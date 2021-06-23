KDE Gear 21.08 Gets First Point Release with Bug Fixes for Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle
KDE Gear 21.08.1 is here only three weeks after the release of the KDE Gear 21.08 software suite to fix various bugs and annoyances in the Dolphin, Elisa, Spectacle, Konsole, Skanlite, KAlarm, Kate, Kdenlive, KMail, KolourPaint, KOrganizer, and Okular apps, as well as several core components.
For the Dolphin file manager, the KDE Gear 21.08.1 update fixes a bug that occurred when quitting the app and the embedded terminal panel was open, improves the “Reset Zoom Level” action to work when file previews are disabled, adds the ability to rename items from the Folders panel context menu, and fixes an issue that made Dolphin to open a new window after compressing or extracting files in Ark via the context menu action.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 539 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Gear 21.08 Gets First Point Release with Bug Fixes for Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle
KDE Gear 21.08.1 is here only three weeks after the release of the KDE Gear 21.08 software suite to fix various bugs and annoyances in the Dolphin, Elisa, Spectacle, Konsole, Skanlite, KAlarm, Kate, Kdenlive, KMail, KolourPaint, KOrganizer, and Okular apps, as well as several core components. For the Dolphin file manager, the KDE Gear 21.08.1 update fixes a bug that occurred when quitting the app and the embedded terminal panel was open, improves the “Reset Zoom Level” action to work when file previews are disabled, adds the ability to rename items from the Folders panel context menu, and fixes an issue that made Dolphin to open a new window after compressing or extracting files in Ark via the context menu action.
Android Leftovers
ClusBerry Rack houses up two four hot-swappable Raspberry Pi CM4
TECHBASE ClusBerry Rack supports up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 modules which can be added and removed on the fly thanks to a lockable mechanism that reminds me of hot-swappable drives found in NAS. Using the same ClusBerry I/O mainboards as found in the earlier ClusBerry 9500-CM4 and ClusBerry-2M industrial systems, each Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 inside the ClusBerry Rack offer one Gigabit Ethernet port, one USB host, one micro USB service port, and an RS-232/485 serial port.
4 Linux technologies fundamental to containers
In previous articles, I have written about container images and runtimes. In this article, I look at how containers are made possible by a foundation of some special Linux technologies, including namespaces and control groups. Linux technologies make up the foundations of building and running a container process on your system. Technologies include...
KDE Gear 21.08.1
KDE Gear 21.08.1