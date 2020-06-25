Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News Qt 6.1.3 Released I am happy to announce that we have released the Qt 6.1.3 today.

KDE e.V. is looking for a developer to help further hardware integration projects KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a someone to help shape products based on KDE software. We are looking for people who can start working on the projects soon, we expect this to be a part-time position. Please see the call for proposals for the KDE Hardware integration project for more details about this contracting opportunity.

Announcing the Winner of the Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition Wallpaper Contest

The Call for Hosts for Akademy 2022 is now officially published Akademy 2022 is on its way and, despite the continuing pandemic, we are aiming for some in-person aspect for our next conference. For the upcoming Akademy, we are looking to host it later in 2022, as we expect travel to be a bit more attainable and safe by then. Ideal dates would be in late summer or autumn 2022, specifically late August through October. If you are interested in hosting Akademy in your city, please send a letter of intent or interest before a full bid by the middle of October 2021. In addition, we ask that you assemble a team of at least 3 people before applying.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers [IBM fluff] Help build the future of education I know how fortunate I was to have had great access to education and technology from an early age. My mother was a K-6 teacher and later an administrator for the early childhood learning program, Head Start. My father was an electrical engineer (I followed in his footsteps) and later studied nights to become a college professor, ensuring that my two sisters and I had the opportunity to earn our college degrees without cost. Tagging along with them growing up, education was such a big part of our lives, and I got to spend a great deal of time in learning environments beyond my own schools.

Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot Very large IBM mainframes/servers were taking 30+ minutes to boot the Linux kernel... No, just not for POST'ing the system with memory training and the like, but for loading Linux. Fortunately, with the Linux 5.15 kernel there is a set of scalability enhancements to allow these large IBM systems to be able to boot in around five minutes. With the driver core changes for Linux 5.15 is a set of patches working on enhancing the performance of Kernfs for functionality used around pseudo file-systems like sysfs. Leading to this Kernfs locking and concurrency improvements were engineers finding that large IBM Power mainframe systems with "several hundred CPUs and 64TB of RAM" were taking 30+ minutes to just boot the Linux kernel. Extra kernel parameters were also needed to avoid the kernel timing out on boot.

Using RHEL’s Lightweight Kiosk Mode in Edge Deployments Less is more. This is often the perspective behind requests we see that involve the words "light weight." I’ve come to loosely translate this to mean, "install and/or run only the applications I care about with no fluff." The motivation can be any number of problems around decreasing the installed footprint for security purposes, maximizing system resources, or perceived stability improvements from using less software (less to go wrong). Each of these points have their merit in any environment, but they are especially relevant in edge computing which is why we have a new means of deploying RHEL that helps tackle these concerns.

Open patients and open researchers: Bridging the next decade of transparency in healthcare Today we’re launching the next video in our Open Source Stories "Common Connections" series, "Common Connections: Healthcare Made Human." The series features scholars, CEOs, educators, and engineers coming together to find the common threads in their work, and exploring the potential for future open source innovation and building unexpected connections. "Common Connections: Healthcare Made Human" brings together Dr. Tom Delbanco, co-founder of OpenNotes, Liz Salmi, senior strategist of Research Dissemination for OpenNotes and Jan Walker, co-founder of OpenNotes who first met after appearing together in our film, "The Open Patient: Healing through sharing." Five years after their initial meeting, the three are now working together to make their vision for greater transparency in healthcare a reality. We’ve invited the OpenNotes team to share their recollections on their initial meeting and the impact it has made on their cause.

Finding freedom in open source: From translation to managing the implementation of edge in the automotive industry Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry. In showcasing the unique stories of Red Hatters around the world, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success at Red Hat. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together.

Red Hat CodeReady Containers 1.31.2 makes the leap | Red Hat Developer Red Hat CodeReady Containers supports local development and testing on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster. We recently released CodeReady Containers 1.31.2, which is the first version based on the major OpenShift 4.8 release. The CodeReady Containers team doesn't publicly report our advances on a regular basis, so this article is a good opportunity to learn about the biggest changes to CodeReady Containers during the past several months.