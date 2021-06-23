Language Selection

More Late Additions to Linux 5.15

Sunday 5th of September 2021
Linux

  • High Resolution Scrolling On Linux Progressing, Apple Magic Mouse Support In Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    Being worked on for several years now on the Linux desktop has been high resolution scrolling including work for it around X Input, the libinput library used both by X.Org and Wayland systems, and the kernel driver side for the HID/input devices to support it. The latest user-space work is high resolution scroll wheel support within the next libinput release. Separately, with Linux 5.15 is now additionally support for high resolution scrolling with the Apple Magic Mouse.

    Peter Hutterer of Red Hat who serves as the Linux input expert and is responsible for much of the high resolution scrolling work released libinput 1.18-rc1. With this new snapshot there is support for hold gestures and high resolution scroll wheel support. Peter notes in that announcement that the high resolution wheel scrolling replaces the earlier pointer axis API.

  • F2FS Sees More Performance Work For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    With Linux 5.15 there are optimizations for EXT4, big improvements for XFS, and significant work on Btrfs too. Rounding out the notable file-system work on Linux 5.15, the F2FS updates were submitted and subsequently landed for this next kernel version.

    F2FS with Linux 5.15 has also been striving for better performance by addressing issues around locking contention, correcting compress_cache issues, and resolving other problems.

  • FUTEX2 Revised Again For Helping Steam Play But Will Miss Out On Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    One of the kernel patch series that has seen ongoing work for more than one year now is around introducing the FUTEX2 system call to better match the behavior of Microsoft Windows' NT kernel in order to allow for more efficient Proton/Wine usage that powers Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux.

    For all the great changes and new features building up in Linux 5.15, unfortunately, this looks to be another kernel that will lack FUTEX2. The latest revision of the FUTEX2 patches were posted this weekend and now being half-way through the merge window is certainly too late to see it review, additional testing, and submitted in time.

Proprietary Software amd Security Leftovers

  • Apple employees demand change in internal company practices in open letter

    Some of the points, particularly those dealing with fair compensation are admittedly a bit vague and unfortunately insurmountably huge to be tackled by a few paragraphs in an open letter anyway. However, most other points seem to all center around an alleged broken and badly set-up internal reporting system at Apple, combined with potential misuse of employee personal data, that harms the sense of safety and trust in the workplace. To quote the letter itself: [...]

  • TalTech issues spam email warning [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has issue warning after spam emails purporting to be from is rector, Tiit Land, have been found. If opened the emails can activate malware on the recipient's computer.

  • Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in August 2021

    Welcome to the latest report from the Reproducible Builds project. In this post, we round up the important things that happened in the world of reproducible builds in August 2021. As always, if you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit the Contribute page on our website.

  • Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography

    So Cyber Security and Cryptography both are key elements to protect communication over the internet. We are in an era of undercommented and exposed web spread everywhere. Everything shared is visible over the internet if that information is not protected using some sort of method. Cryptography simply hides your information in a secured way and assures a safe transition. Also Encryption takes plain text and turns it into ciphertext. You can not read this text if you do not have a key.

Ole Aamot: GNOME Radio 0.4.0 (NPR) for GNOME 41

GNOME Radio 0.4.0 for GNOME 41 is available with National Public Radio (NPR) live audio broadcasts. GNOME Radio 0.4.0 will be the successor to GNOME Internet Radio Locator built for GNOME 41 with Cairo, Clutter, Champlain, Maps, GStreamer, and GTK+ 4.0. Read more

today's howtos

  • Create a photo collage from the Linux command line

    ImageMagick is the "Swiss Army knife" of manipulating images on the command line. While you could use a desktop graphics program like GIMP or GLIMPSE to adjust or combine photos and graphics, sometimes it's just easier to use one of the almost dozen tools from ImageMagick.

  • Using implicit TLS in Postfix

    In order to mitigate the NO STARTTLS vulnerabilities, I recently switched my local SMTP smarthosts from STARTTLS (port 587) to implicit TLS (port 465).

  • How to Install Go (Golang) Compiler on Debian 11

    Go, or Golang, is an open-source programming language that Google created. It’s statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries. Go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file. Developers that use Google’s Go language say it is the C for the twenty-first century when it comes to syntax.

  • How to Install Zoom on Debian 11

    Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and much more.

  • Check a directory of PNG files for errors

PCLinuxOS Miscellany

  • Want To Get Started In Photography On A Budget?

    In the PCLinuxOS forum, hakerdefo posted a good question to our resident cook, HTML and Ebook creator, webmaster, networking guru, and photographer, The_CrankyZombie. Here it is in its entirety: So if someone who is permanently broke (financially) and totally new to photography and wants to buy a camera to learn photography, what would be your recommendation? Hakerdefo's question, coupled with The_CrankyZombie's reply, gave birth to this article. Anyone who has spent much time in the forum will recognize the hundreds of photos that The_CrankyZombie has posted and shared with the PCLinuxOS forum members.

  • Repo Review: Imagination Slideshow Maker

    Imagination is an easy to use tool designed for use in creating DVD slideshows. It provides a very simple and straightforward way for you to create slideshows of family photos, business presentations, or anything else that might require a slideshow. The user interface is quite well laid out and has been designed for speed and ease of use. In the upper right corner of the screen, you'll find the play button and frame seeker buttons for previewing the slideshow. Down at the bottom of the screen is the timeline, from which you can select slides and then edit their properties on the sidebar to the right. To begin making a slideshow, simply click on the Import pictures button up in the toolbar to start loading your images into Imagination.

  • Screenshot Showcase
  • Welcome From The Chief Editor

