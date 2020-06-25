today's howtos
How To Install Apache Solr on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Solr is the popular, blazing-fast, open-source enterprise search platform built on Apache Lucene. Solr is designed for scalability and fault tolerance. It is widely used for enterprise search and analytics use cases and has an active development community and regular releases.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Solr on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How To Install MySQL on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications that utilize it. MariaDB is available as the default database in Debian 11. Therefore, you need to install the MySQL server with all its dependencies on your Debian 11 system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MySQL 8 database on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Install Webmin on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Webmin is an open-source application platform that gives a web-based graphical user interface to manage Linux servers such as setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing, and much more. It has become a good open-source alternative for cPanel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Webmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install and Setup Cockpit Web Console on Linux System
The Cockpit web console is a tool to monitor the server’s overall status, performance, and health. You can install the Cockpit web console on your local machine and execute the web application through the web browser. You can monitor server services, accounts and set up network systems through the Cockpit Web console on Linux. If you’re a remote user, the Cockpit Web console allows you to log in through the secure shell (ssh). The Cockpit suggests using Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Gnome browser for loading the Cockpit web console on Linux. Installing the Cockpit web console on Linux distributions is easy, straightforward, and simple.
How to download and add Google fonts to your Ubuntu desktop - Techzim
I am constantly preaching about how Ubuntu and Linux in general is awesome. The truth though is that no desktop operating system is perfect and one area in which Windows has Ubuntu beat is the number of fonts you get by default.
Most people who use Windows never even stop to think about it, but the fonts you see when you are for example doing graphic design or Word processing are bundled by Microsoft to make sure you have a great out of the box experience. It’s something Ubuntu and most Linux distros never do.
If you want extra fonts from the paltry default collection you have to roll up your sleeves and install them yourself. Yes, just like applications, fonts have to be installed too. Thanks to Google’s wonderful fonts collection it’s now easier to find and install free fonts on Ubuntu in order to augment the few that come installed by default.
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 1 - Getting Started - Invidious
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 2 - Installation Process - Invidious
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 3 - Web Console Overview - Invidious
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 4 - Containers vs Virtual Machines - Invidious
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 5 - Launching a Virtual Machine - Invidious
generate pem cert from host with ssl port
Taking a look at CrowdSec: Installation & Example Scenario - Invidious
Swappiness on MX Linux: What is it? And how to change it? | FOSS Linux
o change or not to change swappiness – that is the question! But what is swappiness, and what role does it play on your Linux system? Well, for this read, we have put together a detailed guide on how and when you should consider changing swappiness on your MX Linux system.
NVIDIA Drivers on Rocky Linux - Darryl Dias
Here is how to install the official Nvidia drivers on Rocky Linux and it works flawlessly.
This works best on the default kernel that ships with Rocky Linux, if you have custom Kernel or modified setup, there might be need for extra steps. The extra steps are out of the scope of this article.
