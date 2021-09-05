After more than two decades of maintaining the Linux CD-ROM driver code, Jens Axboe who also serves as the block subsystem maintainer, IO_uring lead developer, and filling other roles, announced he was looking for someone to take over the CD-ROM code. Axboe had been maintaining the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code since the late 90's as part of his early involvement in the Linux kernel. However, he doesn't have much time to devote to it these days with everything else on his Linux I/O plate while also being employed by Facebook.

Trash – a safer alternative to rm There are several memes circulating the Linux space: not knowing how to exit vim, invoking sudo to get someone to make you a sandwich, how Linux is the stuff clouds are made of, &c &c. Recently I fell victim to my own stupidity and re-created one such meme – I managed to rm -rf {$important_directory}. Oh, sure, I used Git, but what does Git’s history help you, if you deleted the whole repository. Luckily, after I made some tea and calmed down, I remembered I had working backups1, so all was fine, but lessons were learnt (for the umpfth time) …and today I will tell you how to avoid this issue in the first place. (But do set up backups still!)