RadeonSI Gallium3D as the official AMD OpenGL Linux driver has mirrored the unofficial RADV Vulkan driver in enabling DCC stores support for RDNA2 APUs in the name of greater performance.
This merge is the latest optimization to RadeonSI by well known AMD developer Marek Olšák. This follows the same approach as RADV around delta color compression stores to allow for better performance on RDNA2 APUs.
Intel's i965 classic DRI driver is still the default within Mesa for i965 through Haswell generations of Intel integrated graphics, but the new "Crocus" Gallium3D driver has been added to the default driver build list so it's now at least building by default on x86/x86_64 systems and thus trivial after that to override.
Crocus has come about nicely in a matter of months for providing an open-source Gallium3D driver for i965 through Haswell generations. Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver continues to be the official and default driver for Broadwell graphics and newer, but thanks to the community Crocus is now viable for older generations especially as Mesa developers have expressed possible interest in phasing out classic driver support in the future.
People who suffer from physical disabilities that leave them unable to speak or communicate effectively can end up frustrated or largely ignored. In response to this issue, Hackaday users Malte, Marco, and Tim R wanted to create a small device that can turn small eye movements into simple commands and phrases for easier communication, which they call the “Speak4Me.”
At the most basic level, the Speak4Me consists of an Arduino Nano board that controls a set of four infrared sensors which are pointed at the user’s eye within a single glass lens. Then once every 100 milliseconds, a measurement is taken to determine the location of the pupil and thus the direction being focused on. The word or phrase is chosen by first selecting a profile containing four groups of four elements each, for a total of sixteen possible combinations per profile. As an example, the caretaker profile has elements such as “yes,” “I want to sit,” and even “I need medical treatment.”
The cybersecurity state of affairs can be described as too complex today. There is an enormous number of threats endangering sensitive data for the average IT team to cope with. Threats ranging from exposure of physical assets stored in an office, to “social engineering” attacks resulting in unauthorized access, or even threats that exploit obscure software vulnerabilities. Irrespective of the threat vector used in an attack, the result of a data breach can be severe; in the Colonial pipeline case operations were seriously compromised, while on an Airline hack private data and credit card information of 3.5 million customers were exposed. Despite the complex landscape and the high visibility attacks, a fraction of all organizations suffer data breaches, with some having adapted to the landscape better than others.
Scale and complexity brings similar challenges, big or small. Hybrid cloud, public cloud, on-prem only large datacenter or highly distributed infrastructure are all on the radar of telecom service providers. In order to meet any current or future use-cases, from OpenRAN, next generation Core (5G and beyond) or AI at the edge you need to stay up to date with the latest technology. Most of them are now coming from the open source world and as Canonical we want to make it consumable for enterprises. In this podcast/videocast you will learn the latest news from telecom space, with experts’ commentary and explanation so that you can efficiently drive innovation in your company.
We are working on multiple projects with our customers and want to bring some insights to the wider community. It’s also an opportunity to get your questions answered, feel free to post them on our social media with hashtag #opensourcetelco .
The 8th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2021:
– Linux kernel updated up to version 5.14.0
– Added to repos: Cinerella video editor, Gammy screen brightness/temperature tool, Pinta graphics editor, Ulauncher
– Sparky 6.0 “Po Tolo” released
– new repos of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” (next stable; semi-rolling/testing now) created
Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them alive.
Free Software Leftovers
Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community. Here's a summary of what happened in August...
13 new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 29, 2021):
diffutils-3.8
gcc-11.2
glibc-2.34
gnunet-0.15.3
gnupg-2.3.2
grep-3.7
help2man-1.48.5
mailutils-3.13
mcron-1.2.1
mtools-4.0.35
mygnuhealth-1.0.4
parallel-20210822
taler-0.8
As a beginner when you start working with Bash scripts, the first command you will probably learn and use is the echo command. You can think of bash echo command something similar to the print command in other programming languages. The echo command is a bash built-in and its purpose is to print the output to stdout (i.e. Terminal).
HackConf is one of the premium developer conferences in Bulgaria. Over the years Kiwi TCMS and HackConf have collaborated multiple times and our history goes way back to before the first edition of the conference! We're happy to announce that Kiwi TCMS will be giving away 6 SUPERFAN tickets for HackConf 2021 in order to celebrate their 6th anniversary!
A limitation is that the static web pages are built with inline CSS, so if I want to change the CSS then have to regenerate all of the pages. Ditto, there is some text at the footer of each page that I would like to separate out to another file, so can change if desired and not have to rebuild all the pages.
Today, Mozilla published an independent security audit of its Mozilla VPN, which provides encryption and device-level protection of your connection and information when you are on the Web, from Cure53, an unbiased cybersecurity firm based in Berlin with more than 15 years of running software testing and code auditing. Mozilla periodically works with third-party organizations to complement our internal security programs and help improve the overall security of our products. During the independent audit, there were two medium and one high severity issues that were discovered. We have addressed these in this blog post and published the security audit report.
Security Leftovers and Microsoft
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind, GNOME, hivex, kernel, and sssd), Debian (gpac and squashfs-tools), Fedora (c-ares and openssl), openSUSE (dovecot23), Oracle (bind, hivex, kernel, and sssd), Red Hat (kernel), Scientific Linux (bind, hivex, kernel, libsndfile, libX11, and sssd), Slackware (ntfs), SUSE (dovecot23), and Ubuntu (ntfs-3g).
A Fortune 500 company ditched Microsoft’s security products and deployed CrowdStrike’s managed detection and response (MDR) platform after suffering a crippling ransomware attack.
ZutaCore Joins the Open19 Foundation [Ed: Linux Foundation openwashing for Microsoft's mass surveillance and espionage operations (people farming)]
Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News
I am happy to announce that we have released the Qt 6.1.3 today.
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a someone to help shape products based on KDE software.
We are looking for people who can start working on the projects soon, we expect this to be a part-time position. Please see the call for proposals for the KDE Hardware integration project for more details about this contracting opportunity.
Akademy 2022 is on its way and, despite the continuing pandemic, we are aiming for some in-person aspect for our next conference.
For the upcoming Akademy, we are looking to host it later in 2022, as we expect travel to be a bit more attainable and safe by then. Ideal dates would be in late summer or autumn 2022, specifically late August through October.
If you are interested in hosting Akademy in your city, please send a letter of intent or interest before a full bid by the middle of October 2021. In addition, we ask that you assemble a team of at least 3 people before applying.
