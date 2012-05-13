Games: GNU/Linux Gaming, Censorship of Code, SuperTuxKart, and Steam/DRM
-
What type of Gamer are you? Can you game in Linux? This video breaks down everything you need to know about Gaming in Linux vs Windows.
-
Well this is a shame but in many ways to be expected. Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has filed a lawsuit against the developers of the reverse-engineered GTA III and Vice City code.
This is a bit of an ongoing saga, as Take-Two first got the GitHub repositories taken down, which were later restored when the developer of a fork submitted a counter-notice which wasn't argued so they all went back up. The repositories are still live on GitHub right now. The notice mentions this with Take-Two saying the counter notices were "were made in bad faith, and knowingly and deliberately misrepresented to GitHub the contents".
Plenty more is argued as well of course. In the notice it complains how the code now runs on platforms it was never released for where the "Defendants have sought to exploit a potential market that belongs exclusively to Take-Two", it argues against new cheats enabled in the source code which "are strictly prohibited under Take-Two’s terms of service". It goes further, complaining about modding which Take-Two say "encouraging users to further infringe the original Games and to violate their agreements with Take-Two that prohibit such activities".
-
StreamLabs Tip: http://brodierobertson.xyz/streamlabs STK: https://supertuxkart.net/Main_Page I promised we'd do a follow up SuperTuxKart stream at an earlier time and I expect that there will be as much mayhem as last time but this time I'll make sure I spec up the server before we get started to stop the lag.
-
It has now been over six years since Valve finally put in a refund policy for video games purchased on its Steam platform. At the time of its announcement, I was very much in favor of this move by Valve, given how previously the prospect of buying games on the platform was laughably tilted in favor of publishers and developers. On top of that, a whole bunch of the outcry from publishers and developers over the policy seemed to mostly center around it existing at all, meaning such concerns were mostly just requests to go back to the one-sided policies that favored them. Some developers even saw large numbers of refunds as a good thing, arguing that those refunds were likely largely from people that never would have tried their games out if a potential refund weren't in place.
Programming Leftovers
-
The GCC compiler when using the default "-O2" optimization level is likely to be slightly faster with next year's GCC 12 release as the developers are looking at enabling the vectorizer options by default.
-
Python’s dependency on external files is a crucial aspect, it's wise to pay heed to the base/source files before executing any code. Before running a particular program, you need to ensure your source files exist at the specified location.
Every developer understands the need to create fall back codes, which can save a prorgram from failing in the case that a condition isn't met. In Python, there are several ways to check if a file exists; here are the top methods you should know about.
-
Checking if a string contains a word is a common task in any programming language. In JavaScript there are several ways to check whether a string contains a word or a substring.
Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
Authorities are investigating after a map claiming to show the addresses of thousands of firearms owners in the UK was published online.
Gun-selling site Guntrader announced a data breach affecting more than 100,000 customers in July.
-
Written in async Rust, this tool prioritizes simplicity of use, memory safety, reliability, and speed. It has also been compiled to a number of architectures and platforms, including Android’s armv7 and aarch64 platforms to download apps directly from an Android device using Termux. It is available right now for you to use.
In the future, we hope to expand apkeep’s functionality by adding support for the Amazon Appstore, allowing downloads of older app versions, and adding additional architectures.
We are proud to give back to the pool of tools that the application security community has created and that we use every day. We hope our own contribution will provide a useful addition to the toolbox.
-
Some of the most successful and lucrative online scams employ a “low-and-slow” approach — avoiding detection or interference from researchers and law enforcement agencies by stealing small bits of cash from many people over an extended period. Here’s the story of a cybercrime group that compromises up to 100,000 email inboxes per day, and apparently does little else with this access except siphon gift card and customer loyalty program data that can be resold online.
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (qemu), Fedora (condor, grilo, libopenmpt, opencryptoki, and php), openSUSE (xen), and SUSE (ffmpeg, file, php72, rubygem-addressable, and xen).
-
A deadline is quickly approaching for connecting Outlook for Windows to Office 365 and Microsoft 365 services. After November 1, 2021, older versions of Outlook will no longer be able to connect to these services. Only Outlook 2013 Service Pack 1 and later will be able to connect to Microsoft 365.
today's howtos
-
Back in the days (the late 1980s and early 1990s specifically), one of the things that Larry Wall was justly famous for was his large, intricate, and comprehensive configure scripts that made rn and Perl build on pretty much any Unix and Unix-like system that you could name. Wall's approach of configure scripts was generalized and broadened by GNU Autoconf, GNU Autotools, and so on. These tools did not automatically make your complex programs portable between different Unixes, but they gave you the tools that you could use to sort out how to achieve that, and to automatically detect various things you needed to do to adopt to the local Unix (and if you used some of them, you automatically got pointed to the right include directories and the right libraries to link with).
-
Part of the value of eBPF, a framework for running low-level Linux kernel programs, is that it makes it very easy to deploy programs that interact directly with the kernel.
Traditional methods for executing low-level programs in Linux are for creating and loading custom kernel modules or modifying the kernel itself. But developers can use eBPF to load and run software quickly and with little configuration overhead.
-
If you need a reliable office suite for online editing and collaboration within your sync & share platform, you can try ONLYOFFICE Docs. In this tutorial, we learn how to install it on your Fedora Linux with Podman and discover the ONLYOFFICE-Nextcloud integration.
-
phpMyAdmin is a free, open-source, and web-based application used for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases from the web interface. Creating and managing a database from the command-line interface is very difficult for beginner users. phpMyAdmin provides an easier way to manage MySQL databases, user accounts, and privileges, execute SQL statements, import and export data through the web browser.
In this post, we will show you how to install and secure phpMyAdmin database administration tool on Debian 11.
-
Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distro designed for digital forensics and penetration testing. This great OS is maintained and funded by Offensive Security. With it comes approximately 600 pre-installed penetration-testing programs formerly known as tools.
It was developed by Mati Aharoni and Devon Kearns of Offensive Security through the rewrite of BackTrack. BackTrack was their previous information security testing Linux distribution based on Knoppix.
The system supports both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. As such, you need not worry about whether your system will be compatible or not. You only need to download the correct ISO image, and you will be good to go.
-
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) was a widely used protocol to transfer files or data remotely in an unencrypted format which is not a secure way to communicate.
As we all know that File Transfer Protocol is not at all secure because all transmissions happen in clear text and the data can be readable by anyone during sniffing the packets on the network.
-
The ip command is a new networking command-line utility that is used to assign an IP address to a network interface or configure/update useful network variables on a Linux system.
It is a part of the iproute2 package and offers several network administration tasks such as bringing up or down network interfaces, assign and remove IP addresses and routes, manage ARP cache, and much more.
The ip command is much similar to the old ifconfig command, but it is greatly more powerful with more functions and capabilities added to it.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MicroK8s on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, MicroK8s is a small, fast, single-package Kubernetes for developers, IoT, and edge. One command installs a single-node K8s cluster with carefully selected add-ons on Linux, Windows, and macOS. MicroK8s requires no configuration, supports automatic updates and GPU acceleration. Use it for offline development, prototyping, testing, to build your CI/CD pipeline or your IoT apps.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MicroK8s on a CentOS 8.
-
WordPress continuous and growing worldwide popularity has made it the go-to content management system. It is now the center of the universe for all individuals that want to create, edit, and publish their contemplated ideas. However, all the attention that WordPress has brought on itself comes at a price. Malicious web traffics are always trying, and on some occasions, manage to bring down targeted WordPress sites.
Such attacks can have dire effects on the health of a running website and even render the MySQL service unresponsive because of depleted system resources. Under such circumstances, a WordPress administrator cannot escape from erroneous messages like Out of Memory and Error connecting to the database. Such error messages are related to XML-RPC attacks and this article guide is going to show us how to deal with them.
-
User accounts on a Linux system that are no longer being used should be removed. This is better for security, and you don’t want your computer or server convoluted with unused accounts.
In this guide, we’ll go over the step by step instructions to delete a user via Linux command line.
-
Dropbox is one of the most popular cloud storage services available for Linux and other operating systems.
In fact, Dropbox is one of the earliest services to provide a native Linux application. It still supports 32-bit Linux systems that is also a commendable job.
In this beginner’s tutorial, I’ll show the steps for installing Dropbox on Ubuntu. The steps are really simple but some websites make it unnecessarily complicated.
-
qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 20.
-
Linux kernel 5.14 is out and is quite popular for people to test out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.14 kernel release has gone through seven release candidates over the last two months and benefits from the contributions of 1,650 different developers.
-
WordPress is a powerful and feature-rich opensource content management system (CMS) that allows users to create powerful and stunningly beautiful websites. It’s written in PHP and powered by MariaDB or MySQL database server at the backend. WordPress is hugely popular and commands a market share of nearly 40% of all the websites hosted online.
Want to install WordPress on Rocky Linux? You’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install WordPress on Rocky Linux 8.
-
Apache HTTP web server is one of the widely used web servers especially on Linux distributions which is a free, cross-platform used by a vast number of websites on the internet. Apache webserver uses HTTP to process the request and entertain web information. Apache has tons of useful features and its functionality can be enhanced with extra modules. It also allows programmers to publish their work on the internet.
-
When it comes to using the MySQL/MariaDB Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), not all of us are nerds of the Linux terminal environment. Okay, we could all be command-line environment nerds, however, the feeling of knowing more than one way of achieving something on a Linux environment is a supreme upgrade.
phpMyAdmin is a problem solver for Linux users that want both flexibility and an alternative to interacting with their MySQL/MariaDB databases. You only need a functioning and updated web browser to accommodate the use of phpMyAdmin.
This article guide takes you through safely installing and securing phpMyAdmin as an ideal MySQL/MariaDB database manager in Linux.
-
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, is one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. By default, Apache is installed, and on Debian 11 Bullseye repository; however, with Debian, stable versions do not change for the most part except for security or urgent bug updates to keep the title “stable,” which they are known. Due to this, Apache can miss out on new features and improvements, and non-security-related bug fixes especially given the time delay between stable Debian releases being a few years in between.
-
ost modern Linux Desktop systems come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
-
Today we are looking at how to install MyPaint on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
For those of you blessed with OCD, come closer. Say you're using the Plasma desktop, as you should, and then, unfortunately something goes a-wonk. You need to restart your Plasma shell, which is a relatively simple thing to do. Upon the shell restart, you realize that your system tray icons have rearranged themselves almost randomly, and the expected order of things is gone. Chaos!
I encountered this on a Kubuntu 18.04 box just recently. I then also realized that there isn't a way to pin icons to specific location in the system tray, as in Wireless always to the right, then Volume, then Vaults, etc. So if you expect things to be mega-cushty and consistent, you sure don't want them to change should you ever restart your Plasma shell. In this little guide, I'd like to show you a relatively simple trick of getting icons placed just as you like them. Follow me.
Recent comments
7 hours 39 min ago
18 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 55 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 34 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago