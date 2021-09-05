Huawei set an ambitious goal for HarmonyOS 2.0 – to reach 300 million devices by the end of the year. That’s a big number, but doesn’t sound impossible as the new OS is expanding quickly: it was at 10 million users in early June, 70 million at the end of August and days later it has shot up by another 20 million users.

That brings the total to 90 million. Okay, we should clear some things up. First, these numbers actually count the devices running HarmonyOS, which may not correspond to users one to one (i.e. someone may have multiple devices). Still, that’s quite impressive.

Also, 100 million of the 300 million total will be third party devices, so they will be Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart gadgets. That still leaves a long way to go, but as you can see the adoption is growing quickly.