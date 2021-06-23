Free Software, Openwashing and Leftovers
-
That was Josepha Haden on the “The Art and Science of Accessibility” episode of the WP Briefing Podcast, talking about accessibility and exploring how it applies to the WordPress open source software. You will find that many of our updates from August 2021 tie in closely with the core principles of access, accessibility, and usability. Read on to find out more!
-
Welcome, September --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...
-
The Freedesktop SDK as a platform and SDK run-time for Flatpak apps/run-times is out with its first major stable update in one year.
Freedesktop SDK 21.08 is notable in that RISC-V is the latest CPU architecture supported by this SDK/run-time popular with Flatpaks. There is also a wide variety of updated packages contained within this SDK, GStreamer-VAAPI has been re-added as a supported extension, and the Rust extension was removed.
-
Most WiFi IoT modules are designed to be integrated into products with an enclosure, but the M5Stamp Pico module based on ESP32-PICO-D4 SiP comes with a removable heat-resistant plastic shell that protects the 3D antenna and components, while leaving space to solder headers and/or a Grove connector.
The tiny module also comes with a button and RGB LED, and like other ESP32-based M5Stack hardware, M5Stamp Pico is programmable with UIFlow graphical programming platform and compatible with Arduino, MicroPython, and the ESP-IDF.
-
Today, the PC/OpenSystems LLC Development team has released Linspire 10 SP 2, a major update which begins a new chapter in Linspire’s story by taking it to the cloud. Linspire streamlines all of Google’s services into the distro; users can create any web app they want, on the fly, using the IceSSB utility which seamlessly turns any web page / web app into a dedicated desktop application utilizing the Chrome/Chromium framework. Which includes 1). full use of audio / video and 2). drag and drop from the Caja file manager. And never fear : all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories are available as well as installation from traditional Debian/Ubuntu packages, Flatpak and AppImage are available for traditional use cases. The underpinnings of Linspire still support a full-blown Linux desktop experience.
-
Hesk is a simple open-source ticketing system. It comes with two company versions that let you choose from them.
The platform downloaded from over than 650,000 times. It is a features-rich and comes with a large set of integration options that make it ideal to use for a company.
-
Osticket is a web-based customer ticketing support system. It comes to help you in customer service, make them happy, manage, organize and archive all your support requests and responses in one place, improve your customer experience.
This solution is widely used comes with a large set of feature with easily scale that empower businesses and customer experience.
Unlike its other competitors, Osticket focuses on improve customer service professionally by providing a simply and easily installation process that helps you to get started with it with no time.
This software is an alternative to higher-cost and complex customer support systems. It used from more than five million people from all around the world.
Osticket is a simple application, easy to use, suitable for all businesses, it comes with social features. It also supports ticket systems on the market.
[...]
The software is an open-source app released and distributed under the GPL-2.0 License.
-
FAVEO is a web-based help desk ticketing system. It is focus on customer service management, incident management, SLA management, built in knowledge base. It also provides Businesses with an automated Helpdesk system to manage customer support.
Furthermore, it is a platform integrated with face book, Twitter, WhatsApp MSG91, and more.
With it, you will get a great customer service. It provides Businesses with an automated Helpdesk system.
The platform comes with a community edition that is totally free and open source, Pro Edition that is a paid version, Freelancer addition, and a service desk addition.
Programming Leftovers
-
A new release 0.4.13 of RQuantLib arrived on CRAN yesterday, and has been uploaded to Debian as well.
QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language.
This updates RQuantLib to a few now-deprecated (daycount convention) interfaces in QuantLib release 1.23. As the last release was sixteen months ago, we also updated a few standard packaging aspects (such as use of r-ci), updated README.md and DESCRIPTION and fixed an old typo. No other changes, no new interfaces.
-
A brand new release 0.2.4 of the RcppSMC package arrived on CRAN earlier today, with a dual delay for CRAN closing for a well-earned break, and then being overwhelmed when reopening. Other than that the processing was again versy smooth.
RcppSMC provides Rcpp-based bindings to R for the Sequential Monte Carlo Template Classes (SMCTC) by Adam Johansen described in his JSS article. Sequential Monte Carlo is also referred to as Particle Filter in some contexts.
-
As you probably know by now, the Eclipse Foundation has become an European non-profit organization and they are strengthening their team in Europe. The organization reach has always been global including a team in Europe, but this formal movement means that there is now a solid Open Source organization to host collaboration projects created by corporations and companies for commercial purposes, under EU laws, which has interesting implications at different levels.
After contributing to KDE and being part of its Board of Directors, working at ASOLIF (Spanish trade federation of associations of FOSS companies) as executive, being a line manager at Linaro, leading the GENIVI distribution as supplier or contributing to different initiatives at the Linux Foundation as member representative, being part of one of the most relevant organizations that provides a neutral environment to different type of organizations helping to create and consolidate projects is very appealing to me.
Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 183. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ]
* Add support for extracting Android signing blocks.
(Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#246)
* Format debug messages for elf sections using our
diffoscope.utils.format_class utility.
* Clarify a comment about the HUGE_TOOLS dict in diffoscope.external_tools.
[ Felix C. Stegerman ]
* Clarify output around APK Signing Blocks and remove an accidental duplicate
"0x" prefix.
-
As cybersecurity advances, threat actors develop malware with new tricks that exploit weaknesses in an IT environment. Once the malware finds a loophole, it spreads exponentially like a disease, corrupting files, exfiltrating data, redirecting traffic to other destinations, and performing other malicious activities.
-
GitHub's Copilot comes with a coded list of 1,170 words to prevent the AI programming assistant from responding to input, or generating output, with offensive terms, while also keeping users safe from words like "Israel," "Palestine," "communist," "liberal," and "socialist," according to new research.
Copilot was released as a limited technical preview in July in the hope it can serve as a more sophisticated version of source-code autocomplete, drawing on an OpenAI neural network called Codex to turn text prompts into functioning code and make suggestions based on existing code.
To date, the results have been interesting but not quite compelling – the code produced has been simplistic and insecure, though the project is still being improved.
-
Earlier today, Microsoft pushed a promotional message to early adopters of Windows 11. The promo intended to promote the upcoming operating system’s integration with Microsoft Teams. Instead, it caused Explorer (the Windows desktop shell) to stop responding and left users without a working Start menu and taskbar.
today's howtos
-
Here in this last blog post in our series, we focus on lessons learned from installing, maintaining, and verifying the connectivity of Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data. If you haven’t read the first two posts — A technical deep-dive on integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Installing Cloudera’s CDP Private Cloud Base on IBM Cloud with Ansible, then I’d invite you to go back and read them for additional context.
-
In a separate tutorial, we highlighted the process to deploy full disk encryption on Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 with LUKS encryption during installation. In practice, this is the recommended method to protect an Ubuntu device since it encrypts all disk partitions including the swap space and system partitions, thus achieving full disk encryption.
If you already have Ubuntu installed without any encryption, then full disk encryption with LUKS may not be an option; however, you could still encrypt the home directory and swap space without requiring a complete reinstallation of the operating system.
By default, the home directory is the directory where most of your personal files reside. This can include documents, spreadsheets, music, videos, images, and any other files you may download. Swap space is the space on the hard drive that is used as virtual memory. When a Linux system is running out of RAM, the inactive pages are pushed to the swap space; while access time is a tad slower than the RAM, in doing so the swap space supplements the device’s RAM when it is almost exhausted.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. ClamAV offers a Command-line scanner, a Milter interface for Sendmail, an Advanced database updater, and built-in support for archive formats, ELF executables + Portable Executable files, and popular document formats.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of ClamAV on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
You have probably received PDF files before and may have many PDF documents stored in your computer. Deleting them is not an option, and backing them up may take up a lot of storage space. One solution is to combine/merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF so that it is easier to manage, access, and back up. PDFtk Server is a command line tool that allows you to easily combine multiple PDF files into one.
-
There are software repositories in Linux, which are essentially servers from which we get packages. SIGs (Special Interest Groups) are smaller groups within the CentOS community that focus on a specific topic in order to raise awareness or focus on development.
SIGs have their own repositories, and in order to enable them, you must manually find the correct repository, download and install the package. AlmaLinux has now made CentOS SIGs release packages available in AlmaLinux's repository in response to the issue.
In this tutorial, we'll look at how to enable the CentOS SIG repositories in AlmaLinux using dnf.
-
UrBackup is a client/server backup tool that supports image backups as well as file backups. It is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems. A prominent feature of this backup system is that it never interrupts the current working of your system rather the backups are created in parallel while your target system is running. In this guide, we will take a look at the installation procedure of UrBackup on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.
Recent comments
3 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 33 sec ago
18 hours 41 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago