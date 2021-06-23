Language Selection

Thursday 2nd of September 2021
Android
Android-x86, F-Droid and Laptop for Everyone

Do you know Android-x86? It is a version of Android OS that runs on your PC and laptop rather than phone. It is a Free, Open Source Software of its kind that is actively developed. You might find it very similar to Ubuntu thanks to its LiveCD feature although it is not a GNU/Linux. This article introduces you to it by downloading, running, and trying it out on a real computer as well as a virtual machine. We will take benefit of it to run completely Free Software apps by adding F-Droid, an alternative play store. To give you the bigger picture, we will try running web browser, video player, YouTube downloader and other apps on it with software freedom. Finally, I hope someday we could enjoy a Replicant-x86 perhaps by someone reading this article. Now let's try! Read more

KaOS | Review From an openSUSE User

KaOS is as distribution that has, for whatever reason, not been top of mind at all during my time with Linux. I think it is unfortunate that this has been the case because I really like what is going on here with this project. The developers and maintainers have done a lot to ensue that you have the latest and greatest Plasma and KDE Gear packages to use and enjoy. The theme applied to KaOS is their own and not just another near-vanilla experience. Bottom Line Up Front: KaOS is a highly focused distribution that keeps a well curated set of applications that do indeed work and work well. This is a tightly focused distribution with vision that aims to bring its users the best Plasma experience possible. After a little reflection, I am not focused enough to use this constrained set of packages. As much as I like the idea of being incredibly focused, it doesn’t personally suit me. As much as I like this distribution, it doesn’t hit enough of the marks necessary to really pull me from the warm comforts of openSUSE. It also doesn’t help that I have an almost unhealthy obsession with the openSUSE project and rather biased as such. I also think this is a distribution worth visiting. The installation is easy, the applications hit all the basics. Read more

GNOME themes, an incomplete status report, and how you can help

"Themes in GNOME" is a complicated topic in technical and social terms. Technically there are a lot of incomplete moving parts; socially there is a lot of missing documentation to be written, a lot of miscommunication and mismatched expectations. The following is a brief and incomplete, but hopefully encouraging, summary of the status of themes in GNOME. I want to give you an overall picture of the status of things, and more importantly, an idea of how you can help. This is not a problem that can be solved by a small team of platform developers. I wish to thank Alexander Mikhaylenko for providing most of the knowledge in this pos Read more

today's howtos

  • 12 Tcpdump Commands – A Network Sniffer Tool [Ed: Just updated]

    In our previous article, we have seen 20 Netstat Commands (netstat now replaced by ss command) to monitor or manage a Linux network. This is our another ongoing series of packet sniffer tool called tcpdump. Here, we are going to show you how to install tcpdump and then we discuss and cover some useful commands with their practical examples.

  • Jelle van der Waa: Xandikos CardDAV/CalDAV server

    In looking to moving my phone to LineageOS, I've started thinking about moving my mail, contacts and calendar data to my own server. After researching solutions for a while, I decided to try out xandikos. A simple Python carddav/caldav server intended for a single user with a basic feature sit and Git backend.

  • How to install Git on AWS EC2 Amazon Linux 2

    We can easily download Git from almost all Linux distributions using the integrated package manager. Here we will see how to install GIT on Amazon Linux running on AWS Ec2 Instance. Git is a freely available open-source system for distributed versioning. It is fast, scalable, and system version control (logging of adjustments) of files. As we know in the programming world while writing hundreds of codes there are always frequent changes happened. And these changes can be monitored and reversed with the help of GIT; further files can be made available to others via “repositories” or changes can be obtained from others. If required, adjustments from publicly accessible repositories (repos) can be imported into a “working copy” or you can make your own adjustments available to others. This gives a programmer better control over each version of the file’s, complete history and track of changes done. This is all without any central server. It is an open-source, hence Git is also often used as a development platform, including for the Linux kernel.

  • How to Install ImageMagick on Debian 11

    ImageMagick is a free, open-source application installed as a binary distribution or as a source code. ImageMagick can convert, read, write and process raster images. ImageMagick is also available across all major platforms, including Android, BSD, Linux, Windows, Mac OSX, iOS, and many others. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install ImageMagick on Debian 11 Bullseye using the APT or Source installation method.

  • How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 20.04

    Jellyfin is a free, open-source multimedia application designed to organize, manage, and share digital media files to networked devices on an internal network and can be accessed remotely desired. It is a cross-platform and alternative to such other major players, Plex and Emby. You can access it from a range of devices such as Mobile, Tablets, TV, and PCs or popular media devices like Roku or Nvidia shield. Jellyfin also serves media to DLNA and Chromecast-enabled devices and can fetch metadata just like Plex and Emby do so that you can organize your media into categories in a rich multimedia experience.

