The Digital Economy Runs on Open Source. Here’s How to Protect It.
Though most people don’t realize it, much of the technology we rely on every day runs on free and open source software (FOSS). Phones, cars, planes, and even many cutting-edge artificial intelligence programs use open-source software such as the Linux kernel operating system, the Apache and Nginx web servers, which run over 60% of the world’s websites, and Kubernetes, which powers cloud computing. The sustainability, stability, and security of these software packages is a major concern to every company that uses them (which is essentially every company). But unlike traditional closed-source software, which companies build internally and sell, FOSS is developed by an unsung army of typically unpaid developers, and is typically given away for free.
In the last few years, we have observed an increase in the active role of corporations in open source software, by either assigning employees to contribute to existing open source projects or open sourcing their own code both to allow the community to utilize it and to help maintain it. As companies have made FOSS part of their business model, they have also acquired important FOSS producers. Two years ago, IBM purchased Red Hat, one of the most successful companies built around FOSS for $34 billion. A year before that, other tech giants paid billions to acquire a stake in FOSS, most notably Microsoft (bought GitHub for $7.5 billion) and Salesforce.com (bought MuleSoft for $6.5 billion).
The corporate world’s entry into free and open source online communities has caused some serious concerns and friction. Acquisitions of FOSS producers could lead to a crowding-out of volunteer contributors to an extent that threatens the future health of the FOSS ecosystem. Further, the world’s largest cloud providers have built multi-billion dollar businesses on top of FOSS components, leading FOSS contributors to wonder why they are spending their free time making the rich richer. Such actions can deter volunteers from contributing, threatening the underlying ethos of the FOSS community.
-
Neither Windows, nor Linux! Shrine is ‘God’s Operating System’
From that introduction, you’re probably wondering what the heck is going on. Well, it all started with a guy named Terry Davis. Before we go any further, I’d better warn you that Terry suffered from schizophrenia during his life and often didn’t take his medication. Because of this, he said or did things during his life that were not quite socially acceptable.
Anyway, back to the story line. In the early 2000s, Terry released a simple operating system.
[...]
In 2013, Terry announced on his website that TempleOS was complete. Tragically, Terry died a few years later in August of 2018 when he was hit by a train. He was homeless at the time. Over the years, many people followed Terry through his work on the operating system. Most were impressed at his ability to write an operating system in such a small package.
-
iRedMail: an Open-source Mail Server for enterprise
iRedMail is a complete open-source mail suite that include a mail server, and a webmail client. It is built for enterprise use as it support Calendars management and sync, Contact Sync ActiveSync, CalDav and CardDav and more.
iRedMail plays well with the popular webmail client and groupware: SOGo Groupware, so If you are planning to have a mail suite consider using SOGo and iRedMail together.
It offers a rich-feature server backend, web-based dashboard and a webmail for email users.
System setup does not require more than several minutes and works smoothly with Linux and Unix servers.
[...]
iRedMail is released and distributed under GPL v3.
-
Zammad: Free self-hosted ticketing support system
Zammad is a web-based ticketing and customer support portal for teams, small and medium-sized companies. It helps the support team to manage customer issues and reports from several channels like phone, Facebook, emails, Twitter and chat.
The project is in active development and update by a large community of developers and contributors.
It is used as the primary support system by dozens of companies around the world.
Zammad is a developer-friendly solution and offers a rich REST-API which makes it easy to integrate with other solutions and software. Developers also can use the API to build custom mobile, web or desktop apps based on it.
[...]
GNU AFFERO General Public License (GNU AGPLv3).
-
Automad: An Open-source Flat-file CMS with style
Flat-File CMSs (content management systems) have always been a fascination for me. They don't require database to work and usually work out-of-the-box with low-resource server and a minimal requirement.
-
How do you convert a Char Vector to a String Vector in C++?
-
Using KSyntaxHighlighting in QML
KDE Frameworks provides a syntax highlighting engine with support for more than 300 different configuration, markup and programming languages, known for example for its use in Kate. With KDE Frameworks 5.86 this is now also directly usable from withing QML.
-
Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
After more than two decades of maintaining the Linux CD-ROM driver code, Jens Axboe who also serves as the block subsystem maintainer, IO_uring lead developer, and filling other roles, announced he was looking for someone to take over the CD-ROM code. Axboe had been maintaining the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code since the late 90's as part of his early involvement in the Linux kernel. However, he doesn't have much time to devote to it these days with everything else on his Linux I/O plate while also being employed by Facebook.
Trash – a safer alternative to rm
There are several memes circulating the Linux space: not knowing how to exit vim, invoking sudo to get someone to make you a sandwich, how Linux is the stuff clouds are made of, &c &c. Recently I fell victim to my own stupidity and re-created one such meme – I managed to rm -rf {$important_directory}. Oh, sure, I used Git, but what does Git’s history help you, if you deleted the whole repository. Luckily, after I made some tea and calmed down, I remembered I had working backups1, so all was fine, but lessons were learnt (for the umpfth time) …and today I will tell you how to avoid this issue in the first place. (But do set up backups still!)
Graphics: NVIDIA, V3D, Distributed Multi-Head X
Kernel: Comparisons and Work on Linux Kernel 5.15
