today's howtos Lessons learned from deploying Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data Here in this last blog post in our series, we focus on lessons learned from installing, maintaining, and verifying the connectivity of Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data. If you haven’t read the first two posts — A technical deep-dive on integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Installing Cloudera’s CDP Private Cloud Base on IBM Cloud with Ansible, then I’d invite you to go back and read them for additional context.

How to Encrypt Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop Post Installation In a separate tutorial, we highlighted the process to deploy full disk encryption on Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 with LUKS encryption during installation. In practice, this is the recommended method to protect an Ubuntu device since it encrypts all disk partitions including the swap space and system partitions, thus achieving full disk encryption. If you already have Ubuntu installed without any encryption, then full disk encryption with LUKS may not be an option; however, you could still encrypt the home directory and swap space without requiring a complete reinstallation of the operating system. By default, the home directory is the directory where most of your personal files reside. This can include documents, spreadsheets, music, videos, images, and any other files you may download. Swap space is the space on the hard drive that is used as virtual memory. When a Linux system is running out of RAM, the inactive pages are pushed to the swap space; while access time is a tad slower than the RAM, in doing so the swap space supplements the device’s RAM when it is almost exhausted.

How To Install ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. ClamAV offers a Command-line scanner, a Milter interface for Sendmail, an Advanced database updater, and built-in support for archive formats, ELF executables + Portable Executable files, and popular document formats. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of ClamAV on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to Combine PDF Files on Windows and Linux - Make Tech Easier You have probably received PDF files before and may have many PDF documents stored in your computer. Deleting them is not an option, and backing them up may take up a lot of storage space. One solution is to combine/merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF so that it is easier to manage, access, and back up. PDFtk Server is a command line tool that allows you to easily combine multiple PDF files into one.

How to Enable CentOS SIG Repositories in AlmaLinux There are software repositories in Linux, which are essentially servers from which we get packages. SIGs (Special Interest Groups) are smaller groups within the CentOS community that focus on a specific topic in order to raise awareness or focus on development. SIGs have their own repositories, and in order to enable them, you must manually find the correct repository, download and install the package. AlmaLinux has now made CentOS SIGs release packages available in AlmaLinux's repository in response to the issue. In this tutorial, we'll look at how to enable the CentOS SIG repositories in AlmaLinux using dnf.

How to Install urBackup on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX UrBackup is a client/server backup tool that supports image backups as well as file backups. It is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems. A prominent feature of this backup system is that it never interrupts the current working of your system rather the backups are created in parallel while your target system is running. In this guide, we will take a look at the installation procedure of UrBackup on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection.