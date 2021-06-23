Language Selection

Graphics: NVIDIA, V3D, Distributed Multi-Head X

Graphics/Benchmarks
  • NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support - Phoronix

    Stemming from an ongoing Mesa GBM discussion over introducing new gbm_bo_create_with_modifiers2 / gbm_surface_create_with_modifiers2 functions since the original "gbm_*_create_with_modifiers" functions lack support for passing usage flags, NVIDIA confirmed that the Sway Wayland compositor is working fine with their forthcoming driver supporting GBM.

    For years NVIDIA resisted supporting GBM as used by the Mesa drivers and commonly leveraged by the Wayland compositors for buffer handling. NVIDIA's preferred approach around EGLStreams didn't gain much adoption besides patches they posted for the major compositors. Meanwhile, their work on coming up with a new device memory allocator API seems to be dead at this point and wouldn't address the issue of all existing Wayland compositors needing to be adapted to make use of it.

  • Juan A. Suarez: Implementing Performance Counters in V3D driver

    Let me talk here about how we implemented the support for performance counters in the Mesa V3D driver, the OpenGL driver used by the Raspberry Pi 4. For reference, the implementation is very similar to the one already available (not done by me, by the way) for the VC4, OpenGL driver for the Raspberry Pi 3 and prior devices, also part of Mesa. If you are already familiar with how this is implemented in VC4, then this will mostly be a refresher.

    First of all, what are these performance counters? Most of the processors nowadays contain some hardware facilities to get measurements about what is happening inside the processor. And of course graphics processors aren’t different. In this case, the graphics chips used by Raspberry Pi devices (manufactured by Broadcom) can record a bunch of different graphics-related parameters: how many quads are passing or failing depth/stencil tests, how many clock cycles are spent on doing vertex/fragment shading, hits/misses in the GPU cache, and many others values. In fact, with the V3D driver it is possible to measure around 87 different parameters, and up to 32 of them simultaneously. Quite a few less in VC4, though. But still a lot.

    On a hardware level, using these counters is just a matter of writing and reading some GPU registers. First, write the registers to select what we want to measure, then a few more to start to measure, and finally read other registers containing the results. But of course, much like we don’t expect users to write GPU assembly code, we don’t expect users to write registers in the GPU directly. Moreover, even the Mesa drivers such as V3D can’t interact directly with the hardware; rather, this is done through the kernel, the one that can use the hardware directly, through the DRM subsystem in the kernel. For the case of V3D (and same applies to VC4, and in general to any other driver), we have a driver in user-space (whether the OpenGL driver, V3D, or the Vulkan driver, V3DV), and a kernel driver in the kernel-space, unsurprisingly also called V3D. The user-space driver is in charge of translating all the commands and options created with the OpenGL API or other API to batches of commands to be executed by the GPU, which are submitted to the kernel driver as DRM jobs. The kernel does the proper actions to send these to the GPU to execute them, including touching the proper registers. Thus, if we want to implement support for the performance counters, we need to modify the code in two places: the kernel and the (user-space) driver.

  • X.Org Looks To Drop DMX After Being Rather Broken For ~14 Years - Phoronix

    X.Org's DMX DDX driver for supporting Distributed Multi-Head X looks like it will be removed from the source tree after finding out the code has been rather broken for the past 14 years.

    Back around 2007, Xdmx broke rather significantly in that if any client attempts to use OpenGL it will crash. Xdmx for distributed multi-head X serves as a proxy server so multiple displays for a desktop can be hosted from different machines / X.Org Servers. Not exactly a popular feature these days and apparently extremely rarely used given that a significant feature like OpenGL support can be broken for Xdmx clients for more than one decade.

  • How To Install LAMP Stack on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, The LAMP Stack is a common set of open-source tools used to host websites and applications on the web. LAMP Stack is a web development platform that uses Linux as an operating system, Apache as a web server, MariaDB/MySQL as a database server, and PHP as a scripting language. It is so widely used and provides a proven set of software for delivering high-performance web applications. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LAMP Stack on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Install PHP 8.0 on AlmaLinux 8

    PHP 8.0 is a major update of the PHP language released on November 26, 2020, a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 7.4 release. The new PHP contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operators, JIT and improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.

  • How To Install GParted on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GParted on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, GParted or Gnome Partition Editor is a disk partition manager available for the different distro of Linux. Using GParted, we can create and manage the disk partitions. It allows us to create new partition tables, partitions, views the disk information, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GNOME partition editor on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • Sync Android Phone With Linux Using KDE Connect - OSTechNix

    This guide explains what is KDE Connect and its features, how to install KDE connect in various Linux platforms and Android and finally how to sync Android phone with Linux desktop using KDE connect in order to access files and notifications from Android devices to Linux and vice versa.

  • How to Concatenate Strings in Bash [Example Scripts]

    Concatenating strings can be an important part of using any programming language for practical applications. You can concatenate strings in bash as well. There is no concatenation operator here. Just write the strings one after another to join strings in Bash. concat_string="$str1$str2" Don't worry! I’ll show you various actual examples to concatenate strings in bash.

  • Add ‘Open File/Folder as Root / Administrator’ in Elementary OS 6 [Update 2021] | UbuntuHandbook

    This is a step by step tutorial shows how to add “open as root (or administrator)” option in Pantheon file browser in Elementary OS 6 Odin. Elementary OS now is at version 6.0 based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those looking for the “Open as Administrator” function to open system file via root user permission, or do copy & paste things outside of user’s home directory, things have changed.

  • How To Install LEMP Stack on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP Stack on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, LEMP is a combination of free, open-source software. The acronym LEMP refers to the first letters of Linux (Operating system), Nginx Web Server, MySQL/MariaDB (database software), and PHP, PERL, or Python, which is popularly used for hosting extensive websites due to its performance and scalability. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LEMP Stack on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Fix : Virtual Box Guru Meditation error on Linux

    I launched Virtual Box today as usual, and thought to turn on my virtual machine, but for some reason I got this error" Virtual Box Guru Meditation", I have to admit this was the first time I got this error, I had never seen this error before and I thought well I need to Investigate this more and hopefully I can find a solution so I can write about it for other people who may be getting the same issue. On the error tab it also tells you where the log file is located so you can look at it, to see exactly what caused this issue, so I went and checked the log file which was located on /home/user/VirtualBox VMs/arch/Logs, now on this folder you will find all logs related to Virtualbox and it actually helps to debug when an issue happens however in this case it did not, the error was still there.

Killing the dreaded hamburger menu — Kalendar devlog 13

Since almost the beginning, Kalendar has depended on hamburger menus to access a lot of its key functionality: undoing/redoing, switching views, accessing settings, and so on. Last week, when we introduced the new sidebar, we managed to remove most of these items from the hamburger menu and place them where you could easily and quickly find them. We don’t like hamburger menus because they hamper UI discoverability and they slow interaction down. So this week we got rid of them on the desktop. But don’t worry, we’ve replaced them! Kalendar now has the tried and tested menu bar, faster and clearer than the hamburger. Read more

20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME 40

GNOME 40 was released a few months ago with many new features and a revamped desktop experience. Many Linux distributions like Arch and Fedora already have it in their official repositories, while others like Ubuntu are about to get it in the upcoming releases. In any case, you may feel somehow limited by the default GNOME desktop and the few options you have to tweak. No worries. Today, we bring you 20 different useful GNOME extensions for GNOME 40. So that it becomes perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Read more

9 Best Free and Open Source Audio Converters

There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses. Software that creates music can often be expensive. Do you need to convert music files to a different audio format? Unsure of what tool is best suited for the job? To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality free and open source Linux audio converters. Here’s our verdict summarized in one of our legendary ratings chart. Read more

