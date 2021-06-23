Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc

  • Helpdeskz Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise

    Helpdeskz is a free help desk software which allows you to manage your sites. It supports web-based ticketing system.

    The solution can update their business in hours. It is a features-rich and comes with a repository for translations.

    It made for your business a LoginShare modules that let you integrate HelpDeskZ with your Drupal, Magento or WordPress site,

    HelpDeskZ Offer a quality support, increase your productivity, it's a quality product with no price, it makes support management easier than never.

    HelpDeskZ is suitable for customer support needs to manage customer problem.

  • Postal free Open-source Mail Server for Enterprise

    Postal is free Libre mail server for enterprise. It is the open-source equivalent and competitor for Mailgun, SendGrid, and Postmark.

    Postal mail server is an ideal solution for enterprise, companies which require to have their mail server for privacy, security or cost reasons.

    It comes with a fancy productive enterprise-looking dashboard, with real-time graphs and charts as well as quick access to all the mail server functionalities and options. The dashboard summarize all current and important past events and information which include: server usage, queued messages, bounce rate, outgoing messages count, incoming messages stats, message rate, recently processed email and more.

    Postal is a developer-friendly solution as it comes with a built-in webhook support, REST-API and multiple domain and credential management options.

  • NitroPhone – Google Pixel 4a meets GrapheneOS - itsfoss.net

    The Nitrokey company from near Berlin has greatly expanded its field of activity in recent years. The eponymous Nitrokeys were followed by NitroPad X230 and NitroPad T430 , NitroPC , the NetBox and the NitroShred service. As of today, the company is expanding its portfolio to include the NitroPhone .

    According to the product description, the NitroPhone combines security, privacy and ease of use with modern hardware. The components for this are Google’s Pixel 4a smartphone and the hardened mobile operating system GrapheneOS , which is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

  • Launching Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) | Ubuntu

    At the end of April 2021, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS ‘Xenial Xerus’ transitioned into the extended security maintenance (ESM) phase, effectively ending free updates for it, though paid security patching is still available via Ubuntu Advantage. To ensure users don’t build on Ubuntu images that may be insecure, Ubuntu 16.04 is no longer available to be selected for deployment through the Web UI, CLI and API. When selecting ‘Canonical Ubuntu’ in the Platform Images, you now only have 18.04 and 20.04 (and its Minimal images) options:

  • Ubuntu Blog: Commissioning deployed machines: Request granted

    We want to make it possible to deploy MAAS in an existing datacenter, and have it keep track of machines that already have a deployed workload — without disturbing machine or workload. Currently, in order to get a machine into MAAS, with correct hardware information, you have to network boot the machine and let MAAS inspect the machine in an ephemeral environment.

  • GNOME Circle – Top Useful Apps for GNOME Users

    With the GNOME Circle , the GNOME Foundation promotes the development of useful applications and tools for the everyday life of a GNOME user.

    In a series of articles we now present various useful applications from the GNOME Circle project.

  • Historical adventure Svoboda 1945: Liberation has been released for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    Charles Games have released their second native Linux game today with Svoboda 1945: Liberation a historical adventure that offers a unique blend of adventure gameplay, full-motion video interviews with real actors, and historically accurate interactive memories and more. The follow-up to the award-winning Attentat 1942 (IGF finalist, A MAZE winner, Apple Design finalist).

    "Attentat 1942 was so warmly received by the Linux community, so porting Svoboda 1945: Liberation was a no-brainer. Linux players are among the most encouraging and passionate," says Lukas Kolek, director of Charles Games. "We believe that games are a great medium for telling stories and have the power to tackle serious issues such as the rise of dictatorship, or historical reconciliation," adds lead designer Vit Sisler

  • How to install and upgrade Mate 1.26 on Ubuntu 20.04 - itsfoss.net

    Today we are going to learn how to install and upgrade Mate 1.26 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS & Ubuntu 21.04 latest update, as we know recently Mate 1.26 released with tons of new features with polished design

    The new version of Mate 1.26 PPA maintained by Ubuntu Mate Developers, and pushed to exiting Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users as well as Ubuntu 21.04 Latest version while you can also able to install Mate 1.26 in Ubuntu 21.10 beta version and other all Ubuntu community Driven flavors like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu

    Mate 1.26 version ppa provide Desktop environment with new version core apps like pulma and caja for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS & Ubuntu 21.04

  • Hostirian Announces Strategic Sponsorship of Navy Linux

    Hostirian today announced its sponsorship of Navy Linux. Effectively, Hostirian will provide important infrastructure to support Navy Linux programmers, as both entities are dedicated to ongoing improvements for the programming community. As part of the sponsorship, Hostirian President Ken Cox has joined the Navy Linux Board of Directors.

  • Dice: Tech job postings got a 16% bump in Q2–Python and project management are in-demand skills

    Python remains dominant, with a 15% quarter-over-over increase in job postings listing it as a desired skill. Its momentum shows no sign of slowing, with GitHub survey data showing that Python, HTML and JavaScript were the most used languages by students, the incoming generation of technologists.

  • Get started programming with DOS conio

    One of the reasons so many DOS applications sported a text user interface (or TUI) is because it was so easy to do. The standard way to control console input and output (conio) was with the conio library for many C programmers. This is a de-facto standard library on DOS, which gained popularity as implemented by Borland's proprietary C compiler as conio.h. You can also find a similar conio implementation in TK Chia's IA-16 DOS port of the GNU C Compiler in the libi86 library of non-standard routines. The library includes implementations of conio.h functions that mimic Borland Turbo C++ to set video modes, display colored text, move the cursor, and so on.

New GNU dbm Release, FSF Speaks Out Against Apple and Hires Outreach/Communications Coordinator

    • GNU dbm - News: Version 1.21

      Version 1.21 is available for download. This version introduces an important new feature: Crash tolerance, brought to gdbm by Terence Kelly.

    • A wake-up call for iPhone users -- it's time to go — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software

      In the last few weeks, Apple announced that it will begin actively monitoring the photos and videos stored on the iPhones of its users in the United States. Apple is describing its surveillance system as a way to monitor for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but whatever it claims it is searching for, what it really is is a way to use proprietary software to constantly search and spy on its users' devices. Technological ethics groups around the world have highlighted the grave implications and dangerous precedent these practices set for a user's privacy and right to control their own device. In short, Apple has stated it will roll out two types of surveillance to all iPhone models receiving a forthcoming update: one which compares photos stored on the device to hashes of a database of known CSAM hashes, and one which (optionally) alerts parents of sexual materials sent from their child's iPhone. Appealing to such an emotionally intense and important issue is a dangerous and shrewd way for Apple to seize more control over iPhone users. Despite the claims in its TV commercials, Apple is an enemy of user freedom and meaningful privacy. We wouldn't agree to having someone come and scour through our house on a whim. We especially wouldn't agree to it if it was a person with a track record of working against our best interests, and exploiting us for their own profit. This is precisely the situation in which millions of Apple users in the US find themselves. In the coming weeks, users will be allowing Apple to comb through a portable computer containing private messages, photos, videos, banking information, and business records; all without anyone being able to verify what it is looking for, or with whom it is sharing that information.

    • FSF job opportunity: Outreach and communications coordinator

      The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to protect computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and organized Boston-based individual to be our full-time outreach and communications coordinator. Reporting to the executive director, the outreach and communications coordinator works closely with our campaigns, licensing, technical, and operations teams to plan, write, edit, publish, and promote high-quality, effective materials, both digital and printed. These materials are a critical part of advancing the FSF's work in support of the GNU Project, free software adoption, copyleft licensing, and freedom on the Internet; and against Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), software patents, and proprietary software. Nearly every publication from the FSF goes through this public-facing position, tying together our work across various constituencies.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Nutanix CEO Taking On VMware With Red Hat Linux, OpenShift

    Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami talks competition with VMware via its new Nutanix Red Hat partnership around OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes, HCI and Nutanix AHV.

  • Remi Collet: PHP on the road to the 8.1.0 release

    Version 8.1.0 Release Candidate 1 is released. It's now enter the stabilisation phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users. RPM are available in the remi-php81 repository for Fedora ≥ 33 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS), or in the php:remi-8.1 stream, and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository (or remi for Fedora)

  • Fedora Community Blog: CPE to staff EPEL work

    We are pleased to announce that Red Hat is establishing a small team directly responsible for participating in EPEL activities. Their job isn’t to displace the EPEL community, but rather to support it full-time. We expect many beneficial effects, among those better EPEL readiness for a RHEL major release. The EPEL team will be part of the wider Community Platform Engineering group, or CPE for short.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: August 2021

    In August, we published 12 posts. The site had 4,906 visits from 3,407 unique viewers. 1,685 visits came from search engines, while 661 came from the WordPress Android app, 177 came from Twitter, and 176 came from LinkedIn.

  • Linux block devices: hints for debugging and new developments

    Like CPUs and memory, block devices have been with us in the Linux and UNIX world for a long time, and are going to stay. In this article, I try to point at some recent developments and give ideas for debugging and available tools. Ever wondered how to do checksumming on a block device? How to have a device appear bigger than the underlying disk? How to compress your disk? This article has something new for everybody. For character devices, the driver sends/receives single bytes. For block devices, communication is in entire blocks. For example, hard disk or NVMe drivers can present the disk contents for read/write access via device node /dev/sda, and we can imagine the block device as representing the disk as a long lineup of bytes. A user on the Linux system can then open the device, seek to the place which should be accessed, and read or write data.

  • Faster web deployment with Python serverless functions

    Functions as a Service (FaaS) and serverless architecture promise quick, lightweight deployments for web applications and other standalone functions. But until recently, creating FaaS in Red Hat OpenShift has been a "sort of" process consisting of multiple steps. You weren't really creating a function so much as an application that could scale back to zero pods after a few minutes, then scale up again when called. Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions is a newer feature that changes all of that. As a developer, you can use it to deploy functions in a snap. You can scaffold functions that handle HTTP requests or CloudEvents with one command. This article gets you started with creating and deploying serverless functions with OpenShift Serverless Functions. We'll use Python to develop our serverless function, but it's just one of many languages you could choose from.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux Performance

Last month were our benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on Linux for that new desktop APU with Zen 3 cores and Vega graphics available through retail channels. Due to reader interest and with the Ryzen 5 5600G still readily available via Internet retailers, here is a look at the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux performance in a variety of benchmarks. [...] On the graphics side with the Ryzen 5 5600G are Radeon Vega graphics with seven cores and a 1.9GHz clock frequency, down from eight graphics cores with the 5700G. The Ryzen 5 5600G is currently available from Internet retailers for ~$259 USD and indeed last week I had no issues purchasing one and as of writing still is enjoying broad availability. Read more

today's howtos

  • Using the Linux set command

    The Linux set command allows you to change the value of shell options or to display the names and values of shell variables. Rarely used, it is a bash builtin, but is quite a bit more complicated than most builtins. If you use the command without any arguments, you will get a list of all the settings—the names and values of all shell variables and functions. Watch out though! You’ll end up with a torrent of output flowing down your screen.

  • Rambling around foo: Stretch to Buster upgrade issues: "Grub error: symbol ‘grub_is_lockdown’ not found", missing RTL8111/8168/8411 Ethernet driver and RTL8821CE Wireless adapter on Linux Kernel 5.10 (and 4.19)

    I have been Debian Stretch running on my HP Pavilion 14-ce0000nq laptop since buying it back in April 2019, just before my presence at Oxidizeconf where I presented "How to Rust When Standards Are Defined in C". Debian Buster (aka Debian 10) was released about 4 months later and I've been postponing the upgrade as my free time isn't what it used to be. I also tend to wait for the first or even second update of the release to avoid any sharp edges. As this laptop has a Realtek 8821CE wireless card that wasn't officially supported in the Linux kernel, I had to use an out-of-tree hacked driver to have the wireless work on Stretch kernels such as 4.19, it didn't even got along with DKMS, so all compilations and installations of it, I did them manually. More reason to wait for a newer release that would contain a driver inside the official kernel. I was waiting for the inevitable and dreading the wireless issues, but since mid-august Bullseye became stable, turning Stretch into oldoldstable, I decided that I had to do the upgrade, at least to buster.

  • How To Install Bagisto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bagisto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bagisto is a free, eCommerce platform built Laravel eCommerce framework for anyone who wants to run an online store. Bagisto has a built-in easy navigable admin panel and is bundled with functionalities like Multi-Currency, Multi-Localization, Access Control Level, Multi-Channel, Payment integration, and much more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Bagisto eCommerce platform on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Clean the Package Cache in Arch Linux

    If you're wondering where your disk space went, the likely culprit is Arch's package cache. Arch Linux stores a copy of each package you download in the /var/cache/pacman/pkg/ directory. This includes every package you download, even upgrades. You can roll back to previous versions in case an update breaks a package, which comes in handy on a rolling-release distro like Arch. While having multiple copies of a package is useful for recovery, it does take up space. You might forget to remove older versions of packages. The developers of Arch Linux decided it would be better for the user to manage this cache rather than building some automatic utility to get rid of outdated versions. So how do you get your space back?

  • How to monitor your Linux servers with Checkmk - TechRepublic

    As a systems/network administrator, it's on you to keep tabs on the Linux servers in your data center (be it on-premise or in the cloud). Given the Linux platform has a significant number of tools to help you monitor those servers, you might not know where to start. Among those many titles, there is one particular software package that you should definitely try out. Said monitor is Checkmk.

