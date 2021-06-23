Snapcraft 6.0 is around the corner
A good sign of maturity and confidence in software is when said software utilizes its own components for future development and enablement. Snapcraft is a command-line utility that allows developers to package and distribute their applications as snaps. But Snapcraft itself is also distributed as a snap, and built in the same manner!
Today, Snapcraft is built using the core18, based off of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Very soon, Snapcraft will move to the latest LTS base, core20, both to ensure forward support and updates, as well as to make use of various improvements in the snappy ecosystem. This migration will bring a number of important changes, so we’d like to share our roadmap and plan for Snapcraft, and how these changes may affect you.
[...]
For most developers and publishers, the release of Snapcraft 6.x will not cause any change to their existing processes. They will be able to continue building snaps as before, and utilize the latest features in the 6.x channel. For those who still need to support the i386 architecture, they can use the 5.x channel. Moreover, Launchpad will retain the ability to dispatch core18 tasks, with or without the i386 architecture.
Also: Snapcraft 6.0 Coming To Finally Move From Ubuntu 18.04 To 20.04 LTS Base, Phase Out i386
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone
For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection.
Steam Deck: “The start of a golden age for Linux Gaming”
After the release of the podcast released with James Ramey from Codeweavers a few days ago where we talked at length about the Steam Deck, here is full transcript as promised! Have a good read, you will learn quite a few things.
EasyOS version 2.9 released
EasyOS is an experimental distribution, a "new paradigm"; a blend of the best ideas from Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux, and a fundamental rethink of the security, maintainability and ease-of-use. Special features include a custom container system, named EasyContainers, a special isolated ultra-secure mode running in RAM, and all packages are compiled from source, in a port of OpenEmbedded with an EasyOS layer. Version 2.9 is the latest in the "Dunfell series", the name derived from the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded (OE). Version 2.9 is a complete recompile in OE, with package version updates. Also updated are SeaMonkey, now 2.53.9, and the Linux kernel, now 5.10.61.
Recent comments
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 38 sec ago
13 hours 41 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 55 min ago