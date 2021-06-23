Games: SuperTuxKart, Proton, Humble Humongous Back To School Bundle
SuperTuxKart: I'LL TAKE ON ALL THE AMERICANS!! - Invidious
I promised we'd do a follow up SuperTuxKart stream at an earlier time and I expect that there will be as much mayhem as last time but this time I'll make sure I spec up the server before we get started to stop the lag.
Discover the Top 9 New Games to Play on Linux With Proton Since August 2021
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since August 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
Pick up lots of kids games in the Humble Humongous Back To School Bundle | GamingOnLinux
If you have younger children and want to get some family-friendly games for them, take a look at the Humble Humongous Back To School Bundle that's filled full. Quite a good bundle this one, and I can approve of multiple titles in this that my own mini-me played through years ago. Almost all of them have Linux builds available too.
today's howtos
Killing the dreaded hamburger menu — Kalendar devlog 13
Since almost the beginning, Kalendar has depended on hamburger menus to access a lot of its key functionality: undoing/redoing, switching views, accessing settings, and so on. Last week, when we introduced the new sidebar, we managed to remove most of these items from the hamburger menu and place them where you could easily and quickly find them. We don’t like hamburger menus because they hamper UI discoverability and they slow interaction down. So this week we got rid of them on the desktop. But don’t worry, we’ve replaced them! Kalendar now has the tried and tested menu bar, faster and clearer than the hamburger.
20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME 40
GNOME 40 was released a few months ago with many new features and a revamped desktop experience. Many Linux distributions like Arch and Fedora already have it in their official repositories, while others like Ubuntu are about to get it in the upcoming releases. In any case, you may feel somehow limited by the default GNOME desktop and the few options you have to tweak. No worries. Today, we bring you 20 different useful GNOME extensions for GNOME 40. So that it becomes perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
9 Best Free and Open Source Audio Converters
There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses. Software that creates music can often be expensive. Do you need to convert music files to a different audio format? Unsure of what tool is best suited for the job? To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality free and open source Linux audio converters. Here’s our verdict summarized in one of our legendary ratings chart.
