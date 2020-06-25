MailSlurper: a lightweight open-source email server and client
MailSlurper is a lightweight SMTP mail server and a client solution for geeks, teams, developers and hackers.
It offers a responsive user-interface which works smoothly on desktop browsers as well as small screen navigators.
MailSlurper is developed by Adam Presley who generously released it to the world for free as an open-source project.
