There’s a truckload of news from the Arduino Tooling Team today: Arduino CLI 0.19.0 is now available! This release has tons of great enhancements, exciting new features and heaps of bug fixes. Some things required quite a bit of breaking changes but they’re worth the hassle. The highlights of this release are certainly the addition of pluggable discovery and the internal restructuring of the startup steps of the Arduino CLI. These affected the JSON output of some commands and the gRPC interface functions, which is documented in the upgrading guide. We’re really excited about the release of the pluggable discovery. This new feature will give platform developers the possibility to support more and more boards (such as the Teensy), and also new ways of uploading to boards, like via WiFi, Bluetooth, SSH, CAN bus and anything that comes to mind! If you’re a platform developer and want to know how to start supporting pluggable discovery take a look at the updated platform specification documentation.

Over time, people age and naturally tend to lose some or most of their mobility, leading to a need for a wheelchair, walker, or other assistive device. This led hitesh.boghani to submit his project, which he calls the smartChair, to element14’s Design for a Cause 2021 contest. This build features a sort of pseudo-walker that enables a user to transition from a sitting to a standing position with some motorized assistance. Apart from that primary use, Hitesh also wanted to create a “summon” mode that would allow the walker to move on its own to where it’s needed.

Kernel: LWN Articles and Phoronix on NVIDIA and EXT4 in Linux 5.15 DVB, header files, and user-space regressions A regression that was recently reported for 5.14 in the media subsystem is a bit of a strange beast. The kernel's user-space binary interface (ABI) was not changed, which is the usual test for a patch to get reverted, but the report still led to a reversion. The change did lead to problems building a user-space application because it moved some header files to staging/ as part of a cleanup for a deprecated—though apparently still functioning—driver for a Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) device. There are a few different issues tangled together here, but the reversion of a regression in the user-space API (and not ABI) is a new wrinkle. Soeren Moch reported the regression in a lengthy message on August 11. Parts of the message were aimed at Linus Torvalds and requested the reversion of three patches committed by media subsystem maintainer Mauro Carvalho Chehab. Those patches moved the av7110 driver to staging and followed up by moving some documentation and header files there as well. But that broke the ability to build parts of the Video Disk Recorder (VDR) application, which is shipped with multiple Linux distributions, Moch said. He pointed to a Red Hat bug that had been filed by another member of the VDR community as evidence of the problem. VDR uses header files from the uapi/linux/dvb directory; when those got moved, VDR would no longer build on the kernel used for the upcoming Fedora 35. Beyond that, Moch disagreed with moving "the long existing and working av7110 driver" to staging/.

The Btrfs inode-number epic (part 1: the problem) Unix-like systems — and their users — tend to expect all filesystems to behave in the same way. But those users are also often interested in fancy new filesystems offering features that were never envisioned by the developers of the Unix filesystem model; that has led to a number of interesting incompatibilities over time. Btrfs is certainly one of those filesystems; it provides a long list of features that are found in few other systems, and some of those features interact poorly with the traditional view of how filesystems work. Recently, Neil Brown has been trying to resolve a specific source of confusion relating to how Btrfs handles inode numbers. One of the key Btrfs features is subvolumes, which are essentially independent filesystems maintained within a single storage volume. Snapshots are one commonly used form of subvolume; they allow the storage of copies of the state of another subvolume at a given point in time, with the underlying data shared to the extent that it has not been changed since each snapshot was taken. There are other applications for subvolumes as well, and they tend to be heavily used; Btrfs filesystems can contain thousands of subvolumes. Btrfs subvolumes bring some interesting quirks with them. They can be mounted independently, as if they were separate filesystems, but they also appear as a part of the filesystem hierarchy as seen from the root. So one can mount subvolumes, but a subvolume can be accessed without being mounted if a higher-level directory is mounted. Imagine, for example, that /dev/sda1 contains a Btrfs filesystem that has been mounted on /butter. One could create a pair of subvolumes with commands like:

The Btrfs inode-number epic (part 2: solutions) The first installment in this two-part series looked at the difficulties that arise when Btrfs filesystems containing subvolumes are exported via NFS. Btrfs has a couple of quirks that complicate life in this situation: the use of separate device numbers for subvolumes and the lack of unique inode numbers across the filesystem as a whole. Recently, Neil Brown set off on an effort to try to solve these problems, only to discover that the situation was even more difficult than expected and that many attempts would be required.

NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX + Other ARM Platforms Now Supported By Linux 5.15 - Phoronix The Arm SoC and platform updates have been merged for the in-development Linux 5.15 kernel. Highlights of the ARM hardware support changes this time around include: - Support for the Microchip SAMA7 family of SoCs using the aging Cortex-A7. - The Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM636 and SDM8150 are both supported now by the Linux 5.15 upstream kernel.

EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work - Phoronix It's busy on the Linux file-system front for the 5.15 cycle woth Btrfs adding a degenerate RAID option along with performance improvements to big improvements for XFS and now comes the EXT4 updates. With EXT4 there are various fixes and improvements as usual but this cycle does bring some new performance work too. First up, EXT4 adds a new "orphan_file" mount option to speed-up its handling of orphan file handling. As summed up by Jan Kara with the orphan file improvement patch series, "Orphan inode handling in ext4 is a bottleneck for workloads which heavily excercise truncate / unlink of small files as they contend on global s_orphan_mutex (when you have fast enough storage). This patch set implements new way of handling orphan inodes - instead of using a linked list, we store inode numbers of orphaned inodes in a file which is possible to implement in a more scalable manner than linked list manipulations."

The shrinking role of ETXTBSY Unix-like systems abound with ways to confuse new users, many of which have been present since long before Linux entered the scene. One consistent source of befuddlement is the "text file is busy" (ETXTBSY) error message that is delivered in response to an attempt to overwrite an executable image file. Linux is far less likely to deliver ETXTBSY results than it once was, but they do still happen on occasion. Recent work to simplify the mechanism behind ETXTBSY has raised a more fundamental question: does this error check have any value at all? The "text" that is busy in this case refers to a program's executable code — it's text that is read by the CPU rather than by humans. When a program is run, its executable text is mapped into the running process's address space. When this happens, Unix systems have traditionally prevented the file containing that text from being modified; the alternative is to allow the code being run to be changed arbitrarily, which rarely leads to happy outcomes. For extra fun, the changed code will only be read if it is faulted into RAM, meaning that said unhappy outcomes might not happen until hours (or days) after the file has been overwritten. Rather than repeatedly explain to users why their programs have crashed in mysterious ways, Unix kernel developers chose many years ago to freeze the underlying file while those programs run — leading to the need to explain ETXTBSY errors instead. Perhaps the easiest way to generate such an error is to try to rebuild a program while some process is still running it. Developers (those working in compiled languages, anyway) tend to learn early on to respond to "text file busy" errors by killing off the program they are debugging and rerunning make.