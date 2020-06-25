today's leftovers RadeonSI Enables DCC Stores For RDNA2 APUs To Squeeze Out More Performance - Phoronix RadeonSI Gallium3D as the official AMD OpenGL Linux driver has mirrored the unofficial RADV Vulkan driver in enabling DCC stores support for RDNA2 APUs in the name of greater performance. This merge is the latest optimization to RadeonSI by well known AMD developer Marek Olšák. This follows the same approach as RADV around delta color compression stores to allow for better performance on RDNA2 APUs.

Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D Now Part Of Mesa's Default Drivers To Build - Phoronix Intel's i965 classic DRI driver is still the default within Mesa for i965 through Haswell generations of Intel integrated graphics, but the new "Crocus" Gallium3D driver has been added to the default driver build list so it's now at least building by default on x86/x86_64 systems and thus trivial after that to override. Crocus has come about nicely in a matter of months for providing an open-source Gallium3D driver for i965 through Haswell generations. Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver continues to be the official and default driver for Broadwell graphics and newer, but thanks to the community Crocus is now viable for older generations especially as Mesa developers have expressed possible interest in phasing out classic driver support in the future.

Speak4Me is an eye-to-speech module designed to assist those unable to communicate verbally People who suffer from physical disabilities that leave them unable to speak or communicate effectively can end up frustrated or largely ignored. In response to this issue, Hackaday users Malte, Marco, and Tim R wanted to create a small device that can turn small eye movements into simple commands and phrases for easier communication, which they call the “Speak4Me.” At the most basic level, the Speak4Me consists of an Arduino Nano board that controls a set of four infrared sensors which are pointed at the user’s eye within a single glass lens. Then once every 100 milliseconds, a measurement is taken to determine the location of the pupil and thus the direction being focused on. The word or phrase is chosen by first selecting a profile containing four groups of four elements each, for a total of sixteen possible combinations per profile. As an example, the caretaker profile has elements such as “yes,” “I want to sit,” and even “I need medical treatment.”

Cybersecurity with Ubuntu | Ubuntu The cybersecurity state of affairs can be described as too complex today. There is an enormous number of threats endangering sensitive data for the average IT team to cope with. Threats ranging from exposure of physical assets stored in an office, to “social engineering” attacks resulting in unauthorized access, or even threats that exploit obscure software vulnerabilities. Irrespective of the threat vector used in an attack, the result of a data breach can be severe; in the Colonial pipeline case operations were seriously compromised, while on an Airline hack private data and credit card information of 3.5 million customers were exposed. Despite the complex landscape and the high visibility attacks, a fraction of all organizations suffer data breaches, with some having adapted to the landscape better than others.

Ubuntu Blog: Open source telecom quarterly – new format Scale and complexity brings similar challenges, big or small. Hybrid cloud, public cloud, on-prem only large datacenter or highly distributed infrastructure are all on the radar of telecom service providers. In order to meet any current or future use-cases, from OpenRAN, next generation Core (5G and beyond) or AI at the edge you need to stay up to date with the latest technology. Most of them are now coming from the open source world and as Canonical we want to make it consumable for enterprises. In this podcast/videocast you will learn the latest news from telecom space, with experts’ commentary and explanation so that you can efficiently drive innovation in your company. We are working on multiple projects with our customers and want to bring some insights to the wider community. It’s also an opportunity to get your questions answered, feel free to post them on our social media with hashtag #opensourcetelco .

Sparky news 2021/08 The 8th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2021: – Linux kernel updated up to version 5.14.0 – Added to repos: Cinerella video editor, Gammy screen brightness/temperature tool, Pinta graphics editor, Ulauncher – Sparky 6.0 “Po Tolo” released – new repos of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” (next stable; semi-rolling/testing now) created Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them alive.

Free Software Leftovers Apache Month in Review: August 2021 Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community. Here's a summary of what happened in August...

August GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: 13 new GNU releases! 13 new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 29, 2021): diffutils-3.8 gcc-11.2 glibc-2.34 gnunet-0.15.3 gnupg-2.3.2 grep-3.7 help2man-1.48.5 mailutils-3.13 mcron-1.2.1 mtools-4.0.35 mygnuhealth-1.0.4 parallel-20210822 taler-0.8

Bash Echo Command Explained With Examples In Linux As a beginner when you start working with Bash scripts, the first command you will probably learn and use is the echo command. You can think of bash echo command something similar to the print command in other programming languages. The echo command is a bash built-in and its purpose is to print the output to stdout (i.e. Terminal).

Kiwi TCMS: Win 6 SUPERFAN tickets for HackConf 2021 HackConf is one of the premium developer conferences in Bulgaria. Over the years Kiwi TCMS and HackConf have collaborated multiple times and our history goes way back to before the first edition of the conference! We're happy to announce that Kiwi TCMS will be giving away 6 SUPERFAN tickets for HackConf 2021 in order to celebrate their 6th anniversary!

shellCMS now has external CSS file A limitation is that the static web pages are built with inline CSS, so if I want to change the CSS then have to regenerate all of the pages. Ditto, there is some text at the footer of each page that I would like to separate out to another file, so can change if desired and not have to rebuild all the pages.

Mozilla VPN Completes Independent Security Audit by Cure53 [Ed: Sort of misses the point. So who handles this data of Firefox users? ] Today, Mozilla published an independent security audit of its Mozilla VPN, which provides encryption and device-level protection of your connection and information when you are on the Web, from Cure53, an unbiased cybersecurity firm based in Berlin with more than 15 years of running software testing and code auditing. Mozilla periodically works with third-party organizations to complement our internal security programs and help improve the overall security of our products. During the independent audit, there were two medium and one high severity issues that were discovered. We have addressed these in this blog post and published the security audit report.