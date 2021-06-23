New GNU dbm Release, FSF Speaks Out Against Apple and Hires Outreach/Communications Coordinator
Version 1.21 is available for download. This version introduces an important new feature: Crash tolerance, brought to gdbm by Terence Kelly.
In the last few weeks, Apple announced that it will begin actively monitoring the photos and videos stored on the iPhones of its users in the United States. Apple is describing its surveillance system as a way to monitor for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but whatever it claims it is searching for, what it really is is a way to use proprietary software to constantly search and spy on its users' devices. Technological ethics groups around the world have highlighted the grave implications and dangerous precedent these practices set for a user's privacy and right to control their own device. In short, Apple has stated it will roll out two types of surveillance to all iPhone models receiving a forthcoming update: one which compares photos stored on the device to hashes of a database of known CSAM hashes, and one which (optionally) alerts parents of sexual materials sent from their child's iPhone.
Appealing to such an emotionally intense and important issue is a dangerous and shrewd way for Apple to seize more control over iPhone users. Despite the claims in its TV commercials, Apple is an enemy of user freedom and meaningful privacy. We wouldn't agree to having someone come and scour through our house on a whim. We especially wouldn't agree to it if it was a person with a track record of working against our best interests, and exploiting us for their own profit. This is precisely the situation in which millions of Apple users in the US find themselves. In the coming weeks, users will be allowing Apple to comb through a portable computer containing private messages, photos, videos, banking information, and business records; all without anyone being able to verify what it is looking for, or with whom it is sharing that information.
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to protect computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and organized Boston-based individual to be our full-time outreach and communications coordinator.
Reporting to the executive director, the outreach and communications coordinator works closely with our campaigns, licensing, technical, and operations teams to plan, write, edit, publish, and promote high-quality, effective materials, both digital and printed. These materials are a critical part of advancing the FSF's work in support of the GNU Project, free software adoption, copyleft licensing, and freedom on the Internet; and against Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), software patents, and proprietary software. Nearly every publication from the FSF goes through this public-facing position, tying together our work across various constituencies.
Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami talks competition with VMware via its new Nutanix Red Hat partnership around OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes, HCI and Nutanix AHV.
Version 8.1.0 Release Candidate 1 is released. It's now enter the stabilisation phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.
RPM are available in the remi-php81 repository for Fedora ≥ 33 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS), or in the php:remi-8.1 stream, and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository (or remi for Fedora)
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat is establishing a small team directly responsible for participating in EPEL activities. Their job isn’t to displace the EPEL community, but rather to support it full-time. We expect many beneficial effects, among those better EPEL readiness for a RHEL major release. The EPEL team will be part of the wider Community Platform Engineering group, or CPE for short.
In August, we published 12 posts. The site had 4,906 visits from 3,407 unique viewers. 1,685 visits came from search engines, while 661 came from the WordPress Android app, 177 came from Twitter, and 176 came from LinkedIn.
Like CPUs and memory, block devices have been with us in the Linux and UNIX world for a long time, and are
going to stay. In this article, I try to point at some recent developments and give ideas for debugging and available tools.
Ever wondered how to do checksumming on a block device? How to have a device appear bigger than the underlying disk? How to compress your disk? This article has something new for everybody.
For character devices, the driver sends/receives single bytes. For block devices, communication is in entire blocks. For example, hard disk or NVMe drivers can present the disk contents for read/write access via device node /dev/sda, and we can imagine the block device as representing the disk as a long lineup of bytes. A user on the Linux system can then open the device, seek to the place which should be accessed, and read or write data.
Functions as a Service (FaaS) and serverless architecture promise quick, lightweight deployments for web applications and other standalone functions. But until recently, creating FaaS in Red Hat OpenShift has been a "sort of" process consisting of multiple steps. You weren't really creating a function so much as an application that could scale back to zero pods after a few minutes, then scale up again when called.
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions is a newer feature that changes all of that. As a developer, you can use it to deploy functions in a snap. You can scaffold functions that handle HTTP requests or CloudEvents with one command.
This article gets you started with creating and deploying serverless functions with OpenShift Serverless Functions. We'll use Python to develop our serverless function, but it's just one of many languages you could choose from.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux Performance
Last month were our benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on Linux for that new desktop APU with Zen 3 cores and Vega graphics available through retail channels. Due to reader interest and with the Ryzen 5 5600G still readily available via Internet retailers, here is a look at the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux performance in a variety of benchmarks.
[...]
On the graphics side with the Ryzen 5 5600G are Radeon Vega graphics with seven cores and a 1.9GHz clock frequency, down from eight graphics cores with the 5700G. The Ryzen 5 5600G is currently available from Internet retailers for ~$259 USD and indeed last week I had no issues purchasing one and as of writing still is enjoying broad availability.
The Linux set command allows you to change the value of shell options or to display the names and values of shell variables. Rarely used, it is a bash builtin, but is quite a bit more complicated than most builtins.
If you use the command without any arguments, you will get a list of all the settings—the names and values of all shell variables and functions. Watch out though! You’ll end up with a torrent of output flowing down your screen.
I have been Debian Stretch running on my HP Pavilion 14-ce0000nq laptop since buying it back in April 2019, just before my presence at Oxidizeconf where I presented "How to Rust When Standards Are Defined in C".
Debian Buster (aka Debian 10) was released about 4 months later and I've been postponing the upgrade as my free time isn't what it used to be. I also tend to wait for the first or even second update of the release to avoid any sharp edges.
As this laptop has a Realtek 8821CE wireless card that wasn't officially supported in the Linux kernel, I had to use an out-of-tree hacked driver to have the wireless work on Stretch kernels such as 4.19, it didn't even got along with DKMS, so all compilations and installations of it, I did them manually. More reason to wait for a newer release that would contain a driver inside the official kernel.
I was waiting for the inevitable and dreading the wireless issues, but since mid-august Bullseye became stable, turning Stretch into oldoldstable, I decided that I had to do the upgrade, at least to buster.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bagisto on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bagisto is a free, eCommerce platform built Laravel eCommerce framework for anyone who wants to run an online store. Bagisto has a built-in easy navigable admin panel and is bundled with functionalities like Multi-Currency, Multi-Localization, Access Control Level, Multi-Channel, Payment integration, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Bagisto eCommerce platform on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
If you're wondering where your disk space went, the likely culprit is Arch's package cache. Arch Linux stores a copy of each package you download in the /var/cache/pacman/pkg/ directory. This includes every package you download, even upgrades. You can roll back to previous versions in case an update breaks a package, which comes in handy on a rolling-release distro like Arch.
While having multiple copies of a package is useful for recovery, it does take up space. You might forget to remove older versions of packages. The developers of Arch Linux decided it would be better for the user to manage this cache rather than building some automatic utility to get rid of outdated versions. So how do you get your space back?
As a systems/network administrator, it's on you to keep tabs on the Linux servers in your data center (be it on-premise or in the cloud). Given the Linux platform has a significant number of tools to help you monitor those servers, you might not know where to start. Among those many titles, there is one particular software package that you should definitely try out. Said monitor is Checkmk.
