Essential open source tools for an academic organization

OSS

As an academic open source programs office (OSPO), Open @RIT's mission is to assist faculty, staff, and students at the Rochester Institute of Technology in creating and maintaining communities for their open projects. We accomplish this by offering consultation and documents that teach our clients the best ways to operate their communities and projects. None of this would be feasible, however, if not for the systems of digital infrastructure we have created and adopted to facilitate these interactions.

Whether you're starting your own academic OSPO or an open source project, finding the right tools and methods for managing your unique community can be challenging if you don't know where to look. Therefore, in the spirit of openness, the Open @RIT team is happy to share the experiences and strategies used to build our digital infrastructure right here.
