today's leftovers

Wednesday 1st of September 2021 11:03:28 PM
Misc
  • RadeonSI Enables DCC Stores For RDNA2 APUs To Squeeze Out More Performance - Phoronix

    RadeonSI Gallium3D as the official AMD OpenGL Linux driver has mirrored the unofficial RADV Vulkan driver in enabling DCC stores support for RDNA2 APUs in the name of greater performance.

    This merge is the latest optimization to RadeonSI by well known AMD developer Marek Olšák. This follows the same approach as RADV around delta color compression stores to allow for better performance on RDNA2 APUs.

  • Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D Now Part Of Mesa's Default Drivers To Build - Phoronix

    Intel's i965 classic DRI driver is still the default within Mesa for i965 through Haswell generations of Intel integrated graphics, but the new "Crocus" Gallium3D driver has been added to the default driver build list so it's now at least building by default on x86/x86_64 systems and thus trivial after that to override.

    Crocus has come about nicely in a matter of months for providing an open-source Gallium3D driver for i965 through Haswell generations. Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver continues to be the official and default driver for Broadwell graphics and newer, but thanks to the community Crocus is now viable for older generations especially as Mesa developers have expressed possible interest in phasing out classic driver support in the future.

  • Speak4Me is an eye-to-speech module designed to assist those unable to communicate verbally

    People who suffer from physical disabilities that leave them unable to speak or communicate effectively can end up frustrated or largely ignored. In response to this issue, Hackaday users Malte, Marco, and Tim R wanted to create a small device that can turn small eye movements into simple commands and phrases for easier communication, which they call the “Speak4Me.”

    At the most basic level, the Speak4Me consists of an Arduino Nano board that controls a set of four infrared sensors which are pointed at the user’s eye within a single glass lens. Then once every 100 milliseconds, a measurement is taken to determine the location of the pupil and thus the direction being focused on. The word or phrase is chosen by first selecting a profile containing four groups of four elements each, for a total of sixteen possible combinations per profile. As an example, the caretaker profile has elements such as “yes,” “I want to sit,” and even “I need medical treatment.”

  • Cybersecurity with Ubuntu | Ubuntu

    The cybersecurity state of affairs can be described as too complex today. There is an enormous number of threats endangering sensitive data for the average IT team to cope with. Threats ranging from exposure of physical assets stored in an office, to “social engineering” attacks resulting in unauthorized access, or even threats that exploit obscure software vulnerabilities. Irrespective of the threat vector used in an attack, the result of a data breach can be severe; in the Colonial pipeline case operations were seriously compromised, while on an Airline hack private data and credit card information of 3.5 million customers were exposed. Despite the complex landscape and the high visibility attacks, a fraction of all organizations suffer data breaches, with some having adapted to the landscape better than others.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Open source telecom quarterly – new format

    Scale and complexity brings similar challenges, big or small. Hybrid cloud, public cloud, on-prem only large datacenter or highly distributed infrastructure are all on the radar of telecom service providers. In order to meet any current or future use-cases, from OpenRAN, next generation Core (5G and beyond) or AI at the edge you need to stay up to date with the latest technology. Most of them are now coming from the open source world and as Canonical we want to make it consumable for enterprises. In this podcast/videocast you will learn the latest news from telecom space, with experts’ commentary and explanation so that you can efficiently drive innovation in your company.

    We are working on multiple projects with our customers and want to bring some insights to the wider community. It’s also an opportunity to get your questions answered, feel free to post them on our social media with hashtag #opensourcetelco .

  • Sparky news 2021/08

    The 8th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2021:
    – Linux kernel updated up to version 5.14.0
    – Added to repos: Cinerella video editor, Gammy screen brightness/temperature tool, Pinta graphics editor, Ulauncher
    – Sparky 6.0 “Po Tolo” released
    – new repos of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” (next stable; semi-rolling/testing now) created

    Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them alive.

Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News

  • Qt 6.1.3 Released

    I am happy to announce that we have released the Qt 6.1.3 today.

  • KDE e.V. is looking for a developer to help further hardware integration projects

    KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a someone to help shape products based on KDE software. We are looking for people who can start working on the projects soon, we expect this to be a part-time position. Please see the call for proposals for the KDE Hardware integration project for more details about this contracting opportunity.

  • Announcing the Winner of the Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition Wallpaper Contest
  • The Call for Hosts for Akademy 2022 is now officially published

    Akademy 2022 is on its way and, despite the continuing pandemic, we are aiming for some in-person aspect for our next conference. For the upcoming Akademy, we are looking to host it later in 2022, as we expect travel to be a bit more attainable and safe by then. Ideal dates would be in late summer or autumn 2022, specifically late August through October. If you are interested in hosting Akademy in your city, please send a letter of intent or interest before a full bid by the middle of October 2021. In addition, we ask that you assemble a team of at least 3 people before applying.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • [IBM fluff] Help build the future of education

    I know how fortunate I was to have had great access to education and technology from an early age. My mother was a K-6 teacher and later an administrator for the early childhood learning program, Head Start. My father was an electrical engineer (I followed in his footsteps) and later studied nights to become a college professor, ensuring that my two sisters and I had the opportunity to earn our college degrees without cost. Tagging along with them growing up, education was such a big part of our lives, and I got to spend a great deal of time in learning environments beyond my own schools.

  • Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot

    Very large IBM mainframes/servers were taking 30+ minutes to boot the Linux kernel... No, just not for POST'ing the system with memory training and the like, but for loading Linux. Fortunately, with the Linux 5.15 kernel there is a set of scalability enhancements to allow these large IBM systems to be able to boot in around five minutes. With the driver core changes for Linux 5.15 is a set of patches working on enhancing the performance of Kernfs for functionality used around pseudo file-systems like sysfs. Leading to this Kernfs locking and concurrency improvements were engineers finding that large IBM Power mainframe systems with "several hundred CPUs and 64TB of RAM" were taking 30+ minutes to just boot the Linux kernel. Extra kernel parameters were also needed to avoid the kernel timing out on boot.

  • Using RHEL’s Lightweight Kiosk Mode in Edge Deployments

    Less is more. This is often the perspective behind requests we see that involve the words "light weight." I’ve come to loosely translate this to mean, "install and/or run only the applications I care about with no fluff." The motivation can be any number of problems around decreasing the installed footprint for security purposes, maximizing system resources, or perceived stability improvements from using less software (less to go wrong). Each of these points have their merit in any environment, but they are especially relevant in edge computing which is why we have a new means of deploying RHEL that helps tackle these concerns.

  • Open patients and open researchers: Bridging the next decade of transparency in healthcare

    Today we’re launching the next video in our Open Source Stories "Common Connections" series, "Common Connections: Healthcare Made Human." The series features scholars, CEOs, educators, and engineers coming together to find the common threads in their work, and exploring the potential for future open source innovation and building unexpected connections. "Common Connections: Healthcare Made Human" brings together Dr. Tom Delbanco, co-founder of OpenNotes, Liz Salmi, senior strategist of Research Dissemination for OpenNotes and Jan Walker, co-founder of OpenNotes who first met after appearing together in our film, "The Open Patient: Healing through sharing." Five years after their initial meeting, the three are now working together to make their vision for greater transparency in healthcare a reality. We’ve invited the OpenNotes team to share their recollections on their initial meeting and the impact it has made on their cause.

  • Finding freedom in open source: From translation to managing the implementation of edge in the automotive industry

    Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry. In showcasing the unique stories of Red Hatters around the world, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success at Red Hat. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together.

  • Red Hat CodeReady Containers 1.31.2 makes the leap | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat CodeReady Containers supports local development and testing on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster. We recently released CodeReady Containers 1.31.2, which is the first version based on the major OpenShift 4.8 release. The CodeReady Containers team doesn't publicly report our advances on a regular basis, so this article is a good opportunity to learn about the biggest changes to CodeReady Containers during the past several months.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, FLOSS Weekly, Pardus 21.0, Full Circle Weekly News

  • How to install Sushi Kitty :3 by TurdGuy on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at the newly released MakuluLinux Droid. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.11, (i believe) based on Debian 11, Gnome 3.36, and uses about 1.7GB of ram when idling. Also, this release of Makulu Linux is special because it has Anbox built-in, and you can right-click on APKs in your file manager and install it if Anbox supports them.

  • MakuluLinux Droid Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at MakuluLinux Droid.

  • FLOSS Weekly 645: Privacy and Adtech - Don Marti, Adtech

    Former Linux Journal editor in chief Don Marti, who Doc Searls calls the world's greatest living authority on online advertising, speaks with Doc and Katherine Druckman about the rapidly changing adtech world. How are companies big and small coping with those changes today? Marti also discusses the "stack of principal agents" problem, why privacy is a massive issue not just for individuals, but for companies with billions of dependents, such as Apple with its iPhone customers.

  • Apple Fools Everyone | Coder Radio 429

    Recent reports would have you believe Apple has made significant concessions to developers. Don't be fooled! We read between the lines and break down what is and what is not changing. Plus, some thoughts on environmental PCs and the question we hate the most.

  • Linux overview | Pardus 21.0 Gnome - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Pardus 21.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Full Circle Weekly News #225

GNU/Linux Laptops

  • Tuxedo Refreshes its Polaris Linux Gaming Laptops with AMD 5000 series and Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

    The German Linux PC manufacturer has recently announced the third revision of its Tuxedo Polaris 15 and 17 gaming laptops. The laptops primarily come in two different display sizes – 15.6 and 17.3 inches – hence the names. Featuring mid to high range specifications, these PCs come in various configurations, including an option to install Windows 10 other than the flagship Tuxedo OS 20.04 that’s based on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • System76’s updated 15-inch Pangolin laptop ships with Ryzen 7 5700U CPU

    This week, System76—probably the best-known Linux-only laptop vendor—announced the latest update to its lightweight 15-inch Pangolin laptop series. The newest models of Pangolin are available and shipping today; customers have a choice between a six-core Ryzen 5 5500U and an eight-core Ryzen 7 5700U processor. Pangolin was already the first System76 laptop model to offer AMD Ryzen processors, with last-generation Ryzen 4500U and 4700U models announced last December. This year's model bumps up both the processor generation and asking price significantly—last year's Ryzen 4500U Pangolin started at $850, offering 8GiB of RAM and a 240GiB SSD in the entry-level trim. The new 5500U-powered Pangolin runs $1,200 for the same specs.

  • Linux on the Framework DIY Laptop has been very popular

    Framework is the high-performance, thin and light notebook that's "designed to last" with modular components along with a commitment to make it easy to repair and upgrade.

