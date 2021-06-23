today's howtos
How To Install AlmaLinux 8.4 - OSTechNix
This step by step guide explains how to download latest AlmaLinux 8.4 version, and then how to install AlmaLinux 8 with screenshots.
How To Install Zoom Client on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zoom Client on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Zoom is an easy-to-use video conference app and is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and all other common platforms interesting as a Skype alternative in the home office or distributed teams. Zoom service provides a free basic plan that offers 40-minute video calls with up to 100 participants. Beyond 100 participants, you will have to settle for the pricing model that suits your needs. There are three main pricing models namely: Pro, Business, and Education.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zoom Client on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to Backup WordPress Database via MySQL
As a Linux system administrator, various operating system responsibilities demand that you should always be a few steps ahead in terms of your administrative prowess.
One of them is ensuring your WordPress site’s user-related and system-related database backups are scheduled and made on time. There are several reasons why you need to schedule and make several database backup copies. One of them is data security and the other one is data integrity.
How to Block Access to wp-admin and wp-login in Nginx/Apache
Despite the reputation of the WordPress Content Management System exceeding all expectations in terms of flawless content publishing and seamless user-access control, there are still some worrying security breaches that need prioritized handling.
Two important access points on a WordPress website should be protected at all costs. The first one is the wp-login.php page responsible for accommodating both normal and privileged users.
How to Boot a System into Rescue Mode from Installation DVD/ISO on CentOS 7
When things go wrong on the Linux system, it allows the user to repair the system by booting into a different troubleshooting mode, such as recovery mode, single user mode, and emergency mode.
The rescue mode of the installation DVD or ISO image differs from the rescue mode (equivalent to single-user mode) and the emergency mode, which are provided as part of the systemd system and service manager.
This guide describes how to boot into rescue mode from installation DVD or ISO image to troubleshoot the system issue.
How to Completely Uninstall Google Chrome From Ubuntu
So, you managed to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu. It is the most popular web browser in the world, after all.
But perhaps you dislike Google products for the heavy tracking and data mining they employ on its users. You decided to opt for other web browsers on Ubuntu, perhaps a non-Chromium browser.
Now that you are no longer using it, it would be wise to remove Google Chrome from Ubuntu.
How to do that? Let me show you the steps.
How to Install Swift Programming Language on Debian 11
Swift, often referred to as “Objective-C, without the C,” is an open-source programming language developed and maintained by Apple. Swift is a general-purpose programming language built using modern safety, performance, and software design patterns. The Swift project aims to create the best available language for systems programming to mobile and desktop apps, scaling up to cloud services.
How to Fix - Host does not support any virtualization options on Virtual Machine Manager
If you are getting the error "Host does not support any virtualization options" when trying to create a virtual machine on Virtual Machine Manager(Virt-Manager) this means your cpu doesn't support any virtualization, but what about when your cpu supports virtualization and virtualbox works but virt-manager doesn't. Follow the steps below to troubleshoot this error
How to Open Terminal in Ubuntu Linux - It's FOSS
When you are absolutely new to Ubuntu, things could be overwhelming at the beginning. Even the simplest of the tasks like opening a terminal window in Ubuntu could seem complicated.
That’s okay. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. You are in a completely new environment and it could take some time to getting used to it.
How to Reset WordPress Admin Password via MySQL
Unlike changing a WordPress admin user password where the needed steps are superuser-oriented, the steps needed here are system-oriented. In such circumstances, a WordPress user is usually completely unaware of their Admin user password. Also, going for the “Lost Password” option might be out of the question as to the associated WordPress Admin user email address may also be inaccessible.
In such circumstances, only a system administrator that has full control of the MySQL database daemon is in a better position to reset all the Admin passwords for all the privileged WordPress users.
How to Set Up a Mail Server with PostfixAdmin on Debian 11
PostfixAdmin is a free, open-source, and web-based interface used for managing Postfix mail server from the web browser. It allows you to add users, aliases, set a disk quota, add and remove domains from the web-based interface. It supports several database backends including PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, and SQLite. It can be integrated with Squirrelmail and Roundcube via plugins.
In this article, I will explain how to install PostfixAdmin on Debian 11.
How to back up your Linux desktop without rsync | Enable Sysadmin
I'll admit that I've always been terrible about backing up my personal computers. I used to be a frequent user of different file sync and sharing platforms before I became a full-time Linux user. While some of these services work with desktop Linux, I always found them clunky to use, and their necessity disappeared once I started using only one computer daily. Moving away from these platforms left many of my files unprotected, and I recently decided to fix that.
I always enjoy hearing about other people's desktop Linux strategies, so I decided to share my backup strategy in this article. I think many readers are in the same spot as I was: They want an easy-to-use, turnkey backup solution that requires very little maintenance beyond some initial setup. In this article, I'll walk you through the "set it and forget it" backup strategy that works for me.
How to install Node js & NPM on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Node.js is a platform that allows developers to developed tools using Javascript and also prepares scripts to run on the server-side. The best thing. it is an open-source Javascript framework that can be used on all popular operating systems. Nodejs uses the Google V8 engine and executes Javascript code outside a web browser.
Here, we will know the steps to install Node.Js latest and current version on Debian 11 Linux using a command terminal that also works for Ubuntu 20.04/18.04, Linux Mint, and other similar Linux distros.
