Free Software, Openwashing and Leftovers The Month in WordPress: August 2021 That was Josepha Haden on the “The Art and Science of Accessibility” episode of the WP Briefing Podcast, talking about accessibility and exploring how it applies to the WordPress open source software. You will find that many of our updates from August 2021 tie in closely with the core principles of access, accessibility, and usability. Read on to find out more!

The Apache News Round-up: week ending 3 September 2021 Welcome, September --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...

Freedesktop SDK 21.08 Released With RISC-V Support The Freedesktop SDK as a platform and SDK run-time for Flatpak apps/run-times is out with its first major stable update in one year. Freedesktop SDK 21.08 is notable in that RISC-V is the latest CPU architecture supported by this SDK/run-time popular with Flatpaks. There is also a wide variety of updated packages contained within this SDK, GStreamer-VAAPI has been re-added as a supported extension, and the Rust extension was removed.

M5Stamp Pico ESP32-PICO-D4 module ships with a heat-resistant plastic shell - CNX Software Most WiFi IoT modules are designed to be integrated into products with an enclosure, but the M5Stamp Pico module based on ESP32-PICO-D4 SiP comes with a removable heat-resistant plastic shell that protects the 3D antenna and components, while leaving space to solder headers and/or a Grove connector. The tiny module also comes with a button and RGB LED, and like other ESP32-based M5Stack hardware, M5Stamp Pico is programmable with UIFlow graphical programming platform and compatible with Arduino, MicroPython, and the ESP-IDF.

Linspire 10 SP2 Released Today, the PC/OpenSystems LLC Development team has released Linspire 10 SP 2, a major update which begins a new chapter in Linspire’s story by taking it to the cloud. Linspire streamlines all of Google’s services into the distro; users can create any web app they want, on the fly, using the IceSSB utility which seamlessly turns any web page / web app into a dedicated desktop application utilizing the Chrome/Chromium framework. Which includes 1). full use of audio / video and 2). drag and drop from the Caja file manager. And never fear : all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories are available as well as installation from traditional Debian/Ubuntu packages, Flatpak and AppImage are available for traditional use cases. The underpinnings of Linspire still support a full-blown Linux desktop experience.

Hesk: Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise Hesk is a simple open-source ticketing system. It comes with two company versions that let you choose from them. The platform downloaded from over than 650,000 times. It is a features-rich and comes with a large set of integration options that make it ideal to use for a company.

Osticket Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise Osticket is a web-based customer ticketing support system. It comes to help you in customer service, make them happy, manage, organize and archive all your support requests and responses in one place, improve your customer experience. This solution is widely used comes with a large set of feature with easily scale that empower businesses and customer experience. Unlike its other competitors, Osticket focuses on improve customer service professionally by providing a simply and easily installation process that helps you to get started with it with no time. This software is an alternative to higher-cost and complex customer support systems. It used from more than five million people from all around the world. Osticket is a simple application, easy to use, suitable for all businesses, it comes with social features. It also supports ticket systems on the market. [...] The software is an open-source app released and distributed under the GPL-2.0 License.

FAVEO Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise FAVEO is a web-based help desk ticketing system. It is focus on customer service management, incident management, SLA management, built in knowledge base. It also provides Businesses with an automated Helpdesk system to manage customer support. Furthermore, it is a platform integrated with face book, Twitter, WhatsApp MSG91, and more. With it, you will get a great customer service. It provides Businesses with an automated Helpdesk system. The platform comes with a community edition that is totally free and open source, Pro Edition that is a paid version, Freelancer addition, and a service desk addition.

Programming Leftovers This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 406

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.13: Routine Update A new release 0.4.13 of RQuantLib arrived on CRAN yesterday, and has been uploaded to Debian as well. QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language. This updates RQuantLib to a few now-deprecated (daycount convention) interfaces in QuantLib release 1.23. As the last release was sixteen months ago, we also updated a few standard packaging aspects (such as use of r-ci), updated README.md and DESCRIPTION and fixed an old typo. No other changes, no new interfaces.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSMC 0.2.4 on CRAN: Even More GSoC !! A brand new release 0.2.4 of the RcppSMC package arrived on CRAN earlier today, with a dual delay for CRAN closing for a well-earned break, and then being overwhelmed when reopening. Other than that the processing was again versy smooth. RcppSMC provides Rcpp-based bindings to R for the Sequential Monte Carlo Template Classes (SMCTC) by Adam Johansen described in his JSS article. Sequential Monte Carlo is also referred to as Particle Filter in some contexts.

What's new in QML Tooling in Qt 6.2?

Opening doors: Eclipse Foundation As you probably know by now, the Eclipse Foundation has become an European non-profit organization and they are strengthening their team in Europe. The organization reach has always been global including a team in Europe, but this formal movement means that there is now a solid Open Source organization to host collaboration projects created by corporations and companies for commercial purposes, under EU laws, which has interesting implications at different levels. After contributing to KDE and being part of its Board of Directors, working at ASOLIF (Spanish trade federation of associations of FOSS companies) as executive, being a line manager at Linaro, leading the GENIVI distribution as supplier or contributing to different initiatives at the Linux Foundation as member representative, being part of one of the most relevant organizations that provides a neutral environment to different type of organizations helping to create and consolidate projects is very appealing to me.