today's leftovers
I Love LAMP
Hey all, Ernie here with a piece from the archives on the magical power of a certain concoction of programming and server environment that is everywhere … but perhaps unloved. May you find a spot in your heart to think about how great the LAMP Stack is.
Pitting Steam Deck Against Nintendo Switch
Portable gaming has been around for decades. Despite all the past success, one of the two dominant brands – Sony – has discontinued the PlayStation Vita a couple of years ago, leaving only Nintendo Switch in the market. That said, nothing is smooth sailing for Nintendo as the current most-used portable gaming hardware on the planet is a smartphone, especially the ones with enough processing power to run a high-profile game, it had a serious impact on the portable console market.
There are around 6 billion active smartphones today – and statistics show that each new smartphone has a game downloaded within a week from its purchase. The variety of games on smartphones is amazing, covering everything from video slots at Spin Online Casino to shooters like Fortnite and others. Of course, hyper-casual games like the slot machines are the most played ones on smartphones – they are perfect to be played on a touchscreen, they are simple, easy to learn, and provide instant gratification.
Linux 5.15 Has A Critical Improvement For Tiered Memory Servers - Phoronix
Landing via Andrew Morton's patch series today in the Linux 5.15 kernel is handling for demoting pages during memory reclaim, which can be used for punting cold pages off to slower, tiered memory devices (like Intel persistent memory) when under system memory pressure.
The current behavior with Linux right now is when the system memory (RAM) fills up under memory pressure, some of the DRAM contents will be tossed out. For recent and future servers with tiered memory like using Intel Optane DC persistent memory, the Linux kernel may eventually fall over to start using that persistent memory if necessary for allocations but not in any intelligent manner.
DTOS Was A Meme. Now I'm Making It A Reality! - Invidious
For several months, I've talked about potentially making a deployment script or even a full-fledged ISO for my Xmonad/Emacs desktop. The project got put on hold several times, especially during this summer where I didn't have a home computer for three months. But now that I have a home computer again, it's time to actually get this thing started. NOTE: The deployment script and the repo are still in early stages of development.
(Linux in the Ham Shack) LHS Episode #426: The Weekender LXXVII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
traceroute(8) gets speed boost
This rewrites the traceroute engine to use libevent and asr's async DNS interface. Probes are now send every 30ms or as soon as we get an answer back. With that we got the 15 minute worse case down to about 10 seconds.
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-35
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
Doomscrolling, ads in texting, Theranos NOT Thanos, and more are the tweets on this week’s #TopShelf
At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.
uBlock Origin—everything you need to know about the ad blocker - Firefox Add-on Reviews
Rare is the browser extension that can satisfy both passive and power users. But that’s an essential part of uBlock Origin’s brilliance—it is an ad blocker you could recommend to your most tech forward friend as easily as you could to someone who’s just emerged from the jungle lost for the past 20 years.
If you install uBlock Origin and do nothing else, right out of the box it will block nearly all types of internet advertising—everything from big blinking banners to search ads and video pre-rolls and all the rest. However if you want extremely granular levels of content control, uBlock Origin can accommodate via advanced settings.
We’ll try to split the middle here and walk through a few of the extension’s most intriguing features and options…
gfldex: Calling by name
While looking for something completely different, I found that Roast really likes named callable placeholder variables.
From open Guest Wi-Fi to pwning a lift
A recent engagement took quite an unexpected turn and led to me having remote control of a bunch of building services including a lift from the street outside, unauthenticated. A single firewall rule bypassed some well configured VLANs and led to an emergency change being made to assure safety, let alone security!
I was on site and looking at a brand-new network installation in a shared office building. The ground floor offered public spaces including a café, so there was potential for any member of the public to be present.
Sat with a cuppa, my first port of call was the open Guest Wi-Fi access point. I was presented with a landing page asking me to accept a EULA before being given an IP address and a gateway to access the Internet.
Linux Cybersecurity Mistakes Small Businesses Commonly Make
Running a small business on Linux doesn’t mean having a small workload. You need to take care of so many things yourself or with the help of just a few colleagues. In the midst of all of this work and stress, cybersecurity is probably the last thing on your mind. It’s not like setting up a firewall and downloading antivirus software offers any monetary value, correct? Everybody makes mistakes, especially cybersecurity mistakes. That’s why it’s important to be informed about the best ways to protect your small business from hackers. Hopefully, this article was helpful, and you’ll start securing your business by avoiding these 5 Linux cybersecurity mistakes.
Essential open source tools for an academic organization
As an academic open source programs office (OSPO), Open @RIT's mission is to assist faculty, staff, and students at the Rochester Institute of Technology in creating and maintaining communities for their open projects. We accomplish this by offering consultation and documents that teach our clients the best ways to operate their communities and projects. None of this would be feasible, however, if not for the systems of digital infrastructure we have created and adopted to facilitate these interactions. Whether you're starting your own academic OSPO or an open source project, finding the right tools and methods for managing your unique community can be challenging if you don't know where to look. Therefore, in the spirit of openness, the Open @RIT team is happy to share the experiences and strategies used to build our digital infrastructure right here.
