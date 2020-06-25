GNOME themes, an incomplete status report, and how you can help
"Themes in GNOME" is a complicated topic in technical and social terms. Technically there are a lot of incomplete moving parts; socially there is a lot of missing documentation to be written, a lot of miscommunication and mismatched expectations.
The following is a brief and incomplete, but hopefully encouraging, summary of the status of themes in GNOME. I want to give you an overall picture of the status of things, and more importantly, an idea of how you can help. This is not a problem that can be solved by a small team of platform developers.
I wish to thank Alexander Mikhaylenko for providing most of the knowledge in this pos
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 516 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Microsoft
Qt 6.1.3 Release and KDE News
Recent comments
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago