Today in Techrights
- The Government of Germany Needs to Quit Supporting Fraud
- The Younger Face of the Estonian Patent Office
- [Meme] Consistent Standards
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 04, 2021
- EPO Exposé: The Besieged Baltic States – Part XIV – Business as Usual in Tallinn
- Links 5/9/2021: Kdenlive 21.08.1 and Many Kernel Merges
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Noodlings, GNU World Orde
MX-21 beta 2 now available for testing purposes
All releases: updated installer and live system to latest versions. Some translation updates but most are still in progress. The live menus now include special features like rollback options for remasters gone wrong. In addition, we added the mesa vulkan drivers to the default package set. New “mx-comfort” themes are also in use. Better support for some realtek wifi parts. Debian security repo enabled by default. Xfce isos: removed gtk3-nocsd as debian’s package produced undesirable default results. the package is still install-able via your favorite package managers. Updated Xfce packages to latest bug fix releases. Added thunar samba shares plugin (accessible via a folder’s properties dialog in thunar). Updated docklike plugin. KDE/plasma iso: fix for dolphin file manager crash issues when “Save desktop changes” was utilized during install. Fluxbox isos: updates to many of the mxfb-accessories scripts, improved localization, general configuration changes. Captions on by default on desktop, and additional pre-configured panel setups. removed gtk3-nocsd as debian’s package produced undesirable default results. the package is still install-able via your favorite package managers.
Android Leftovers
