At the end of July, the MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” distribution entered public beta testing with its flagship Xfce edition based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. A month later, at the end of August, the KDE Plasma and Fluxbox editions entered beta testing too. Now, almost two weeks later, a second beta release is available for all three flavors, bringing an updated installer, updated live boot menus with new rollback options, new Mesa Vulkan drivers, new “mx-comfort” themes, Debian’s Security repository enabled by default, as well as better support for some Realtek Wi-Fi cards.

The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.09.0 and cards 2.4.136. The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.13, the Mesa 3D library in 21.2.1, gtk3 3.24.30 and qt 5.15.2. The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16. The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26 version . The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.4. The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.5, Framework 5.85.0 and applications in 21.08.1. Available browsers are: firefox 91.0.2, chromium 92.0.4515.159, epiphany 40.3, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.13.0, Scribus 1.5.7, libreoffice 7.1.5.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.282, 4.14.246, 4.19.206, 5.4.144 and 5.10.62 and the latest stable version 5.14.1 .