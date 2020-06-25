PostgreSQL News and Tools
PostgreSQL: Install a local, non-root PostgreSQL Server with Python "pip"
I'd like to announce the first release of postgresql-wheel, a Python package containing an entire compiled PostgreSQL server in a single pip installable file.
PostgreSQL: Psycopg 3.0 beta 1 released!
We are immensely proud to release on PyPI the first beta package of Psycopg 3!
Psycopg 3 is a complete rewrite of Psycopg 2, maintaining the same fundamental libpq wrapper architecture and DB-API interface design, but exposing new features to better work with the newer versions of Python and PostgreSQL.
On the Python side, Psycopg 3 allows the use of asyncio-based concurrency and static typing. Many improvement to the Python interface make the library much simpler and more idiomatic to use,
On the PostgreSQL side, Psycopg 3 makes use of server-side parameters, prepared statements, binary parameters, and great support for COPY operations.
But the most outstanding feature of the project is not a technical one: Psycopg 3 was made possible by the great generosity of many sponsors, who have funded the development of the project. Among the many backers, we are especially grateful to Postgres Professional and Command Prompt, Inc, which have given the most outstanding support. But many other companies and individuals, each one in their capacity, have shown concrete support for free software development and progress. We sincerely hope that you will find this work useful and that you will feel proud for having contributed to it.
PostgreSQL Weekly News - August 29, 2021
pg_dbms_job 1.0.1, an extension to create, manage and use Oracle-style DBMS_JOB scheduled jobs, released.
dbMigration .NET v14.4, a database migration and sync tool, released.
WAL-G 1.1 a backup management system for PostgreSQL and other databases written in Go, released.
pglogical 2.4.0, a logical-WAL-based replication system for PostgreSQL, released.
Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator 5.0.0, a system for deploying and managing open source PostgreSQL clusters on Kubernetes, released.
set_user 2.0.1, an extension allowing privilege escalation with enhanced logging and control, released
AGE 0.5.0, a PostgreSQL extension that provides graph database functionality, released
pg_msvc_generator 1.0.0 beta, a tool for making Windows versions of extensions, released.
PostgreSQL: pg_dbms_job v1.1.0 has been released
pg_dbms_job is a PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use Oracle-style DBMS_JOB scheduled job. The use and behavior is just like with the DBMS_JOB Oracle package.
pg_dbms_job v1.1.0 has been released, this is a maintenance release to fix some possible wrong behaviors, give control over other ones and improve the documentation.
