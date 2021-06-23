today's leftovers
Ask me anything: I switched from Mac to Linux because of Apple's surveillance
For those that switched off Apple already, share your stories! What hardware or software did you get? What was your decision like? How's it going so far?
inspired by this post below by @RightsOfBill and insight from @hashbreaker2021
2 weeks ago I purchased a Lemur Pro laptop from System76. I had just purchased a 16" MBP from Apple a year ago so I wasn't looking for a replacement. I've used Macs forever and in the past 24 months bought a MBP, iPad, Watch, Airpods pros and max. I was cheering Apple's "Mind your own business" ads. Then this CSAM bs. Bye.
Apple is looking to build chips using the open-source RISC-V architecture
A post on the Careers at Apple website might be giving us a clue about Apple's future plans regarding the chips it uses to drive its devices. Currently, the company relies on ARM Holding's chip architecture for its chipsets, but the tech giant is seeking a RISC-V High-Performance Programmer. RISC stands for reduced instruction set computer and is an open-source chip architecture.
Kryptor FPGA - Tiny MAX10 FPGA board works as a hardware security module (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
Kyrptor FPGA, sometimes just called Kryptor, is a compact Intel/Altera MAX10 FPGA development board mostly designed for encryption, and acting as a dedicated Hardware Security Module (HSM) with a custom soft-core from Skudo OÜ. But obviously, you could also use the FPGA board for other purposes.
Hardware encryption can be quite more secure than software-based encryption reduced attach surfaces, especially data processing can be done in the FPGA RAM. The HSM can be used to encrypt files, videos, emails, IoT messages, etc… from various hardware platforms including Arduino and Raspberry Pi boards. Contrary to closed-sourced commercial solutions, the soft-core is open-source and as such can be verified by third parties to make sure there aren’t any backdoors or security flaws.
Contribute at Fedora Linux 35 Audio, i18n, GNOME 41 , and Kernel test days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.
Best Free and Open Source Software – August 2021 Updates
The table above shows our articles updated in August 2021.
For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
Dav1d 0.9.2 Released With More SSSE3, SSE4, AVX2, NEON Optimizations
Released at the start of August was dav1d 0.9.1 for this high performance CPU-based AV1 open-source video decoder while now another point release is available with yet more optimizations.
How to Use Nested Functions in Python
This article will cover a guide on using nested functions in Python. Nested functions or inner functions are defined inside other Python functions. They are useful in certain programming patterns and use cases. Some of them will be explained in this article. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
How to Create Enums in Python
This article will cover a guide on using “Enum” objects in Python. An enum or an “enumeration” class allows you to create unique constants whose value remains unchanged in Python programs and applications. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
TenFourFox Development: TenFourFox FPR32 SPR4 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 4 "32.4" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are, as before, no changes to the release notes nor anything notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.4 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual. The final official build FPR32.5 remains scheduled for October 5, so we'll do a little look at your options should you wish to continue building from source after that point later this month.
Ole Aamot: GNOME Radio 0.4.0 (NPR) for GNOME 41
GNOME Radio 0.4.0 for GNOME 41 is available with National Public Radio (NPR) live audio broadcasts. GNOME Radio 0.4.0 will be the successor to GNOME Internet Radio Locator built for GNOME 41 with Cairo, Clutter, Champlain, Maps, GStreamer, and GTK+ 4.0.
