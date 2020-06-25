The September 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the September 2021 issue:
* Want To Get Started In Photography On A Budget?
* GIMP Tutorial: Beginners Tips
* Short Topix: Google May Have Invented Time Crystals
* Back In Time: Getting Started with Linux’s Time Machine
* Surveillance Valley: Book Review
* KDE’s Telemetry: The Tip Of The Iceberg?
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Caribbean Style Curried Pork
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (9.4 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-09.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.9 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202109epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (9.3 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202109mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Devices: NXP, Raspberry Pi based Pi-KVM, and Another Arduino Project
-
NXP i.MX RT500 is the second Cortex-M33 Crossover MCU following the NXP i.MX RT600 Series announced in 2018, and optimized for low-power HMI applications such as wearables and Smart Home & IoT devices.
NXP Crossover MCUs are typically clocked at 600 MHz or more, but NXP i.MX RT500 Cortex-M33 is limited to 200 MHz, and combined with 200 MHz Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP as well as a 2D GPU, and power optimizations that enable long battery life of up to 40 days on a charge for wearables like smartwatches.
-
A year after the first release, Raspberry Pi based Pi-KVM presented its own hardware on Kickstarter.
Pi-KVM is a software and instructions project that turns a Raspberry Pi into a fully functional IP-KVM. This device connects to the HDMI and USB ports of the server, and allows it to be controlled remotely over the network, regardless of the operating system. You can turn on, turn off or reboot the server, configure the BIOS, and even completely reinstall the OS from an image on emulated virtual media. All functionality (including video transmission) is available through a web interface that does not require any additional plugins and applets, and is implemented only using HTML5 tools.
-
Tiny mobile robots are a blast to use. They are fast, fun, and can even be autonomous. However, they all suffer from a similar issue: batteries, which are notorious for running out of charge quickly when the motors are kept spinning for too long. To address this issue, Mike Rigsby came up with a small robot that has a simple “brain” but has the ability to never run out of power.
Rigsby’s robot, named Roamer, starts off on a charging station that is comprised of a large metal plate on the bottom and a small, energized bump rail. The bot contains a spring under its base that contacts the plate, and its front plate contacts the bumper. Therefore, when the two meet, the circuit is completed, and Roamer can determine if it needs to charge.
Free Software Leftovers
-
Though most people don’t realize it, much of the technology we rely on every day runs on free and open source software (FOSS). Phones, cars, planes, and even many cutting-edge artificial intelligence programs use open-source software such as the Linux kernel operating system, the Apache and Nginx web servers, which run over 60% of the world’s websites, and Kubernetes, which powers cloud computing. The sustainability, stability, and security of these software packages is a major concern to every company that uses them (which is essentially every company). But unlike traditional closed-source software, which companies build internally and sell, FOSS is developed by an unsung army of typically unpaid developers, and is typically given away for free.
In the last few years, we have observed an increase in the active role of corporations in open source software, by either assigning employees to contribute to existing open source projects or open sourcing their own code both to allow the community to utilize it and to help maintain it. As companies have made FOSS part of their business model, they have also acquired important FOSS producers. Two years ago, IBM purchased Red Hat, one of the most successful companies built around FOSS for $34 billion. A year before that, other tech giants paid billions to acquire a stake in FOSS, most notably Microsoft (bought GitHub for $7.5 billion) and Salesforce.com (bought MuleSoft for $6.5 billion).
The corporate world’s entry into free and open source online communities has caused some serious concerns and friction. Acquisitions of FOSS producers could lead to a crowding-out of volunteer contributors to an extent that threatens the future health of the FOSS ecosystem. Further, the world’s largest cloud providers have built multi-billion dollar businesses on top of FOSS components, leading FOSS contributors to wonder why they are spending their free time making the rich richer. Such actions can deter volunteers from contributing, threatening the underlying ethos of the FOSS community.
-
From that introduction, you’re probably wondering what the heck is going on. Well, it all started with a guy named Terry Davis. Before we go any further, I’d better warn you that Terry suffered from schizophrenia during his life and often didn’t take his medication. Because of this, he said or did things during his life that were not quite socially acceptable.
Anyway, back to the story line. In the early 2000s, Terry released a simple operating system.
[...]
In 2013, Terry announced on his website that TempleOS was complete. Tragically, Terry died a few years later in August of 2018 when he was hit by a train. He was homeless at the time. Over the years, many people followed Terry through his work on the operating system. Most were impressed at his ability to write an operating system in such a small package.
-
iRedMail is a complete open-source mail suite that include a mail server, and a webmail client. It is built for enterprise use as it support Calendars management and sync, Contact Sync ActiveSync, CalDav and CardDav and more.
iRedMail plays well with the popular webmail client and groupware: SOGo Groupware, so If you are planning to have a mail suite consider using SOGo and iRedMail together.
It offers a rich-feature server backend, web-based dashboard and a webmail for email users.
System setup does not require more than several minutes and works smoothly with Linux and Unix servers.
[...]
iRedMail is released and distributed under GPL v3.
-
Zammad is a web-based ticketing and customer support portal for teams, small and medium-sized companies. It helps the support team to manage customer issues and reports from several channels like phone, Facebook, emails, Twitter and chat.
The project is in active development and update by a large community of developers and contributors.
It is used as the primary support system by dozens of companies around the world.
Zammad is a developer-friendly solution and offers a rich REST-API which makes it easy to integrate with other solutions and software. Developers also can use the API to build custom mobile, web or desktop apps based on it.
[...]
GNU AFFERO General Public License (GNU AGPLv3).
-
Flat-File CMSs (content management systems) have always been a fascination for me. They don't require database to work and usually work out-of-the-box with low-resource server and a minimal requirement.
-
KDE Frameworks provides a syntax highlighting engine with support for more than 300 different configuration, markup and programming languages, known for example for its use in Kate. With KDE Frameworks 5.86 this is now also directly usable from withing QML.
Proprietary Software and Security
-
With SELinux technology it’s possible confine not only system process (as it’s by default used in Fedora, CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux) but also linux users. We call this feature SELinux confined users.
-
Mozilla announced the completion of an independent audit of client software for connecting to the Mozilla VPN service . The audit analyzed a stand-alone client application written using the Qt library and delivered for Linux, macOS, Windows, Android and iOS. Mozilla VPN is powered by over 400 servers from Swedish VPN provider Mullvad in over 30 countries. The connection to the VPN service is made using the WireGuard protocol .
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
16 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago