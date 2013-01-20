NuTyX 21.09.0 available with cards 2.4.136
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.09.0 and cards 2.4.136.
The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.13, the Mesa 3D library in 21.2.1, gtk3 3.24.30 and qt 5.15.2.
The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18.
The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.
The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26 version .
The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.4.
The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.5, Framework 5.85.0 and applications in 21.08.1.
Available browsers are: firefox 91.0.2, chromium 92.0.4515.159, epiphany 40.3, etc
Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.13.0, Scribus 1.5.7, libreoffice 7.1.5.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc.
Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.282, 4.14.246, 4.19.206, 5.4.144 and 5.10.62 and the latest stable version 5.14.1 .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 13 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
More Late Additions to Linux 5.15
OpenWrt 21.02 Comes with WPA3 Support Included by Default
After about one and a half year of development OpenWrt 21.02 has been released with exciting new features. OpenWrt is a free, open-source project for creating custom embedded operating systems for routers. It is a complete replacement for the vendor-supplied firmware of a wide range of wireless routers and non-network devices. OpenWrt is based on Linux kernel and it is the oldest open-source router firmware project. Yesterday the OpenWrt community announced the first stable release of the OpenWrt 21.02 stable version series. The new release brings Linux kernel 5.4, gcc 8.4, glibc 2.33, and binutils 2.34, among many other updates and improvements.
Proprietary Software amd Security Leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
23 hours 59 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 27 min ago
2 days 32 min ago