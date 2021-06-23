Language Selection

Proprietary Software amd Security Leftovers

Sunday 5th of September 2021 01:50:55 PM
Security
  • Apple employees demand change in internal company practices in open letter

    Some of the points, particularly those dealing with fair compensation are admittedly a bit vague and unfortunately insurmountably huge to be tackled by a few paragraphs in an open letter anyway. However, most other points seem to all center around an alleged broken and badly set-up internal reporting system at Apple, combined with potential misuse of employee personal data, that harms the sense of safety and trust in the workplace. To quote the letter itself: [...]

  • TalTech issues spam email warning [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has issue warning after spam emails purporting to be from is rector, Tiit Land, have been found. If opened the emails can activate malware on the recipient's computer.

  • Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in August 2021

    Welcome to the latest report from the Reproducible Builds project. In this post, we round up the important things that happened in the world of reproducible builds in August 2021. As always, if you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit the Contribute page on our website.

  • Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography

    So Cyber Security and Cryptography both are key elements to protect communication over the internet. We are in an era of undercommented and exposed web spread everywhere. Everything shared is visible over the internet if that information is not protected using some sort of method. Cryptography simply hides your information in a secured way and assures a safe transition.

    Also Encryption takes plain text and turns it into ciphertext. You can not read this text if you do not have a key.

PCLinuxOS Miscellany

  • Want To Get Started In Photography On A Budget?

    In the PCLinuxOS forum, hakerdefo posted a good question to our resident cook, HTML and Ebook creator, webmaster, networking guru, and photographer, The_CrankyZombie. Here it is in its entirety: So if someone who is permanently broke (financially) and totally new to photography and wants to buy a camera to learn photography, what would be your recommendation? Hakerdefo's question, coupled with The_CrankyZombie's reply, gave birth to this article. Anyone who has spent much time in the forum will recognize the hundreds of photos that The_CrankyZombie has posted and shared with the PCLinuxOS forum members.

  • Repo Review: Imagination Slideshow Maker

    Imagination is an easy to use tool designed for use in creating DVD slideshows. It provides a very simple and straightforward way for you to create slideshows of family photos, business presentations, or anything else that might require a slideshow. The user interface is quite well laid out and has been designed for speed and ease of use. In the upper right corner of the screen, you'll find the play button and frame seeker buttons for previewing the slideshow. Down at the bottom of the screen is the timeline, from which you can select slides and then edit their properties on the sidebar to the right. To begin making a slideshow, simply click on the Import pictures button up in the toolbar to start loading your images into Imagination.

  • Screenshot Showcase
  • Welcome From The Chief Editor

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Noodlings, GNU World Orde

  • This Week in Linux 166: Linux 5.14, CentOS Lifeline, Naomi Wu / UMIDIGI, GNOME, KDE Plasma

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux 5.14, What’s Coming in KDE Plasma 5.23, GNOME 41 Beta & New GNOME Apps Website, CentOS Support Lifeline from CloudLinux, CentOS SIG Repositories in AlmaLinux, Asahi Linux Progess on M1 Mac, Naomi Wu Gets GPL Compliance from UMIDIGI, CuteFish OS Beta, EndeavourOS, Linux From Scratch 11, LibreOffice 7.2, and LibreELEC. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Noodlings 33 | Just a Playground
  • GNU World Order 424

    The **llc** , **lli** , **llvm-ar** , **llvm-as** , **llvm-bcanalyzer** , **llvm-c-test** , **llvm-config** , and **llvm-cov** commands from the **d** software series of Slackware. Also, an off-script rogue demo of **lcov**.

MX-21 beta 2 now available for testing purposes

All releases: updated installer and live system to latest versions. Some translation updates but most are still in progress. The live menus now include special features like rollback options for remasters gone wrong. In addition, we added the mesa vulkan drivers to the default package set. New “mx-comfort” themes are also in use. Better support for some realtek wifi parts. Debian security repo enabled by default. Xfce isos: removed gtk3-nocsd as debian’s package produced undesirable default results. the package is still install-able via your favorite package managers. Updated Xfce packages to latest bug fix releases. Added thunar samba shares plugin (accessible via a folder’s properties dialog in thunar). Updated docklike plugin. KDE/plasma iso: fix for dolphin file manager crash issues when “Save desktop changes” was utilized during install. Fluxbox isos: updates to many of the mxfb-accessories scripts, improved localization, general configuration changes. Captions on by default on desktop, and additional pre-configured panel setups. removed gtk3-nocsd as debian’s package produced undesirable default results. the package is still install-able via your favorite package managers. Read more

