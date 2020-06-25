Show WebP Thumbnails In GTK Applications (Nautilus, Thunar, Etc) Using WebP GDK Pixbuf Loader Library
I was looking for a way to get WebP image thumbnails in GTK applications (especially Nautilus / GNOME Files), and most solutions I found were 'hacky', until I found the rather unknown WebP GDK Pixbuf Loader library. So I thought I'd write about it here on Linux Uprising, in case some of you are also interested in this.
This library / WebP thumbnailer currently only supports static WebP images, but there is work to add support for animated WebP image thumbnails.
