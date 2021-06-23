today's leftovers
Teasmade comes back to life with Raspberry Pi
Monitor the pH levels of a hydroponic plant's water supply with Arduino and tinyML | Arduino Blog
Many plants are notorious for how picky they are about their environmental conditions. Having the wrong temperature, humidity, soil type, and even elevation can produce devastating effects. But none are perhaps as important and overlooked as water/soil pH, which is a measure of how acidic and/or alkaline the growing medium is. In hydroponics, maintaining optimal growing conditions is how high yields can be ensured without becoming too wasteful. Janet N on Hackster had the idea of harnessing the powers of embedded machine learning to let her know when the water had become unacceptable for her plants.
The device uses an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense to continuously monitor the pH of the hydroponics water supply with a simple probe. This data was initially loaded into Edge Impulse’s Studio where it was split into features and then sent to both a Keras classification model and an anomaly detection model for training. After she was satisfied with the performance of both, they were deployed back onto the Arduino.
Hacker Taunts T-Mobile, Calls Its Security 'Awful'
It's historically always been true that however bad a hack scandal is when initially announced, you can be pretty well assured that it's significantly worse than was actually reported. That's certainly been true of the recent T-Mobile hack, which exposed the personal details (including social security numbers) of more than 53 million T-Mobile customers (and counting). It's the fifth time the company has been involved in a hack or leak in just the last few years, forcing the company's new(ish) CEO Mike Sievert to issue yet another apology for the company's failures last Friday:
15-Year-Old Malware Proxy Network VIP72 Goes Dark
Over the past 15 years, a cybercrime anonymity service known as VIP72 has enabled countless fraudsters to mask their true location online by routing their traffic through millions of malware-infected systems. But roughly two weeks ago, VIP72’s online storefront — which ironically enough has remained at the same U.S.-based Internet address for more than a decade — simply vanished.
Mark Mayo: Celebrating 10k KryptoSign users with an on-chain lottery feature!
Why? Well, you folks keep abusing this simple Ethereum-native document signing tool to run contests for airdrops and pre-sales, so we thought we’d make your lives a bit easier!
Docker changes its subscription plans, usage rules, and product line
For all Docker's container technology popularity, Docker, the company, has its problems. First, Docker had trouble finding a working business plan. Then, Docker ran short of funds. In late 2019, it seems to have solved both problems by selling its Docker Enterprise product line and business to Mirantis. But, unable to catch a break, Docker was dropped from Kubernetes. That wasn't as much of a problem as it sounds, but it still left users concerned about Docker. Now, in another attempt to revitalize its business, Docker is restricting the use of the free version of its Docker Desktop to individuals, small businesses, and non-commercial open-source projects. All others must pay for a subscription.
Arduino-Powered smartChair and Arduino CLI 0.19.0
Raspberry Pi style SBC serves up i.MX8M Mini for $90
Geniatech has launched a $90 “XPI-iMX8MM” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up 1GB to 4GB RAM, 8GB to 128GB eMMC, and 40-pin GPIO. Geniatech has begun selling a Raspberry Pi sized SBC with NXP’s 1.8GHz, quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini. The XPI-iMX8MM follows Geniatech’s larger APC810 SBC, which is equipped with the i.MX8M. The SBC has the same Raspberry Pi size and layout as its Amlogic S905X powered XPI-S905X. Also: Tiger Lake-H module features PCIe Gen4 x16 and USB4
Kernel: LWN Articles and Phoronix on NVIDIA and EXT4 in Linux 5.15
Adding a "duress" password with PAM Duress
Users often store a lot of sensitive information on their computers—from credentials to banned texts to family photos—that they might normally expect to be protected by the login password of their account. Under some circumstances, though, users can be required to log into their system so that some third party (e.g. government agent) can examine and potentially copy said data. A new project, PAM Duress, provides a way to add other passwords to an account, each with its own behavior, which might be a way to avoid granting full access to the system, though the legality is in question. As its name would imply, PAM Duress is a pluggable authentication module (PAM), which is the mechanism used on Linux and other Unix operating systems to easily allow adding different kinds of authentication methods. PAM is not exactly standardized, however, so there are multiple implementations of it, including Linux PAM that is used by Linux distributions. The Duress module allows administrators to configure the system to check for one or more extra passwords if the normal password associated with the user account does not match what is provided.
