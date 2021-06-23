Canonical/Ubuntu: Utkarsh Gupta's Ubuntu Work and Some Canonical Corporate Stuff (Upselling)
[Older] FOSS Activites in July 2021 · utkarsh2102
This was my 6th month of actively contributing to Ubuntu. Now that I’ve joined Canonical to work on Ubuntu full-time, there’s a bunch of things I do! \o/
I mostly worked on different things, I guess. But mostly on packaging keylime and some Google Agents upload(s) and SRU(s). Also did a lot of reviewing, et al.
I was too lazy to maintain a list of things I worked on so there’s no concrete list atm. Maybe I’ll get back to this section later or will start to list stuff from next month onward, as I’ve been doing before.
Where configuration management falls short: model-driven OpenStack | Ubuntu
Have you ever installed OpenStack from scratch? I know, it sounds geeky, unnecessary and maybe even overcomplicated … It is after all 2021, OpenStack is mature, there are hundreds of OpenStack distributions available out there, configuration management tools are all the way around and installing OpenStack from scratch almost sounds like compiling the Linux kernel or using make scripts to install software on Ubuntu. I went through this process, however, back in 2014 when I was first learning OpenStack. That was long before I got to know model-driven OpenStack.
I set up physical nodes in my lab environment. I put Ubuntu on them. Then I installed all supporting services, including the SQL database and the message broker. And then, basically, for each OpenStack service, I was creating databases, creating identities in Keystone, installing packages and adjusting configuration files. When I finally finished this exercise two months later I had my first instance running on OpenStack, a few grey hairs and a well-formed opinion about OpenStack: it is super complex!
Ubuntu Blog: What is OpenRAN
In order to clarify what OpenRAN is let’s start from RAN. A radio access network is a technology that connects individual devices to other parts of a network through radio connections. It is a major part of modern telecommunications, with LTE and 5G network connections for mobile phones being examples of radio access networks.
[...]
While vRAN is a closed network, as RU, DU and CU, which are all part of the RAN, are provided by a single vendor and use internal means of communication instead of open interfaces.
In OpenRAN, the O-RAN alliance made a great job creating a specification for open fronthaul, mid haul and backhaul interfaces.
This means that finally you can mix and match different vendors, and use different approaches depending on what is the
Ubuntu Blog: The new Ubuntu membership process
Applying for Ubuntu membership just became a lot easier. After a long discussion on Discourse, we’ve made the necessary changes to lower the technical barrier of entry to apply for Ubuntu membership. It’s now a simpler process with a focus on contribution, not on technical ability. In this post, I walk through the new process itself and talk about what it means to be an Ubuntu member.
[...]
First things first: you have to agree to abide by the Ubuntu code of conduct. If you don’t agree with it, then unfortunately you cannot become an Ubuntu member. Please make sure you read it, it’s not the normal T&Cs that everyone ignores. It is a commitment that you will be considerate, respectful, collaborative, and abide by the set structures and guides within the Ubuntu community to make it a safe, open, and ultimately enjoyable place to be.
How Kubernetes 1.22 addresses industry needs
On August 4th 2021, Kubernetes (K8s) upstream announced the general availability of Kubernetes 1.22, the latest version of the most popular container orchestration platform. At Canonical, we actively track upstream releases to ensure our Kubernetes distributions align with the latest innovations that developers and businesses need for their cloud native use cases. Usually, we would announce the availability and support for the latest Kubernetes, and also highlight any exciting new features in Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s.
So why does this blog not read like a release announcement? This time, we wanted to try something different. How about having a look at the most exciting features from Kubernetes 1.22 and assessing how they address industry challenges? A few months ago, we published the Kubernetes and cloud native operations report 2021 (hereafter “the report”). A sample of 1200 respondents and 7 industry thought leaders helped us gather and analyse data on the usage, challenges, goals and aspirations that users and enterprises have for the new way of building and delivering software – the cloud native way. Let’s see how Kubernetes is addressing the needs of the general public.
Arduino-Powered smartChair and Arduino CLI 0.19.0
Raspberry Pi style SBC serves up i.MX8M Mini for $90
Geniatech has launched a $90 “XPI-iMX8MM” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up 1GB to 4GB RAM, 8GB to 128GB eMMC, and 40-pin GPIO. Geniatech has begun selling a Raspberry Pi sized SBC with NXP’s 1.8GHz, quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini. The XPI-iMX8MM follows Geniatech’s larger APC810 SBC, which is equipped with the i.MX8M. The SBC has the same Raspberry Pi size and layout as its Amlogic S905X powered XPI-S905X. Also: Tiger Lake-H module features PCIe Gen4 x16 and USB4
Kernel: LWN Articles and Phoronix on NVIDIA and EXT4 in Linux 5.15
Adding a "duress" password with PAM Duress
Users often store a lot of sensitive information on their computers—from credentials to banned texts to family photos—that they might normally expect to be protected by the login password of their account. Under some circumstances, though, users can be required to log into their system so that some third party (e.g. government agent) can examine and potentially copy said data. A new project, PAM Duress, provides a way to add other passwords to an account, each with its own behavior, which might be a way to avoid granting full access to the system, though the legality is in question. As its name would imply, PAM Duress is a pluggable authentication module (PAM), which is the mechanism used on Linux and other Unix operating systems to easily allow adding different kinds of authentication methods. PAM is not exactly standardized, however, so there are multiple implementations of it, including Linux PAM that is used by Linux distributions. The Duress module allows administrators to configure the system to check for one or more extra passwords if the normal password associated with the user account does not match what is provided.
