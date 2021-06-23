Games: Valve Survey and More
Linux continues to remain above 1% on the Steam Hardware Survey | GamingOnLinux
We don't usually comment directly on the Steam Hardware Survey every month, not unless it's something real interesting and this is the second month where it is because we're still officially above 1%! It was actually quite big news last month because it's the highest we've seen in many years.
The trend appears to be continuing, with the August numbers up from Valve which show Linux now at 1.02%. You can see a bit of history over on our dedicated Steam Tracker.
Developer of the cosmic-horror RPG 'Death Trash' shows off some sales per-platform | GamingOnLinux
After being in Early Access for close to a month now, Stephan Hövelbrinks has posted a brief summary of sales for Death Trash on Steam across the different platforms.
It's worth reminding that so far the game has been pretty successful, with Hövelbrinks noting previously that the game has sold well enough to cover development and that they can finish it on their own. They've also released a roadmap which goes over their plans.
The classic PowerSlave can now be picked up from GOG and Steam | GamingOnLinux
Another classic shooter is getting a Nightdive revival with Powerslave Exhumed and to celebrate the original classic PowerSlave is available on GOG and Steam.
Okay, so admittedly we're really late on this one and we only noticed the classic being re-released due to the remaster announcement at the recent Realms Deep Event. It's amusing though because I personally griped about it not being available to buy when writing about PCExhumed early in 2020. The GOG release actually appeared late last year, with a Steam release only seeing the light back in July this year.
Arcadian Atlas is an upcoming tactical-RPG and it looks freaking sweet | GamingOnLinux
Arcadian Atlas from Twin Otter Studios and Serenity Forge is a crowdfunded upcoming 2D isometric tactical RPG. It looks awesome and it's got a new trailer. It's a game we showed in our 2021 list, although since then it has been delayed into 2022 for various reasons. Development on it is going well, with Serenity Forge now publishing it they have the resources to get it done.
City Block Builder will allow you to become a 1950s business tycoon later this year | GamingOnLinux
Allowing you to customize "everything", the tycoon management and building game City Block Builder plans to enter Early Access shortly with a Linux version to come too.
"The 1950s. The start of the quintessential American Dream is here. Los Angeles is in the midst of a cultural revolution and is bustling with immense amounts of growth throughout the city. Skyscrapers are being built. Tentwood is taking the city by storm and a utopia is on the rise with beaches, warm weather and palm trees. Los Angeles has become a real estate paradise with millions migrating from all over the world."
KDE Gear 21.08 Gets First Point Release with Bug Fixes for Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle
KDE Gear 21.08.1 is here only three weeks after the release of the KDE Gear 21.08 software suite to fix various bugs and annoyances in the Dolphin, Elisa, Spectacle, Konsole, Skanlite, KAlarm, Kate, Kdenlive, KMail, KolourPaint, KOrganizer, and Okular apps, as well as several core components. For the Dolphin file manager, the KDE Gear 21.08.1 update fixes a bug that occurred when quitting the app and the embedded terminal panel was open, improves the “Reset Zoom Level” action to work when file previews are disabled, adds the ability to rename items from the Folders panel context menu, and fixes an issue that made Dolphin to open a new window after compressing or extracting files in Ark via the context menu action.
Android Leftovers
ClusBerry Rack houses up two four hot-swappable Raspberry Pi CM4
TECHBASE ClusBerry Rack supports up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 modules which can be added and removed on the fly thanks to a lockable mechanism that reminds me of hot-swappable drives found in NAS. Using the same ClusBerry I/O mainboards as found in the earlier ClusBerry 9500-CM4 and ClusBerry-2M industrial systems, each Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 inside the ClusBerry Rack offer one Gigabit Ethernet port, one USB host, one micro USB service port, and an RS-232/485 serial port.
4 Linux technologies fundamental to containers
In previous articles, I have written about container images and runtimes. In this article, I look at how containers are made possible by a foundation of some special Linux technologies, including namespaces and control groups. Linux technologies make up the foundations of building and running a container process on your system. Technologies include...
