Kernel: Comparisons and Work on Linux Kernel 5.15
-
Linux patch disables TRIM and NCQ on Samsung 860/870 SSDs in Intel and AMD systems - Neowin
About two years ago, several users of the Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD started reporting issues on their drives in Linux. Later it was also established that the same or very similar problem also existed on the 870 EVO model. Linux engineers stated meanwhile that they were looking into the problem and while it took a while, earlier today, it was announced that patches for the issue have been sent upstream for final implementation.
According to the findings, it has been determined that Queued Trim commands on the 860 and 870 SSDs are causing such issues on Intel, ASmedia, and Marvell SATA AHCI controllers and the problem has been found to be the worst on older AMD systems.
-
Linux Kernel 5.15 will integrate NTFS3 driver to better support NTFS file system
In the upcoming Linux Kernel 5.15 update, the NTFS3 kernel driver from Paragon Software will provide better support for the Microsoft NFTS file system. Last year, Paragon Software made an amazing decision: try to Mainline the NTFS3 driver that was previously only used for business.
Considering that there are fewer and fewer organizations interested in NTFS, and more and more interest in Microsoft ‘s exFAT, and even in file systems like Android’s F2FS, we are still very happy to see that Paragon is finally willing to drive Mainline and promised Maintain it upstream and move on.
-
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
While Samsung has explicitly stated before that queued TRIM works for Samsung 860 SSDs on Linux and thus leading to only older Samsung 840/850 drives being blocked from queued TRIM usage, that turns out to be inaccurate and now more quirks are added for the Samsung 860 and 870 series SSDs on Linux.
Linux kernels of the past three years have allowed queued TRIM for the Samsung 860 while blocking its usage for 840/850 drives. However, many users continue to find issues under Linux with the 860 and 870 drives.
-
Apple M1 IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.15, Intel Scalable Mode By Default
While Linux 5.13 landed initial Apple Silicon M1 support, it was just the very initial bits. Now for Linux 5.15 we are seeing another step in the bring-up with the community-created Apple M1 IOMMU driver being merged.
Sent in as part of the IOMMU subsystem updates for the Linux 5.15 kernel is the DART IOMMU driver for Apple M1 chips. This IOMMU driver was created by the community as part of the "Asahi Linux" project.
-
Comparing Linux file systems: Btrfs and Ext4
For a long time I have been interested in the question of file systems. There are many of them, there are favorites. From time to time I come across references, comparisons, conversations, but I myself am floating in the question. So which is better and why, which to choose? … … Here I tried to answer this question.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 427 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Killing the dreaded hamburger menu — Kalendar devlog 13
Since almost the beginning, Kalendar has depended on hamburger menus to access a lot of its key functionality: undoing/redoing, switching views, accessing settings, and so on. Last week, when we introduced the new sidebar, we managed to remove most of these items from the hamburger menu and place them where you could easily and quickly find them. We don’t like hamburger menus because they hamper UI discoverability and they slow interaction down. So this week we got rid of them on the desktop. But don’t worry, we’ve replaced them! Kalendar now has the tried and tested menu bar, faster and clearer than the hamburger.
20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME 40
GNOME 40 was released a few months ago with many new features and a revamped desktop experience. Many Linux distributions like Arch and Fedora already have it in their official repositories, while others like Ubuntu are about to get it in the upcoming releases. In any case, you may feel somehow limited by the default GNOME desktop and the few options you have to tweak. No worries. Today, we bring you 20 different useful GNOME extensions for GNOME 40. So that it becomes perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
9 Best Free and Open Source Audio Converters
There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses. Software that creates music can often be expensive. Do you need to convert music files to a different audio format? Unsure of what tool is best suited for the job? To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality free and open source Linux audio converters. Here’s our verdict summarized in one of our legendary ratings chart.
Recent comments
9 min 41 sec ago
4 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
20 hours 48 min ago
1 day 37 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 50 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago