Tiny mobile robots are a blast to use. They are fast, fun, and can even be autonomous. However, they all suffer from a similar issue: batteries, which are notorious for running out of charge quickly when the motors are kept spinning for too long. To address this issue, Mike Rigsby came up with a small robot that has a simple “brain” but has the ability to never run out of power. Rigsby’s robot, named Roamer, starts off on a charging station that is comprised of a large metal plate on the bottom and a small, energized bump rail. The bot contains a spring under its base that contacts the plate, and its front plate contacts the bumper. Therefore, when the two meet, the circuit is completed, and Roamer can determine if it needs to charge.

A year after the first release, Raspberry Pi based Pi-KVM presented its own hardware on Kickstarter. Pi-KVM is a software and instructions project that turns a Raspberry Pi into a fully functional IP-KVM. This device connects to the HDMI and USB ports of the server, and allows it to be controlled remotely over the network, regardless of the operating system. You can turn on, turn off or reboot the server, configure the BIOS, and even completely reinstall the OS from an image on emulated virtual media. All functionality (including video transmission) is available through a web interface that does not require any additional plugins and applets, and is implemented only using HTML5 tools.

NXP i.MX RT500 is the second Cortex-M33 Crossover MCU following the NXP i.MX RT600 Series announced in 2018, and optimized for low-power HMI applications such as wearables and Smart Home & IoT devices. NXP Crossover MCUs are typically clocked at 600 MHz or more, but NXP i.MX RT500 Cortex-M33 is limited to 200 MHz, and combined with 200 MHz Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP as well as a 2D GPU, and power optimizations that enable long battery life of up to 40 days on a charge for wearables like smartwatches.