today's leftovers

Misc

  • Ask me anything: I switched from Mac to Linux because of Apple's surveillance

    For those that switched off Apple already, share your stories! What hardware or software did you get? What was your decision like? How's it going so far?

    inspired by this post below by @RightsOfBill and insight from @hashbreaker2021

    2 weeks ago I purchased a Lemur Pro laptop from System76. I had just purchased a 16" MBP from Apple a year ago so I wasn't looking for a replacement. I've used Macs forever and in the past 24 months bought a MBP, iPad, Watch, Airpods pros and max. I was cheering Apple's "Mind your own business" ads. Then this CSAM bs. Bye.

  • Apple is looking to build chips using the open-source RISC-V architecture

    A post on the Careers at Apple website might be giving us a clue about Apple's future plans regarding the chips it uses to drive its devices. Currently, the company relies on ARM Holding's chip architecture for its chipsets, but the tech giant is seeking a RISC-V High-Performance Programmer. RISC stands for reduced instruction set computer and is an open-source chip architecture.

  • Kryptor FPGA - Tiny MAX10 FPGA board works as a hardware security module (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Kyrptor FPGA, sometimes just called Kryptor, is a compact Intel/Altera MAX10 FPGA development board mostly designed for encryption, and acting as a dedicated Hardware Security Module (HSM) with a custom soft-core from Skudo OÜ. But obviously, you could also use the FPGA board for other purposes.

    Hardware encryption can be quite more secure than software-based encryption reduced attach surfaces, especially data processing can be done in the FPGA RAM. The HSM can be used to encrypt files, videos, emails, IoT messages, etc… from various hardware platforms including Arduino and Raspberry Pi boards. Contrary to closed-sourced commercial solutions, the soft-core is open-source and as such can be verified by third parties to make sure there aren’t any backdoors or security flaws.

  • Contribute at Fedora Linux 35 Audio, i18n, GNOME 41 , and Kernel test days

    Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

  • Best Free and Open Source Software – August 2021 Updates

    The table above shows our articles updated in August 2021.

    For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.

  • Dav1d 0.9.2 Released With More SSSE3, SSE4, AVX2, NEON Optimizations

    Released at the start of August was dav1d 0.9.1 for this high performance CPU-based AV1 open-source video decoder while now another point release is available with yet more optimizations.

  • How to Use Nested Functions in Python

    This article will cover a guide on using nested functions in Python. Nested functions or inner functions are defined inside other Python functions. They are useful in certain programming patterns and use cases. Some of them will be explained in this article. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.

  • How to Create Enums in Python

    This article will cover a guide on using “Enum” objects in Python. An enum or an “enumeration” class allows you to create unique constants whose value remains unchanged in Python programs and applications. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.

  • TenFourFox Development: TenFourFox FPR32 SPR4 available

    TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 4 "32.4" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are, as before, no changes to the release notes nor anything notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.4 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual. The final official build FPR32.5 remains scheduled for October 5, so we'll do a little look at your options should you wish to continue building from source after that point later this month.

Proprietary Software amd Security Leftovers

  • Apple employees demand change in internal company practices in open letter

    Some of the points, particularly those dealing with fair compensation are admittedly a bit vague and unfortunately insurmountably huge to be tackled by a few paragraphs in an open letter anyway. However, most other points seem to all center around an alleged broken and badly set-up internal reporting system at Apple, combined with potential misuse of employee personal data, that harms the sense of safety and trust in the workplace. To quote the letter itself: [...]

  • TalTech issues spam email warning [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has issue warning after spam emails purporting to be from is rector, Tiit Land, have been found. If opened the emails can activate malware on the recipient's computer.

  • Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in August 2021

    Welcome to the latest report from the Reproducible Builds project. In this post, we round up the important things that happened in the world of reproducible builds in August 2021. As always, if you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit the Contribute page on our website.

  • Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography

    So Cyber Security and Cryptography both are key elements to protect communication over the internet. We are in an era of undercommented and exposed web spread everywhere. Everything shared is visible over the internet if that information is not protected using some sort of method. Cryptography simply hides your information in a secured way and assures a safe transition. Also Encryption takes plain text and turns it into ciphertext. You can not read this text if you do not have a key.

Ole Aamot: GNOME Radio 0.4.0 (NPR) for GNOME 41

GNOME Radio 0.4.0 for GNOME 41 is available with National Public Radio (NPR) live audio broadcasts. GNOME Radio 0.4.0 will be the successor to GNOME Internet Radio Locator built for GNOME 41 with Cairo, Clutter, Champlain, Maps, GStreamer, and GTK+ 4.0. Read more

today's howtos

  • Create a photo collage from the Linux command line

    ImageMagick is the "Swiss Army knife" of manipulating images on the command line. While you could use a desktop graphics program like GIMP or GLIMPSE to adjust or combine photos and graphics, sometimes it's just easier to use one of the almost dozen tools from ImageMagick.

  • Using implicit TLS in Postfix

    In order to mitigate the NO STARTTLS vulnerabilities, I recently switched my local SMTP smarthosts from STARTTLS (port 587) to implicit TLS (port 465).

  • How to Install Go (Golang) Compiler on Debian 11

    Go, or Golang, is an open-source programming language that Google created. It’s statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries. Go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file. Developers that use Google’s Go language say it is the C for the twenty-first century when it comes to syntax.

  • How to Install Zoom on Debian 11

    Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and much more.

  • Check a directory of PNG files for errors

PCLinuxOS Miscellany

  • Want To Get Started In Photography On A Budget?

    In the PCLinuxOS forum, hakerdefo posted a good question to our resident cook, HTML and Ebook creator, webmaster, networking guru, and photographer, The_CrankyZombie. Here it is in its entirety: So if someone who is permanently broke (financially) and totally new to photography and wants to buy a camera to learn photography, what would be your recommendation? Hakerdefo's question, coupled with The_CrankyZombie's reply, gave birth to this article. Anyone who has spent much time in the forum will recognize the hundreds of photos that The_CrankyZombie has posted and shared with the PCLinuxOS forum members.

  • Repo Review: Imagination Slideshow Maker

    Imagination is an easy to use tool designed for use in creating DVD slideshows. It provides a very simple and straightforward way for you to create slideshows of family photos, business presentations, or anything else that might require a slideshow. The user interface is quite well laid out and has been designed for speed and ease of use. In the upper right corner of the screen, you'll find the play button and frame seeker buttons for previewing the slideshow. Down at the bottom of the screen is the timeline, from which you can select slides and then edit their properties on the sidebar to the right. To begin making a slideshow, simply click on the Import pictures button up in the toolbar to start loading your images into Imagination.

  • Screenshot Showcase
  • Welcome From The Chief Editor

