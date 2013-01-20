today's howtos
How To Install Docker on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Docker is an open-source project that supports building, testing, deploying, and managing applications in self-sufficient, portable containers. It provides an efficient way to package applications with their libraries and other dependencies into a standardized unit for software development. Docker containers are much faster and more efficient than a virtual machine because they don’t have to run an entire operating system, just the executable that serves the application.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Docker Comunity Edition (CE) on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to install Node.js & Npm on Amazon ec2 Ubuntu Linux - Linux Shout
Node.js is a V8 JavaScript runtime user interface and agile JavaScript interpreter. In few words -Node.js is a method of running JavaScript on the webserver; but it is also much, much more. JavaScript is an event-based language, so anything that happens on the web server triggers a non-blocking opportunity. Here we learn how to install Node.js and NPM on Amazon Ec2 running Ubuntu 20.04 Linux cloud server instance.
Mining Bitcoin with Centos 8 - Unixcop
Bitcoin is peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; the network collectively connects managing transactions and issuing bitcoins.
BTC is open-source publicly, nobody owns or controls BTC, and everyone can participate. BTC allows exciting uses that any previous payment system could not cover through many of its unique properties. Also, check ripple wallet and BTC wallet.
Getting the Top Indicator Panel Back in GNOME - It's FOSS
GNOME is the popular desktop environment that thrives to give Linux a modern desktop experience.
While it works for the most part, some of their decisions has left the user fuming and questioning.
You cannot have icons and files on the desktop, new document option has been removed from the right click context menu. In addition to that, GNOME has also removed the applet indicator functionality.
You know what indicator applets are, don’t you? Those little icons that let you access additional features of the given application. I have plenty of them in my Ubuntu system.
How To Install Redmine on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redmine on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Redmine is a cross-platform as well as cross-database flexible project management web application. Redmine includes support for multiple projects, wikis, issue tracking systems, forums, calendars, email notifications, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Redmine open source project management software on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Install Odoo 14 on Ubuntu - Unixcop
Odoo is a suite of business management software tools including, for example, CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is a libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. The Enterprise version has proprietary extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A. Odoo is available for both on-premise and ready to use SaaS environment.
today's leftovers
More Late Additions to Linux 5.15
OpenWrt 21.02 Comes with WPA3 Support Included by Default
After about one and a half year of development OpenWrt 21.02 has been released with exciting new features. OpenWrt is a free, open-source project for creating custom embedded operating systems for routers. It is a complete replacement for the vendor-supplied firmware of a wide range of wireless routers and non-network devices. OpenWrt is based on Linux kernel and it is the oldest open-source router firmware project. Yesterday the OpenWrt community announced the first stable release of the OpenWrt 21.02 stable version series. The new release brings Linux kernel 5.4, gcc 8.4, glibc 2.33, and binutils 2.34, among many other updates and improvements.
Proprietary Software amd Security Leftovers
