Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Noodlings, GNU World Orde This Week in Linux 166: Linux 5.14, CentOS Lifeline, Naomi Wu / UMIDIGI, GNOME, KDE Plasma On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux 5.14, What’s Coming in KDE Plasma 5.23, GNOME 41 Beta & New GNOME Apps Website, CentOS Support Lifeline from CloudLinux, CentOS SIG Repositories in AlmaLinux, Asahi Linux Progess on M1 Mac, Naomi Wu Gets GPL Compliance from UMIDIGI, CuteFish OS Beta, EndeavourOS, Linux From Scratch 11, LibreOffice 7.2, and LibreELEC. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Noodlings 33 | Just a Playground

GNU World Order 424 The **llc** , **lli** , **llvm-ar** , **llvm-as** , **llvm-bcanalyzer** , **llvm-c-test** , **llvm-config** , and **llvm-cov** commands from the **d** software series of Slackware. Also, an off-script rogue demo of **lcov**.

MX-21 beta 2 now available for testing purposes All releases: updated installer and live system to latest versions. Some translation updates but most are still in progress. The live menus now include special features like rollback options for remasters gone wrong. In addition, we added the mesa vulkan drivers to the default package set. New “mx-comfort” themes are also in use. Better support for some realtek wifi parts. Debian security repo enabled by default. Xfce isos: removed gtk3-nocsd as debian’s package produced undesirable default results. the package is still install-able via your favorite package managers. Updated Xfce packages to latest bug fix releases. Added thunar samba shares plugin (accessible via a folder’s properties dialog in thunar). Updated docklike plugin. KDE/plasma iso: fix for dolphin file manager crash issues when “Save desktop changes” was utilized during install. Fluxbox isos: updates to many of the mxfb-accessories scripts, improved localization, general configuration changes. Captions on by default on desktop, and additional pre-configured panel setups. removed gtk3-nocsd as debian’s package produced undesirable default results. the package is still install-able via your favorite package managers.