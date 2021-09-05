Language Selection

Ulrike Uhlig & Debian, the $200,000 woman who quit

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of September 2021 11:01:53 PM Filed under
Debian

From all those women and all that money, Debian only found one woman who became a Debian Developer, Ulrike Uhlig. Ulrike has quit Debian after just 4 years.

Debian paid $200,000 to find this woman and she quit.

Ulrike claims to be interested in human rights and mediation techniques. Yet she went to the online DebConf and gave a talk with the mafiosi Enrico Zini, this is the fascist who expels people on a whim without any due process or any other basics of human rights. Zini was complicit in expelling Dr Norbert Preining the week before Christmas and also fabricating the rape accusations against Jacob Appelbaum. For Ulrike to give a talk with a gangster like this suggests that she has no understanding of the principles she claims to stand for.

More in Tux Machines

Security and Proprietary Software

Audiocasts/Shows/Video: Linux Lite 5.6, Playing 0 A.D. Alpha 25, and More

  • Linux Lite 5.6

    Today we are looking at Linux Lite 5.6. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.4, based on Ubuntu 20.04, XFCE 4.14, and uses about 600MB of ram when idling.

  • Linux Lite 5.6 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Linux Lite 5.6.

  • Playing 0 A.D. Alpha 25 - DT LIVE! - Invidious

    Today, I'm going to be playing one of my favorite free and open source games--0 A.D! This is areal time strategy game that is similar to Age of Empires. 0 A.D. can be found in almost every Linux distro's repositories.

  • Dealing With The Constant Burnout Struggle - Invidious

    Throughout my time at University I was almost constantly dealing with burnout and today I thought it would be a helpful experience to talk about how I personally dealt with burnout and the strategies I used to try and avoid it in the first place.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 5th, 2021

This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but very interesting. We got a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for free software purists, an upgraded Linux laptop from System76, a new Armbian release for your ARM devices, and a lot of goodies for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, both on mobile and desktop. On top of that, we got new major releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions worth of installing on your personal computers, as well as many updated packages. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 5th, 2021, below! Read more

