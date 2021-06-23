today's howtos
Using the Linux set command
The Linux set command allows you to change the value of shell options or to display the names and values of shell variables. Rarely used, it is a bash builtin, but is quite a bit more complicated than most builtins.
If you use the command without any arguments, you will get a list of all the settings—the names and values of all shell variables and functions. Watch out though! You’ll end up with a torrent of output flowing down your screen.
Rambling around foo: Stretch to Buster upgrade issues: "Grub error: symbol ‘grub_is_lockdown’ not found", missing RTL8111/8168/8411 Ethernet driver and RTL8821CE Wireless adapter on Linux Kernel 5.10 (and 4.19)
I have been Debian Stretch running on my HP Pavilion 14-ce0000nq laptop since buying it back in April 2019, just before my presence at Oxidizeconf where I presented "How to Rust When Standards Are Defined in C".
Debian Buster (aka Debian 10) was released about 4 months later and I've been postponing the upgrade as my free time isn't what it used to be. I also tend to wait for the first or even second update of the release to avoid any sharp edges.
As this laptop has a Realtek 8821CE wireless card that wasn't officially supported in the Linux kernel, I had to use an out-of-tree hacked driver to have the wireless work on Stretch kernels such as 4.19, it didn't even got along with DKMS, so all compilations and installations of it, I did them manually. More reason to wait for a newer release that would contain a driver inside the official kernel.
I was waiting for the inevitable and dreading the wireless issues, but since mid-august Bullseye became stable, turning Stretch into oldoldstable, I decided that I had to do the upgrade, at least to buster.
How To Install Bagisto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bagisto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bagisto is a free, eCommerce platform built Laravel eCommerce framework for anyone who wants to run an online store. Bagisto has a built-in easy navigable admin panel and is bundled with functionalities like Multi-Currency, Multi-Localization, Access Control Level, Multi-Channel, Payment integration, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Bagisto eCommerce platform on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Clean the Package Cache in Arch Linux
If you're wondering where your disk space went, the likely culprit is Arch's package cache. Arch Linux stores a copy of each package you download in the /var/cache/pacman/pkg/ directory. This includes every package you download, even upgrades. You can roll back to previous versions in case an update breaks a package, which comes in handy on a rolling-release distro like Arch.
While having multiple copies of a package is useful for recovery, it does take up space. You might forget to remove older versions of packages. The developers of Arch Linux decided it would be better for the user to manage this cache rather than building some automatic utility to get rid of outdated versions. So how do you get your space back?
How to monitor your Linux servers with Checkmk - TechRepublic
As a systems/network administrator, it's on you to keep tabs on the Linux servers in your data center (be it on-premise or in the cloud). Given the Linux platform has a significant number of tools to help you monitor those servers, you might not know where to start. Among those many titles, there is one particular software package that you should definitely try out. Said monitor is Checkmk.
Arduino-Powered smartChair and Arduino CLI 0.19.0
Raspberry Pi style SBC serves up i.MX8M Mini for $90
Geniatech has launched a $90 “XPI-iMX8MM” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up 1GB to 4GB RAM, 8GB to 128GB eMMC, and 40-pin GPIO. Geniatech has begun selling a Raspberry Pi sized SBC with NXP’s 1.8GHz, quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini. The XPI-iMX8MM follows Geniatech’s larger APC810 SBC, which is equipped with the i.MX8M. The SBC has the same Raspberry Pi size and layout as its Amlogic S905X powered XPI-S905X. Also: Tiger Lake-H module features PCIe Gen4 x16 and USB4
Kernel: LWN Articles and Phoronix on NVIDIA and EXT4 in Linux 5.15
Adding a "duress" password with PAM Duress
Users often store a lot of sensitive information on their computers—from credentials to banned texts to family photos—that they might normally expect to be protected by the login password of their account. Under some circumstances, though, users can be required to log into their system so that some third party (e.g. government agent) can examine and potentially copy said data. A new project, PAM Duress, provides a way to add other passwords to an account, each with its own behavior, which might be a way to avoid granting full access to the system, though the legality is in question. As its name would imply, PAM Duress is a pluggable authentication module (PAM), which is the mechanism used on Linux and other Unix operating systems to easily allow adding different kinds of authentication methods. PAM is not exactly standardized, however, so there are multiple implementations of it, including Linux PAM that is used by Linux distributions. The Duress module allows administrators to configure the system to check for one or more extra passwords if the normal password associated with the user account does not match what is provided.
