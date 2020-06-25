Linux Mint Monthly News – August 2021
Many thanks to all of you for your support and for your donations.
New website
The new website which design was presented last month is now 75% finished. The vast majority of pages were written. Work continues on the logos, the font contrast and addressing the remaining issues.
You can follow our progress on this project at https://github.com/linuxmint/website-wizixo/issues/31.
We’ll deploy it on our server this month and transition our current website towards it.
