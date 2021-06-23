IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Nutanix CEO Taking On VMware With Red Hat Linux, OpenShift
Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami talks competition with VMware via its new Nutanix Red Hat partnership around OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes, HCI and Nutanix AHV.
-
Remi Collet: PHP on the road to the 8.1.0 release
Version 8.1.0 Release Candidate 1 is released. It's now enter the stabilisation phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.
RPM are available in the remi-php81 repository for Fedora ≥ 33 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS), or in the php:remi-8.1 stream, and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository (or remi for Fedora)
-
Fedora Community Blog: CPE to staff EPEL work
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat is establishing a small team directly responsible for participating in EPEL activities. Their job isn’t to displace the EPEL community, but rather to support it full-time. We expect many beneficial effects, among those better EPEL readiness for a RHEL major release. The EPEL team will be part of the wider Community Platform Engineering group, or CPE for short.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: August 2021
In August, we published 12 posts. The site had 4,906 visits from 3,407 unique viewers. 1,685 visits came from search engines, while 661 came from the WordPress Android app, 177 came from Twitter, and 176 came from LinkedIn.
-
Linux block devices: hints for debugging and new developments
Like CPUs and memory, block devices have been with us in the Linux and UNIX world for a long time, and are
going to stay. In this article, I try to point at some recent developments and give ideas for debugging and available tools.
Ever wondered how to do checksumming on a block device? How to have a device appear bigger than the underlying disk? How to compress your disk? This article has something new for everybody.
For character devices, the driver sends/receives single bytes. For block devices, communication is in entire blocks. For example, hard disk or NVMe drivers can present the disk contents for read/write access via device node /dev/sda, and we can imagine the block device as representing the disk as a long lineup of bytes. A user on the Linux system can then open the device, seek to the place which should be accessed, and read or write data.
-
Faster web deployment with Python serverless functions
Functions as a Service (FaaS) and serverless architecture promise quick, lightweight deployments for web applications and other standalone functions. But until recently, creating FaaS in Red Hat OpenShift has been a "sort of" process consisting of multiple steps. You weren't really creating a function so much as an application that could scale back to zero pods after a few minutes, then scale up again when called.
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions is a newer feature that changes all of that. As a developer, you can use it to deploy functions in a snap. You can scaffold functions that handle HTTP requests or CloudEvents with one command.
This article gets you started with creating and deploying serverless functions with OpenShift Serverless Functions. We'll use Python to develop our serverless function, but it's just one of many languages you could choose from.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 216 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arduino-Powered smartChair and Arduino CLI 0.19.0
Raspberry Pi style SBC serves up i.MX8M Mini for $90
Geniatech has launched a $90 “XPI-iMX8MM” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up 1GB to 4GB RAM, 8GB to 128GB eMMC, and 40-pin GPIO. Geniatech has begun selling a Raspberry Pi sized SBC with NXP’s 1.8GHz, quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini. The XPI-iMX8MM follows Geniatech’s larger APC810 SBC, which is equipped with the i.MX8M. The SBC has the same Raspberry Pi size and layout as its Amlogic S905X powered XPI-S905X. Also: Tiger Lake-H module features PCIe Gen4 x16 and USB4
Kernel: LWN Articles and Phoronix on NVIDIA and EXT4 in Linux 5.15
Adding a "duress" password with PAM Duress
Users often store a lot of sensitive information on their computers—from credentials to banned texts to family photos—that they might normally expect to be protected by the login password of their account. Under some circumstances, though, users can be required to log into their system so that some third party (e.g. government agent) can examine and potentially copy said data. A new project, PAM Duress, provides a way to add other passwords to an account, each with its own behavior, which might be a way to avoid granting full access to the system, though the legality is in question. As its name would imply, PAM Duress is a pluggable authentication module (PAM), which is the mechanism used on Linux and other Unix operating systems to easily allow adding different kinds of authentication methods. PAM is not exactly standardized, however, so there are multiple implementations of it, including Linux PAM that is used by Linux distributions. The Duress module allows administrators to configure the system to check for one or more extra passwords if the normal password associated with the user account does not match what is provided.
Recent comments
21 sec ago
21 sec ago
1 min 2 sec ago
2 min 47 sec ago
17 min 41 sec ago
41 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 20 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago