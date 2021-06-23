Kernel: Work on Linux 5.15
NFS Client Changes For Linux 5.15 Bring Connection Sharing, Better Responsiveness - Phoronix
While Linux 5.15 has added KSMBD as an SMB3 in-kernel file server, the NFS code within the Linux kernel continues advancing as well for network file sharing needs. With NFS in Linux 5.15 are a few notable improvements.
Linux 5.15 Working Towards Comprehensive Compile-Time & Run-Time Detection Of Buffer Overflows - Phoronix
The latest security effort being pursued by Google's Kees Cook is to provide full compile-time and run-time coverage of all detectable buffer overflows.
This compile/run-time detection of buffer overflows for the Linux kernel would include coverage of such overflows via array indexing or memcpy(), memmove(), and memset() while the str*() functions already boast full coverage.
Kernel developers have been working towards this mission for some time while in Linux 5.15 is a big batch of the buffer overflow detection improvements, including some new common helpers along with other low-level improvements.
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
It looks like Paragon Software's NTFS3 kernel driver providing much better Linux support for the Microsoft NTFS file-system will land for the 5.15 kernel!
Last year Paragon Software made the surprise announcement that they were looking to mainline their NTFS3 kernel driver that previously was commercial-only. But given that there are less organizations interested in NTFS these days but rather Microsoft exFAT and even file-systems like F2FS for Android, it's nice to see Paragon finally willing to mainline the driver and also commit to maintaining it upstream moving forward.
today's howtos
Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone
For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection.
Steam Deck: “The start of a golden age for Linux Gaming”
After the release of the podcast released with James Ramey from Codeweavers a few days ago where we talked at length about the Steam Deck, here is full transcript as promised! Have a good read, you will learn quite a few things.
EasyOS version 2.9 released
EasyOS is an experimental distribution, a "new paradigm"; a blend of the best ideas from Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux, and a fundamental rethink of the security, maintainability and ease-of-use. Special features include a custom container system, named EasyContainers, a special isolated ultra-secure mode running in RAM, and all packages are compiled from source, in a port of OpenEmbedded with an EasyOS layer. Version 2.9 is the latest in the "Dunfell series", the name derived from the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded (OE). Version 2.9 is a complete recompile in OE, with package version updates. Also updated are SeaMonkey, now 2.53.9, and the Linux kernel, now 5.10.61.
