Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 183 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 183. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ] * Add support for extracting Android signing blocks. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#246) * Format debug messages for elf sections using our diffoscope.utils.format_class utility. * Clarify a comment about the HUGE_TOOLS dict in diffoscope.external_tools. [ Felix C. Stegerman ] * Clarify output around APK Signing Blocks and remove an accidental duplicate "0x" prefix.
Beware of malware attacks: Little-known facts and why they matter - ManageEngine Blog
As cybersecurity advances, threat actors develop malware with new tricks that exploit weaknesses in an IT environment. Once the malware finds a loophole, it spreads exponentially like a disease, corrupting files, exfiltrating data, redirecting traffic to other destinations, and performing other malicious activities.
Banned: The 1,170 words you can't use with GitHub Copilot
GitHub's Copilot comes with a coded list of 1,170 words to prevent the AI programming assistant from responding to input, or generating output, with offensive terms, while also keeping users safe from words like "Israel," "Palestine," "communist," "liberal," and "socialist," according to new research.
Copilot was released as a limited technical preview in July in the hope it can serve as a more sophisticated version of source-code autocomplete, drawing on an OpenAI neural network called Codex to turn text prompts into functioning code and make suggestions based on existing code.
To date, the results have been interesting but not quite compelling – the code produced has been simplistic and insecure, though the project is still being improved.
Why can an ad break the Windows 11 desktop and taskbar?
Earlier today, Microsoft pushed a promotional message to early adopters of Windows 11. The promo intended to promote the upcoming operating system’s integration with Microsoft Teams. Instead, it caused Explorer (the Windows desktop shell) to stop responding and left users without a working Start menu and taskbar.
today's howtos
Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone
For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection.
Steam Deck: “The start of a golden age for Linux Gaming”
After the release of the podcast released with James Ramey from Codeweavers a few days ago where we talked at length about the Steam Deck, here is full transcript as promised! Have a good read, you will learn quite a few things.
EasyOS version 2.9 released
EasyOS is an experimental distribution, a "new paradigm"; a blend of the best ideas from Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux, and a fundamental rethink of the security, maintainability and ease-of-use. Special features include a custom container system, named EasyContainers, a special isolated ultra-secure mode running in RAM, and all packages are compiled from source, in a port of OpenEmbedded with an EasyOS layer. Version 2.9 is the latest in the "Dunfell series", the name derived from the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded (OE). Version 2.9 is a complete recompile in OE, with package version updates. Also updated are SeaMonkey, now 2.53.9, and the Linux kernel, now 5.10.61.
