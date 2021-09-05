Ulrike Uhlig & Debian, the $200,000 woman who quit
From all those women and all that money, Debian only found one woman who became a Debian Developer, Ulrike Uhlig. Ulrike has quit Debian after just 4 years.
Debian paid $200,000 to find this woman and she quit.
Ulrike claims to be interested in human rights and mediation techniques. Yet she went to the online DebConf and gave a talk with the mafiosi Enrico Zini, this is the fascist who expels people on a whim without any due process or any other basics of human rights. Zini was complicit in expelling Dr Norbert Preining the week before Christmas and also fabricating the rape accusations against Jacob Appelbaum. For Ulrike to give a talk with a gangster like this suggests that she has no understanding of the principles she claims to stand for.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 444 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security and Proprietary Software
Audiocasts/Shows/Video: Linux Lite 5.6, Playing 0 A.D. Alpha 25, and More
Ulrike Uhlig & Debian, the $200,000 woman who quit
From all those women and all that money, Debian only found one woman who became a Debian Developer, Ulrike Uhlig. Ulrike has quit Debian after just 4 years. Debian paid $200,000 to find this woman and she quit. Ulrike claims to be interested in human rights and mediation techniques. Yet she went to the online DebConf and gave a talk with the mafiosi Enrico Zini, this is the fascist who expels people on a whim without any due process or any other basics of human rights. Zini was complicit in expelling Dr Norbert Preining the week before Christmas and also fabricating the rape accusations against Jacob Appelbaum. For Ulrike to give a talk with a gangster like this suggests that she has no understanding of the principles she claims to stand for.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 5th, 2021
This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but very interesting. We got a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for free software purists, an upgraded Linux laptop from System76, a new Armbian release for your ARM devices, and a lot of goodies for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, both on mobile and desktop. On top of that, we got new major releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions worth of installing on your personal computers, as well as many updated packages. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 5th, 2021, below!
Recent comments
1 hour 8 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago