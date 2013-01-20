NuTyX 21.09.0 available with cards 2.4.136
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.09.0 and cards 2.4.136.
The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.13, the Mesa 3D library in 21.2.1, gtk3 3.24.30 and qt 5.15.2.
The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18.
The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.
The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26 version .
The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.4.
The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.5, Framework 5.85.0 and applications in 21.08.1.
Available browsers are: firefox 91.0.2, chromium 92.0.4515.159, epiphany 40.3, etc
Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.13.0, Scribus 1.5.7, libreoffice 7.1.5.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc.
Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.282, 4.14.246, 4.19.206, 5.4.144 and 5.10.62 and the latest stable version 5.14.1 .
MX Linux 21 Distro Gets a Second Beta Release with Updated Installer and Live Boot Menus
At the end of July, the MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” distribution entered public beta testing with its flagship Xfce edition based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. A month later, at the end of August, the KDE Plasma and Fluxbox editions entered beta testing too.
Now, almost two weeks later, a second beta release is available for all three flavors, bringing an updated installer, updated live boot menus with new rollback options, new Mesa Vulkan drivers, new “mx-comfort” themes, Debian’s Security repository enabled by default, as well as better support for some Realtek Wi-Fi cards.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Docker is an open-source project that supports building, testing, deploying, and managing applications in self-sufficient, portable containers. It provides an efficient way to package applications with their libraries and other dependencies into a standardized unit for software development. Docker containers are much faster and more efficient than a virtual machine because they don’t have to run an entire operating system, just the executable that serves the application.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Docker Comunity Edition (CE) on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Node.js is a V8 JavaScript runtime user interface and agile JavaScript interpreter. In few words -Node.js is a method of running JavaScript on the webserver; but it is also much, much more. JavaScript is an event-based language, so anything that happens on the web server triggers a non-blocking opportunity. Here we learn how to install Node.js and NPM on Amazon Ec2 running Ubuntu 20.04 Linux cloud server instance.
-
Bitcoin is peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; the network collectively connects managing transactions and issuing bitcoins.
BTC is open-source publicly, nobody owns or controls BTC, and everyone can participate. BTC allows exciting uses that any previous payment system could not cover through many of its unique properties. Also, check ripple wallet and BTC wallet.
-
GNOME is the popular desktop environment that thrives to give Linux a modern desktop experience.
While it works for the most part, some of their decisions has left the user fuming and questioning.
You cannot have icons and files on the desktop, new document option has been removed from the right click context menu. In addition to that, GNOME has also removed the applet indicator functionality.
You know what indicator applets are, don’t you? Those little icons that let you access additional features of the given application. I have plenty of them in my Ubuntu system.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redmine on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Redmine is a cross-platform as well as cross-database flexible project management web application. Redmine includes support for multiple projects, wikis, issue tracking systems, forums, calendars, email notifications, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Redmine open source project management software on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
Odoo is a suite of business management software tools including, for example, CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is a libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. The Enterprise version has proprietary extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A. Odoo is available for both on-premise and ready to use SaaS environment.
today's leftovers
-
For those that switched off Apple already, share your stories! What hardware or software did you get? What was your decision like? How's it going so far?
inspired by this post below by @RightsOfBill and insight from @hashbreaker2021
2 weeks ago I purchased a Lemur Pro laptop from System76. I had just purchased a 16" MBP from Apple a year ago so I wasn't looking for a replacement. I've used Macs forever and in the past 24 months bought a MBP, iPad, Watch, Airpods pros and max. I was cheering Apple's "Mind your own business" ads. Then this CSAM bs. Bye.
-
A post on the Careers at Apple website might be giving us a clue about Apple's future plans regarding the chips it uses to drive its devices. Currently, the company relies on ARM Holding's chip architecture for its chipsets, but the tech giant is seeking a RISC-V High-Performance Programmer. RISC stands for reduced instruction set computer and is an open-source chip architecture.
-
Kyrptor FPGA, sometimes just called Kryptor, is a compact Intel/Altera MAX10 FPGA development board mostly designed for encryption, and acting as a dedicated Hardware Security Module (HSM) with a custom soft-core from Skudo OÜ. But obviously, you could also use the FPGA board for other purposes.
Hardware encryption can be quite more secure than software-based encryption reduced attach surfaces, especially data processing can be done in the FPGA RAM. The HSM can be used to encrypt files, videos, emails, IoT messages, etc… from various hardware platforms including Arduino and Raspberry Pi boards. Contrary to closed-sourced commercial solutions, the soft-core is open-source and as such can be verified by third parties to make sure there aren’t any backdoors or security flaws.
-
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.
-
The table above shows our articles updated in August 2021.
For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
-
Released at the start of August was dav1d 0.9.1 for this high performance CPU-based AV1 open-source video decoder while now another point release is available with yet more optimizations.
-
This article will cover a guide on using nested functions in Python. Nested functions or inner functions are defined inside other Python functions. They are useful in certain programming patterns and use cases. Some of them will be explained in this article. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
-
This article will cover a guide on using “Enum” objects in Python. An enum or an “enumeration” class allows you to create unique constants whose value remains unchanged in Python programs and applications. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
-
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 4 "32.4" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are, as before, no changes to the release notes nor anything notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.4 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual. The final official build FPR32.5 remains scheduled for October 5, so we'll do a little look at your options should you wish to continue building from source after that point later this month.
