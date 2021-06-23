today's howtos
Using Cat Command in Linux with Examples
In Linux, the cat command is one of the most commonly used commands. cat which stands for "concatenate", can read, write and concatenate file contents to standard output. The cat command is usually used to view the contents of one or more text files, combine files by adding contents of one file to another and create new files.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to use the cat command to its full potential with examples.
Reverse Proxy with Nginx: A Step-by-Step Setup Guide
This step-by-step tutorial is going to show you how you can easily set up a reverse proxy with Nginx to improve security and performance.
One of the more popular reverse proxy tools at the moment is Nginx. Although Nginx itself is a web server, it does an outstanding job of serving as a reverse proxy.
Print files from your Linux terminal
Printing on Linux is easy, but sometimes it feels like a lot of work to launch an application, open a file, find the Print selection in the menu, click a confirmation button, and so on. When you're a Linux terminal user, you often want to perform complex actions with simple triggers. Printing is complex, and there's little as simple as the lpr command.
Monitor your Linux server with Checkmk | Opensource.com
Monitoring IT assets is an essential task for any IT department. Still, due to the growing number of devices in corporate networks, it is getting more and more challenging to find an approach that is flexible enough to monitor the wide range of available systems properly. It's essential to have a monitoring tool that is flexible, scalable, and easy to use.
In this article, I demonstrate how to install Checkmk, the monitoring tool from tribe29, and how to monitor servers and network devices with it.
Canon Pixma TR4540 All-in-one Printer/Scanner on openSUSE
The device driver for the Canon Pixma TR4540 All-in-one Printer/Scanner does not come bundled with openSUSE, whether you are on Leap or Tumbleweed. It is non available from the official repositories as well, at least I didn't find them, neither on openSUSE Non-OSS or Packman repos.
However, Canon provides the drivers on its website along with an installation script. The tarball containing the the .rpm files and the script can be from its package-archive. At the time that I tested, the driver package was at version 5.70.
Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone
For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection.
Steam Deck: “The start of a golden age for Linux Gaming”
After the release of the podcast released with James Ramey from Codeweavers a few days ago where we talked at length about the Steam Deck, here is full transcript as promised! Have a good read, you will learn quite a few things.
EasyOS version 2.9 released
EasyOS is an experimental distribution, a "new paradigm"; a blend of the best ideas from Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux, and a fundamental rethink of the security, maintainability and ease-of-use. Special features include a custom container system, named EasyContainers, a special isolated ultra-secure mode running in RAM, and all packages are compiled from source, in a port of OpenEmbedded with an EasyOS layer. Version 2.9 is the latest in the "Dunfell series", the name derived from the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded (OE). Version 2.9 is a complete recompile in OE, with package version updates. Also updated are SeaMonkey, now 2.53.9, and the Linux kernel, now 5.10.61.
