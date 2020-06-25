today's howtos
Get The Weather Forecast From The Command Line
One thing I LOVE about Linux is that there are so many ways to do things.
When I used to run a KDE/Plasma desktop, one of my "must-have" widgets was one that displayed the weather forecast on my desktop. When I switched to the Xfce desktop, one of the first panel plugins I installed was the weather plugin for the Xfce panel. It's still that way today, anytime I install or reinstall Xfce.
I'm not obsessed with the weather, but I do like to know what's coming on my next day off, when I'm usually trying to plan something that I'll be doing with my wife and kids.
Well, there is a great way to get a weather forecast while you work in a terminal session, too. That means you don't have to leave your command line environment to check on the weather forecast.
I don't even remember how I stumbled across this, because it was in a post on the DietPi forum site, in the tutorial section. I don't even have a Raspberry Pi, so I don't tend to visit these types of forums.
GIMP Tutorial: Beginners Tips
I'm always looking for new GIMP tutorials for you! Recently, I've been looking on the website called Davies Media Design to see what he's doing, and found a video tutorial he called "10 Things Beginners Need To Know". While I did a beginners article way back, GIMP has changed considerably since then, and it was interesting to see his ten things. Most of these things we should already know, but if we have beginners, I'll summarize his ten.
1. His first thing was to tell the beginners where to download GIMP: https://www.gimp.org/ but we already knew that. The thing we know that he may not know is that we can get GIMP from our own PCLinuxOS repository. He did emphasize that GIMP is open source and you should never have to pay for it.
2. The next thing, of course, is how to open an image. In most all programs, it's nearly always File > Open and lets you navigate to the correct file. Also, as we all know in many programs, there is more than one way to do everything. In GIMP, you can drag the image you're opening over the top of your toolbox and it will open as well. As you can see below, I've dragged an image to the top of the toolbox, and a black outline has appeared. When I let go of the mouse pointer, the image will open in GIMP.
Back In Time: Getting Started with Linux's Time Machine
During the pandemic, I have become more conscientious about my backup regime on our two desktop PCs; I use the combination of Timeshift (for system files) and Grsync (for documents and personal files). I recently saw in the PCLinuxOS forum that Texstar recommended Back In Time [BiT] as a backup application for your personal files. After a bit of searching, I found that the Timeshift developers also rate BiT as an excellent tool.
Since I did not have a backup solution in place for our old -- but trusty -- Dell Latitude E4300 laptop (used as a secondary computer), I installed Back In Time to learn more about it. I hope that my article will help you get started with BiT and encourage you to explore its flexible yet powerful features.
Back In Time is a mature application, originally released in 2008; it is supported on all major Linux distributions. BiT was written by a team of developers including Dan Oprea, Bart de Koning, Richard Bailey, Taylor Raack and Germar Reitze.1 BiT was inspired by the now discontinued FlyBack project, which was a backup utility modeled loosely on macOS's Time Machine. BiT is based on the classic rsync CLI utility; it is written in Python and comes with a Qt5 GUI which will run on both KDE and GTK-based desktop environments.
The beauty of Back In Time is that although it is highly customizable (as we will discuss shortly), it is also suited for people who want a simple program for backing up their data. Configuration can be done entirely via the GUI; only three requirements for BiT must be specified: where to save snapshots; which folders to back up; and when to perform the backup.
pwd command in Linux with Useful Examples
Pwd command is used Linux to print the path of the current working directory, starting from the root (/). In this tutorial, we learn about pwd command with useful examples.
How To Turn Off Firewall On Kali Linux?
Unwanted traffic is blocked by a firewall, while wanted traffic is allowed through it. Hence, the goal of a firewall is to build a security barrier between private networks and the internet. A firewall is the most important component on a network to keep this from happening.
Internet intruders can acquire our information; therefore, firewalls safeguard our computers from them. It is sometimes misunderstood as being unnecessary for Linux. The Linux operating system has been rigorously designed to provide optimum security. For example, these include numerous levels of authorization to prevent viruses and malicious software from being installed. Unlike Windows, the Linux system has no open ports by configuration, which means that no external devices or programs may access your machine without opening ports. Furthermore, because Linux is the least common operating system, viruses and spyware designed for it are extremely rare. Cyber attackers will find it nearly unprofitable to attack it as a result. Despite this, there are still severe security flaws that might expose your Linux system.
Furthermore, because most Linux users believe they don’t require additional security, they are more exposed if an assault is conducted. As a result, it makes sense to invest in a trustworthy Linux Firewall that will provide you with the necessary protection. However, there are instances when you are working on an important activity and your Firewall obstructs your progress by preventing genuine efforts to access your system. You may feel compelled to disable your Firewall in such circumstances. As a result, we will learn how to disable the Firewall today.
scp using pem file
I was asked how to transfer files using scp without a password using a pem file for authentication. After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to generate an SSH key and convert it to a pem file to download or upload files using the scp command.
If you already have your .pem key, you can jump to the Using scp with pem section.
How to start PostgreSQL in Linux?
Whenever we talk about working with the databases in any operating system, the database management systems (DBMS) are always discussed. PostgreSQL is also a DBMS that falls in the category of relational database management systems, i.e., it deals with the management and working of relational databases. This relational DBMS offers the flexibility of creating and manipulating the databases and installing them on any famous operating system, i.e., Linux, macOS, and Windows. This is exactly why this DBMS is all the more famous across many programmers out there.
This relational DBMS is free and open-source, contributing more to its wide usage within the different industrial sectors. Moreover, the kind of transactions that this DBMS deals with is ACID, i.e., it can efficiently perform the transactions with ACID properties (atomicity, consistency, isolation, and durability). It means that if you have the data with these properties and want to create a relational database for it, you should definitely consider using the PostgreSQL server.
Since the launch of this relational DBMS back in 1996, it has undergone several upgrades, which is why its functionality is comparable with any of the latest relational database management systems. Moreover, this DBMS also provides enhancements in the traditional database management systems’ features and perfect compliance with SQL. This relational DBMS supports a wide range of native data types and some user-defined data types. In addition to that, it also handles the different versions of your databases while maintaining their concurrency in an extremely graceful manner.
Get Last Modified Date of File in Linux
This tutorial shows 3 simple ways to get the last modified date of a file in Linux. After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to check the last modification date of a file using the commands ls, date, and stat.
How Do I Use SCP to Transfer a Directory in Linux?
This tutorial explains how to easily transfer directories using the Linux scp (Secure Copy Protocol) command.
Despite the Linux scp command being deprecated and replaced by SFTP and RSYNC, its use is widely adopted. Even after being deprecated and replaced, probably SCP is the most common method to transfer files. Yet, its use isn’t professionally recommended. That’s why after the scp instructions to download and upload directories, I added instructions to do the same using the sftp command.
How do I Navigate in Linux Terminal?
The command terminal on Linux is a CLI (Command-Line Interface), where you type the commands that would otherwise take time with the GUI. It is equivalent to the Command Prompt (CMD) provided in Windows. The terminal is the perfect way a user can truly feel that they are communicating with their system. It feels invigorating when you type commands on the terminal, and the computer performs exactly what you instructed it to do. The terminal is also great for people who want to know what exactly is going on deep inside the computer. You can understand the pathways and the steps taken by the computer to perform even the very basic tasks. In the end, it all comes down to preference.
To truly master the terminal, you first need to learn the basic navigation on it. We will guide you through the commands used to navigate the files and directories present on your Linux system. So, let’s get started.
How to Install and Play Roblox Game on Ubuntu
Roblox is a multiplayer game that was released in 2006. Created by the Roblox Corporation, Roblox allows its users to develop their own games through the platform with the help of its programming language “Lua”. These games can be shared with the whole online community. It’s fun and free to play.
Although the game has in-app purchases, most of them are cosmetic items and don’t interfere with the gameplay. This means you can enjoy the full Roblox experience without having to worry about any pay-to-win advantages.
Although it was released back in 2006, it started gaining users continuously from 2015 onwards as it shot to fame. With people forced to stay inside their homes, they have turned their attention to games such as Roblox to keep them entertained.
Roblox is available for most platforms but not for Linux. There is no need to be disappointed however, as there are ways you can get around this limitation.
You may experience some jitters as the only way you can make Roblox work on Linux is through Windows compatible software layers such as “Wine” and “Grapejuice”. This article will guide you through the steps you need to follow for playing Roblox on Ubuntu.
SCP Remote to Local
This tutorial explains how to fetch files and directories from a remote host to our local device.
SCP or Secure Copy Protocol is an SSH-based protocol that allows sharing of files between remote devices. Using SCP, you can send a receive file from and to a local device or between remote devices.
Currently, SCP is considered outdated, and it has been replaced by SFTP and RSYNC. At the end of the SCP instructions, I added tips to download files from remote hosts using SFTP with a similar syntax as SCP.
How to Mount ZFS Filesystems in Different Directories
Unlike many other filesystems, ZFS mounts the pools and filesystems that you create automatically.
If you create a ZFS pool pool1, it will automatically mount it in the /pool1 directory of your computer.
If you create a ZFS filesystem documents on pool pool1, it will automatically mount it in the /pool1/documents directory of your computer.
In the same way, if you create another ZFS filesystem downloads on pool pool1, it will automatically mount it in the /pool1/downloads directory of your computer. You get the idea.
In this article, I am going to show you how to mount ZFS pools and filesystems in other directories of your computer. So, let’s get started.
How to Use the Gpg Command on Ubuntu
In Ubuntu, users use the gpg command to keep data safe and protect their privacy. The gpg is an acronym for “GnuPrivacy Guard”. It encrypts your files securely so that only the specified receiver can decrypt those files. GPG is based on the concept of each user having two encryption keys. Each individual can have a pair of public and private keys.
Utilizing GPG encryption to encrypt your data before its transfer assures that no one without a valid matching key pair can view or read it. You can encrypt a file with your private key and the recipient’s public key to send it securely. Then, the recipient will decrypt the received file using their private key and your public key. This concept demonstrates that public keys must be shared for the successful decryption of any file. Making your public keys just that “public” does not bring any risk to your system. It is obligatory to keep private keys “private”. If your public key is available to the public, your private key must be kept private and secure.
In this article, we will discuss how to use the gpg command on Ubuntu. So let’s start!
12 SCP Command Examples and How to Use SCP
This article introduces the SCP (Secure Copy Protocol) command as a secure and efficient way to transfer files across the public internet, providing 12 SCP command examples that you can try yourself on virtually any distribution.
How to Get Started with Linux
Linux is an open-source Unix-based operating system. It was first released by Linus Torvalds, but he wasn’t the only one who contributed to creating Linux. Being open-source, there were thousands of contributors and this led to the development of several distributions based on Linux. These distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux are referred to as Linux distros.
Linux was based on Unix, but it didn’t have the code of Unix – only their architecture was the same. With the emergence of an open-source OS, leading companies and technologies started preferring Linux and it replaced Unix. Today, the popularity of Linux is not the same as that of Windows, but some people and companies prefer using Linux over Windows due to Linux being lightweight, fast, secure, and open-source. The open-source factor is the primary one. Having the ability to create another OS out of it is appealing and the added security of a Linux kernel has boosted its popularity.
If you are also looking to jump on the bandwagon and try out Linux, this article should help you learn the basics of Linux and how to use it.
How to check Java Version on Linux Ubuntu
Java is a high-level, Object-Oriented programming language developed in 1995 by Sun Microsystems. Over time, Java has grown to become one of the most prominent high-level languages. It is now popular among app developers, financial, scientific, and estate enterprises. It is independent of the platform, open-source, versatile, and easy to learn and use.
It is practically a Turing-complete language so anything can be done on it. Most of the things one can do in Python can also be done in Java. Jpython is a Python version that runs on Java in the JVM (Java Virtual Machine). In this guide, we will dive into the procedure of looking up the Java version on Ubuntu Linux and install it if it is not already available.
How to increase disk space on EC2 instance
Amazon EC2 is one of the most preferred platforms used to provision web servers due to its flexibility. You can launch a web server with limited resources, and later you can scale your web server’s resources when necessary. This blog explains the procedure of increasing the disk space on an EC2 instance using the following steps.
How to transfer files from EC2 instance to local machine
While managing EC2 instances on AWS, you need to move data from an EC2 instance to the local machine. By default, the AWS EC2 instance requires SSH key authentication to access the instance, so sometimes, it is difficult for beginners to download data from the EC2 instance to the local machine. There are multiple ways to move data from the EC2 instance to the local machine, and this blog describes the following ways.
-
How to transfer files from EC2 to S3
EC2 (elastic compute cloud) is a scalable compute service provided by AWS. You can use the AWS EC2 service to launch virtual servers on the cloud in seconds or minutes. AWS provides hardware-level selection while initializing an EC2 instance (EC2 virtual machine). You can select hardware architecture, operating system, storage, and different configurations of CPU and memory depending upon your requirements.
S3 (a simple storage service) is a highly available and scalable storage service provided by AWS. It provides almost infinite storage, but you will only be charged for what you use from this storage. S3 stores your data in multiple places so you do not lose your data in case of disaster. That is why S3 can be used to backup your important data.
While working on EC2, sometimes you need to store some important data from EC2 instance to S3 regularly, like database backups or some other important data as a backup because EC2 servers may crash on AWS, and you may lose all your data. In this blog, we will discuss how we can move important data from EC2 to S3.
kubectl get all resources in namespace
Kubernetes objects called namespaces divide a single Kubernetes cluster into numerous virtual clusters. Every Kubernetes namespace determines the limits for the Kubernetes Names it includes, which implies that each object in the cluster has a unique identity. For separating and administering Kubernetes clusters, namespaces are fundamental objects. We can use namespaces to logically separate and assign resources to certain individuals, teams, or apps. For applications, individuals, or groups of users, namespaces provide basic components for the resource to use allowance, access control, and segregation. You can boost resource efficiency by using Namespaces because a single cluster can now be used for a diverse collection of workloads.
When dealing with Kubernetes, you have two options for listing all the resources associated with a certain namespace: use separate kubectl get commands to list each resource one after the other, or use a single command to display all the resources inside a Kubernetes namespace. We will show you several different approaches to list the resources in a Kubernetes namespace in this tutorial.
Linux kill signal numbers
This tutorial explains what Linux kill signals are and how to use them to interrupt, terminate, suspend and continue processes.
