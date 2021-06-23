Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Robotic waiter learning to serve drinks
Raspberry Pi Retrofit heaven
We love a good retrofit project around here, and seeing Raspberry Pi turn an original Super 8 camera into a digital device was a highlight on the blog this week.
A classic Game Boy got the same treatment, hiding a brand new Raspberry Pi brain in its original retro shell.
Why the Raspberry Pi isn’t suitable for IoT
Let’s start by praising the Raspberry Pi: it has brought cheap computing to many, has inspired and enabled education and undoubtedly been a huge benefit. I use my own Pi daily, and we have often used its flexibility to perform hardware testing, from accessing UART to reading flash memory. So why do we not recommend developers use it from a security perspective?
It offers a flexible platform – you can develop a solution on a Pi 4, then just move that image straight to a compute module. But this rapid prototyping and development has led some vendors of smart devices to simply embed the Pi in their smart ‘thing’. Again, that’s a good thing as it has reduced hurdles to market entry, right?
Arduino Measures 20V Signals Using Quantizer
Canadian electronics geek and nascent YouTuber [Technoyaki] wanted to measure 20 volt signals on his Arduino. One might typically use a voltage divider to knock them down to the 5 volt range of the Arduino’s 10-bit A/Ds. But he isn’t one to take the conventional approach. Instead of using two resistors, [Technoyaki] decides to build an analog circuit out of sixteen resistors, four op amps and a separate 6 VDC supply.
Wearable Scope Lets Your Fingers Do The Probing
The scope consists of an nRF5340 evaluation board in a 3D printed mount, with an SPI-connected Adafruit 2.8″ TFT display on top. With a pair of wires run from the board’s ADC and ground pins, [aniketdhole] just needed a bit of code to glue it all together and show some basic signal visualizations on the display. It’s been tested against PWM signals generated by an Arduino and some potentiometer controlled voltages, but anything much wilder than that is probably a bit too much to ask for from this rig in its current configuration.
Linux Cybersecurity Mistakes Small Businesses Commonly Make
Running a small business on Linux doesn’t mean having a small workload. You need to take care of so many things yourself or with the help of just a few colleagues. In the midst of all of this work and stress, cybersecurity is probably the last thing on your mind. It’s not like setting up a firewall and downloading antivirus software offers any monetary value, correct? Everybody makes mistakes, especially cybersecurity mistakes. That’s why it’s important to be informed about the best ways to protect your small business from hackers. Hopefully, this article was helpful, and you’ll start securing your business by avoiding these 5 Linux cybersecurity mistakes.
Essential open source tools for an academic organization
As an academic open source programs office (OSPO), Open @RIT's mission is to assist faculty, staff, and students at the Rochester Institute of Technology in creating and maintaining communities for their open projects. We accomplish this by offering consultation and documents that teach our clients the best ways to operate their communities and projects. None of this would be feasible, however, if not for the systems of digital infrastructure we have created and adopted to facilitate these interactions. Whether you're starting your own academic OSPO or an open source project, finding the right tools and methods for managing your unique community can be challenging if you don't know where to look. Therefore, in the spirit of openness, the Open @RIT team is happy to share the experiences and strategies used to build our digital infrastructure right here.
