Games: GNU/Linux Gaming, Censorship of Code, SuperTuxKart, and Steam/DRM Linux Gaming vs Windows Gaming - Invidious What type of Gamer are you? Can you game in Linux? This video breaks down everything you need to know about Gaming in Linux vs Windows.

Take-Two filed a lawsuit against the reverse-engineered GTA III and Vice City developers | GamingOnLinux Well this is a shame but in many ways to be expected. Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has filed a lawsuit against the developers of the reverse-engineered GTA III and Vice City code. This is a bit of an ongoing saga, as Take-Two first got the GitHub repositories taken down, which were later restored when the developer of a fork submitted a counter-notice which wasn't argued so they all went back up. The repositories are still live on GitHub right now. The notice mentions this with Take-Two saying the counter notices were "were made in bad faith, and knowingly and deliberately misrepresented to GitHub the contents". Plenty more is argued as well of course. In the notice it complains how the code now runs on platforms it was never released for where the "Defendants have sought to exploit a potential market that belongs exclusively to Take-Two", it argues against new cheats enabled in the source code which "are strictly prohibited under Take-Two’s terms of service". It goes further, complaining about modding which Take-Two say "encouraging users to further infringe the original Games and to violate their agreements with Take-Two that prohibit such activities".

SuperTuxKart: I'LL TAKE ON ALL THE AMERICANS!! - Invidious StreamLabs Tip: http://brodierobertson.xyz/streamlabs STK: https://supertuxkart.net/Main_Page I promised we'd do a follow up SuperTuxKart stream at an earlier time and I expect that there will be as much mayhem as last time but this time I'll make sure I spec up the server before we get started to stop the lag.

Indie Game Dev Decides To Leave Industry Due To Steam Returns On Short Game It has now been over six years since Valve finally put in a refund policy for video games purchased on its Steam platform. At the time of its announcement, I was very much in favor of this move by Valve, given how previously the prospect of buying games on the platform was laughably tilted in favor of publishers and developers. On top of that, a whole bunch of the outcry from publishers and developers over the policy seemed to mostly center around it existing at all, meaning such concerns were mostly just requests to go back to the one-sided policies that favored them. Some developers even saw large numbers of refunds as a good thing, arguing that those refunds were likely largely from people that never would have tried their games out if a potential refund weren't in place.

Programming Leftovers GCC 12 Looking At Enabling Its Vectorizer For "-O2" Optimization Level - Phoronix The GCC compiler when using the default "-O2" optimization level is likely to be slightly faster with next year's GCC 12 release as the developers are looking at enabling the vectorizer options by default.

8 Ways to Check if a File Exists Using Python Python’s dependency on external files is a crucial aspect, it's wise to pay heed to the base/source files before executing any code. Before running a particular program, you need to ensure your source files exist at the specified location. Every developer understands the need to create fall back codes, which can save a prorgram from failing in the case that a condition isn't met. In Python, there are several ways to check if a file exists; here are the top methods you should know about.

How to check if a string contains another string in JavaScript Checking if a string contains a word is a common task in any programming language. In JavaScript there are several ways to check whether a string contains a word or a substring.