Wireshark, PipeWire, Audacity Update in Tumbleweed
Snapshot releases of openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed have been constantly trickling out to users since last week’s review.
This review will cover the five snapshots made available since August 26. Each of the snapshots delivered about a handful of updated software packages.
Snapshot 20210831 updated bind to version 9.16.20, which fixed a Common Vulnerability and Exposure; CVE-2021-25218 an assertion failure could have allowed an attacker to abused the Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery protocol to trick bind into exceeding the interface MTU. The C Library for manipulating module metadata files libmodulemd updated to 2.13.0 and the modulemd-validator enables a user to constrain a document type with a new --type option. The other packages to update in the snapshot were libqmi 1.28.8 and libjpeg-turbo 2.1.1, which fixed a couple regressions affecting AArch64 and arm 32-bit hardware.
Linux Kernel 5.13.13 was one of the two packages updated in the 20210830 snapshot. The Direct Rendering Manager had some fixes in the kernel update and added an AAL output size configuration. The kernel update also had an Advanced Linux Sound Architecture enablement for the 4-speaker output in the Dell XPS 15 9510 laptop. The other package to update in the snapshot was perl-Image-ExifTool, which had a version bump to 12.30.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 552 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone
For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection.
Steam Deck: “The start of a golden age for Linux Gaming”
After the release of the podcast released with James Ramey from Codeweavers a few days ago where we talked at length about the Steam Deck, here is full transcript as promised! Have a good read, you will learn quite a few things.
EasyOS version 2.9 released
EasyOS is an experimental distribution, a "new paradigm"; a blend of the best ideas from Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux, and a fundamental rethink of the security, maintainability and ease-of-use. Special features include a custom container system, named EasyContainers, a special isolated ultra-secure mode running in RAM, and all packages are compiled from source, in a port of OpenEmbedded with an EasyOS layer. Version 2.9 is the latest in the "Dunfell series", the name derived from the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded (OE). Version 2.9 is a complete recompile in OE, with package version updates. Also updated are SeaMonkey, now 2.53.9, and the Linux kernel, now 5.10.61.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/35
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/35