today's leftovers
Helpdeskz Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise
Helpdeskz is a free help desk software which allows you to manage your sites. It supports web-based ticketing system.
The solution can update their business in hours. It is a features-rich and comes with a repository for translations.
It made for your business a LoginShare modules that let you integrate HelpDeskZ with your Drupal, Magento or WordPress site,
HelpDeskZ Offer a quality support, increase your productivity, it's a quality product with no price, it makes support management easier than never.
HelpDeskZ is suitable for customer support needs to manage customer problem.
Postal free Open-source Mail Server for Enterprise
Postal is free Libre mail server for enterprise. It is the open-source equivalent and competitor for Mailgun, SendGrid, and Postmark.
Postal mail server is an ideal solution for enterprise, companies which require to have their mail server for privacy, security or cost reasons.
It comes with a fancy productive enterprise-looking dashboard, with real-time graphs and charts as well as quick access to all the mail server functionalities and options. The dashboard summarize all current and important past events and information which include: server usage, queued messages, bounce rate, outgoing messages count, incoming messages stats, message rate, recently processed email and more.
Postal is a developer-friendly solution as it comes with a built-in webhook support, REST-API and multiple domain and credential management options.
NitroPhone – Google Pixel 4a meets GrapheneOS - itsfoss.net
The Nitrokey company from near Berlin has greatly expanded its field of activity in recent years. The eponymous Nitrokeys were followed by NitroPad X230 and NitroPad T430 , NitroPC , the NetBox and the NitroShred service. As of today, the company is expanding its portfolio to include the NitroPhone .
According to the product description, the NitroPhone combines security, privacy and ease of use with modern hardware. The components for this are Google’s Pixel 4a smartphone and the hardened mobile operating system GrapheneOS , which is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
Launching Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) | Ubuntu
At the end of April 2021, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS ‘Xenial Xerus’ transitioned into the extended security maintenance (ESM) phase, effectively ending free updates for it, though paid security patching is still available via Ubuntu Advantage. To ensure users don’t build on Ubuntu images that may be insecure, Ubuntu 16.04 is no longer available to be selected for deployment through the Web UI, CLI and API. When selecting ‘Canonical Ubuntu’ in the Platform Images, you now only have 18.04 and 20.04 (and its Minimal images) options:
Ubuntu Blog: Commissioning deployed machines: Request granted
We want to make it possible to deploy MAAS in an existing datacenter, and have it keep track of machines that already have a deployed workload — without disturbing machine or workload. Currently, in order to get a machine into MAAS, with correct hardware information, you have to network boot the machine and let MAAS inspect the machine in an ephemeral environment.
GNOME Circle – Top Useful Apps for GNOME Users
With the GNOME Circle , the GNOME Foundation promotes the development of useful applications and tools for the everyday life of a GNOME user.
In a series of articles we now present various useful applications from the GNOME Circle project.
Historical adventure Svoboda 1945: Liberation has been released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Charles Games have released their second native Linux game today with Svoboda 1945: Liberation a historical adventure that offers a unique blend of adventure gameplay, full-motion video interviews with real actors, and historically accurate interactive memories and more. The follow-up to the award-winning Attentat 1942 (IGF finalist, A MAZE winner, Apple Design finalist).
"Attentat 1942 was so warmly received by the Linux community, so porting Svoboda 1945: Liberation was a no-brainer. Linux players are among the most encouraging and passionate," says Lukas Kolek, director of Charles Games. "We believe that games are a great medium for telling stories and have the power to tackle serious issues such as the rise of dictatorship, or historical reconciliation," adds lead designer Vit Sisler
How to install and upgrade Mate 1.26 on Ubuntu 20.04 - itsfoss.net
Today we are going to learn how to install and upgrade Mate 1.26 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS & Ubuntu 21.04 latest update, as we know recently Mate 1.26 released with tons of new features with polished design
The new version of Mate 1.26 PPA maintained by Ubuntu Mate Developers, and pushed to exiting Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users as well as Ubuntu 21.04 Latest version while you can also able to install Mate 1.26 in Ubuntu 21.10 beta version and other all Ubuntu community Driven flavors like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu
Mate 1.26 version ppa provide Desktop environment with new version core apps like pulma and caja for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS & Ubuntu 21.04
Hostirian Announces Strategic Sponsorship of Navy Linux
Hostirian today announced its sponsorship of Navy Linux. Effectively, Hostirian will provide important infrastructure to support Navy Linux programmers, as both entities are dedicated to ongoing improvements for the programming community. As part of the sponsorship, Hostirian President Ken Cox has joined the Navy Linux Board of Directors.
Dice: Tech job postings got a 16% bump in Q2–Python and project management are in-demand skills
Python remains dominant, with a 15% quarter-over-over increase in job postings listing it as a desired skill. Its momentum shows no sign of slowing, with GitHub survey data showing that Python, HTML and JavaScript were the most used languages by students, the incoming generation of technologists.
Get started programming with DOS conio
One of the reasons so many DOS applications sported a text user interface (or TUI) is because it was so easy to do. The standard way to control console input and output (conio) was with the conio library for many C programmers. This is a de-facto standard library on DOS, which gained popularity as implemented by Borland's proprietary C compiler as conio.h. You can also find a similar conio implementation in TK Chia's IA-16 DOS port of the GNU C Compiler in the libi86 library of non-standard routines. The library includes implementations of conio.h functions that mimic Borland Turbo C++ to set video modes, display colored text, move the cursor, and so on.
New GNU dbm Release, FSF Speaks Out Against Apple and Hires Outreach/Communications Coordinator
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux Performance
Last month were our benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on Linux for that new desktop APU with Zen 3 cores and Vega graphics available through retail channels. Due to reader interest and with the Ryzen 5 5600G still readily available via Internet retailers, here is a look at the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux performance in a variety of benchmarks. [...] On the graphics side with the Ryzen 5 5600G are Radeon Vega graphics with seven cores and a 1.9GHz clock frequency, down from eight graphics cores with the 5700G. The Ryzen 5 5600G is currently available from Internet retailers for ~$259 USD and indeed last week I had no issues purchasing one and as of writing still is enjoying broad availability.
today's howtos
