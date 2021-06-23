Language Selection

Free Software, Openwashing and Leftovers

Friday 3rd of September 2021
Misc
  • The Month in WordPress: August 2021

    That was Josepha Haden on the “The Art and Science of Accessibility” episode of the WP Briefing Podcast, talking about accessibility and exploring how it applies to the WordPress open source software. You will find that many of our updates from August 2021 tie in closely with the core principles of access, accessibility, and usability. Read on to find out more!

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 3 September 2021

    Welcome, September --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...

  • Freedesktop SDK 21.08 Released With RISC-V Support

    The Freedesktop SDK as a platform and SDK run-time for Flatpak apps/run-times is out with its first major stable update in one year.

    Freedesktop SDK 21.08 is notable in that RISC-V is the latest CPU architecture supported by this SDK/run-time popular with Flatpaks. There is also a wide variety of updated packages contained within this SDK, GStreamer-VAAPI has been re-added as a supported extension, and the Rust extension was removed.

  • M5Stamp Pico ESP32-PICO-D4 module ships with a heat-resistant plastic shell - CNX Software

    Most WiFi IoT modules are designed to be integrated into products with an enclosure, but the M5Stamp Pico module based on ESP32-PICO-D4 SiP comes with a removable heat-resistant plastic shell that protects the 3D antenna and components, while leaving space to solder headers and/or a Grove connector.

    The tiny module also comes with a button and RGB LED, and like other ESP32-based M5Stack hardware, M5Stamp Pico is programmable with UIFlow graphical programming platform and compatible with Arduino, MicroPython, and the ESP-IDF.

  • Linspire 10 SP2 Released

    Today, the PC/OpenSystems LLC Development team has released Linspire 10 SP 2, a major update which begins a new chapter in Linspire’s story by taking it to the cloud. Linspire streamlines all of Google’s services into the distro; users can create any web app they want, on the fly, using the IceSSB utility which seamlessly turns any web page / web app into a dedicated desktop application utilizing the Chrome/Chromium framework. Which includes 1). full use of audio / video and 2). drag and drop from the Caja file manager. And never fear : all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories are available as well as installation from traditional Debian/Ubuntu packages, Flatpak and AppImage are available for traditional use cases. The underpinnings of Linspire still support a full-blown Linux desktop experience.

  • Hesk: Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise

    Hesk is a simple open-source ticketing system. It comes with two company versions that let you choose from them.

    The platform downloaded from over than 650,000 times. It is a features-rich and comes with a large set of integration options that make it ideal to use for a company.

  • Osticket Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise

    Osticket is a web-based customer ticketing support system. It comes to help you in customer service, make them happy, manage, organize and archive all your support requests and responses in one place, improve your customer experience.

    This solution is widely used comes with a large set of feature with easily scale that empower businesses and customer experience.

    Unlike its other competitors, Osticket focuses on improve customer service professionally by providing a simply and easily installation process that helps you to get started with it with no time.

    This software is an alternative to higher-cost and complex customer support systems. It used from more than five million people from all around the world.

    Osticket is a simple application, easy to use, suitable for all businesses, it comes with social features. It also supports ticket systems on the market.

    [...]

    The software is an open-source app released and distributed under the GPL-2.0 License.

  • FAVEO Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise

    FAVEO is a web-based help desk ticketing system. It is focus on customer service management, incident management, SLA management, built in knowledge base. It also provides Businesses with an automated Helpdesk system to manage customer support.

    Furthermore, it is a platform integrated with face book, Twitter, WhatsApp MSG91, and more.

    With it, you will get a great customer service. It provides Businesses with an automated Helpdesk system.

    The platform comes with a community edition that is totally free and open source, Pro Edition that is a paid version, Freelancer addition, and a service desk addition.

»



today's howtos

  • Lessons learned from deploying Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

    Here in this last blog post in our series, we focus on lessons learned from installing, maintaining, and verifying the connectivity of Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data. If you haven’t read the first two posts — A technical deep-dive on integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Installing Cloudera’s CDP Private Cloud Base on IBM Cloud with Ansible, then I’d invite you to go back and read them for additional context.

  • How to Encrypt Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop Post Installation

    In a separate tutorial, we highlighted the process to deploy full disk encryption on Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 with LUKS encryption during installation. In practice, this is the recommended method to protect an Ubuntu device since it encrypts all disk partitions including the swap space and system partitions, thus achieving full disk encryption. If you already have Ubuntu installed without any encryption, then full disk encryption with LUKS may not be an option; however, you could still encrypt the home directory and swap space without requiring a complete reinstallation of the operating system. By default, the home directory is the directory where most of your personal files reside. This can include documents, spreadsheets, music, videos, images, and any other files you may download. Swap space is the space on the hard drive that is used as virtual memory. When a Linux system is running out of RAM, the inactive pages are pushed to the swap space; while access time is a tad slower than the RAM, in doing so the swap space supplements the device’s RAM when it is almost exhausted.

  • How To Install ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. ClamAV offers a Command-line scanner, a Milter interface for Sendmail, an Advanced database updater, and built-in support for archive formats, ELF executables + Portable Executable files, and popular document formats. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of ClamAV on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Combine PDF Files on Windows and Linux - Make Tech Easier

    You have probably received PDF files before and may have many PDF documents stored in your computer. Deleting them is not an option, and backing them up may take up a lot of storage space. One solution is to combine/merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF so that it is easier to manage, access, and back up. PDFtk Server is a command line tool that allows you to easily combine multiple PDF files into one.

  • How to Enable CentOS SIG Repositories in AlmaLinux

    There are software repositories in Linux, which are essentially servers from which we get packages. SIGs (Special Interest Groups) are smaller groups within the CentOS community that focus on a specific topic in order to raise awareness or focus on development. SIGs have their own repositories, and in order to enable them, you must manually find the correct repository, download and install the package. AlmaLinux has now made CentOS SIGs release packages available in AlmaLinux's repository in response to the issue. In this tutorial, we'll look at how to enable the CentOS SIG repositories in AlmaLinux using dnf.

  • How to Install urBackup on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    UrBackup is a client/server backup tool that supports image backups as well as file backups. It is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems. A prominent feature of this backup system is that it never interrupts the current working of your system rather the backups are created in parallel while your target system is running. In this guide, we will take a look at the installation procedure of UrBackup on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Gtkeddit – GTK4 Reddit App Designed for Linux Mobile Such as Pinephone

For Reddit users, Gtkeddit is another GTK app for Linux desktop and mobile. It’s a free and open-source app written in C++. With the libadwaita library (formerly libhandy), it has an adaptive UI that works on Linux phones such as the Pinephone. The software has dark mode for working at night, though I don’t find how to enable it in Ubuntu using the Flatpak package. And it allows you to browser without an account. Compare to Giara, another Reddit App written in Python with GTK4, the UI navigation feels good and smoother in Gtkeddit. Though it freezes every time during loading new content, maybe due to my poor VPN network connection. Read more

Steam Deck: “The start of a golden age for Linux Gaming”

After the release of the podcast released with James Ramey from Codeweavers a few days ago where we talked at length about the Steam Deck, here is full transcript as promised! Have a good read, you will learn quite a few things. Read more

EasyOS version 2.9 released

EasyOS is an experimental distribution, a "new paradigm"; a blend of the best ideas from Puppy Linux and Quirky Linux, and a fundamental rethink of the security, maintainability and ease-of-use. Special features include a custom container system, named EasyContainers, a special isolated ultra-secure mode running in RAM, and all packages are compiled from source, in a port of OpenEmbedded with an EasyOS layer. Version 2.9 is the latest in the "Dunfell series", the name derived from the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded (OE). Version 2.9 is a complete recompile in OE, with package version updates. Also updated are SeaMonkey, now 2.53.9, and the Linux kernel, now 5.10.61. Read more

