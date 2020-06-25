Rackmount Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster system offers modular I/O
Techbase?s ?ClusBerry Rack? rackmount cluster system can load up to 4x hot-swap RPi CM4 modules, each with GbE, USB 2.0, micro-USB, serial, 5V, and optional PoE, M.2, and wireless. Meanwhile, the dual CM4 ?ClusBerry-2M? ships in a few weeks.
In February, Techbase launched a series of ClusBerry clustering systems for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, including desktop and DIN-rail models for up to 8x CM4 modules. Now, the company has unveiled a ClusBerry Rack rackmount model for up to 4x CM4 modules, each with its own set of modular I/Os.
Also: Automated IoT Indoor Hydroponic Farm Using Quantum Integration | The DIY Life
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 521 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, FLOSS Weekly, Pardus 21.0, Full Circle Weekly News
GNU/Linux Laptops
Recent comments
17 min 4 sec ago
26 min 21 sec ago
35 min 49 sec ago
37 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago