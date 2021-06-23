In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zoom Client on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Zoom is an easy-to-use video conference app and is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and all other common platforms interesting as a Skype alternative in the home office or distributed teams. Zoom service provides a free basic plan that offers 40-minute video calls with up to 100 participants. Beyond 100 participants, you will have to settle for the pricing model that suits your needs. There are three main pricing models namely: Pro, Business, and Education.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zoom Client on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.