Free Software Leftovers
Maryland Today | $100K Mellon Grant Funds Continuation of Persian,…
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to support the continued development of user-friendly, open-source software capable of creating digital texts from Persian and Arabic books.
RSS Guard 4.0.1
RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.
HarmonyOS 2.0 reaches 90 million users, 8 new users are added every second
Huawei set an ambitious goal for HarmonyOS 2.0 – to reach 300 million devices by the end of the year. That’s a big number, but doesn’t sound impossible as the new OS is expanding quickly: it was at 10 million users in early June, 70 million at the end of August and days later it has shot up by another 20 million users.
That brings the total to 90 million. Okay, we should clear some things up. First, these numbers actually count the devices running HarmonyOS, which may not correspond to users one to one (i.e. someone may have multiple devices). Still, that’s quite impressive.
Also, 100 million of the 300 million total will be third party devices, so they will be Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart gadgets. That still leaves a long way to go, but as you can see the adoption is growing quickly.
Blender Movies: 10 Must-See Movies Made with Blender
Blender 2.93.4
Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, even video editing and game creation. Through it's open architecture, Blender provides cross-platform interoperability, extensibility, an incredibly small footprint, and a tightly integrated workflow. Blender is one of the most popular Open Source 3D graphics application in the world.
Security and Proprietary Software
Audiocasts/Shows/Video: Linux Lite 5.6, Playing 0 A.D. Alpha 25, and More
Ulrike Uhlig & Debian, the $200,000 woman who quit
From all those women and all that money, Debian only found one woman who became a Debian Developer, Ulrike Uhlig. Ulrike has quit Debian after just 4 years. Debian paid $200,000 to find this woman and she quit. Ulrike claims to be interested in human rights and mediation techniques. Yet she went to the online DebConf and gave a talk with the mafiosi Enrico Zini, this is the fascist who expels people on a whim without any due process or any other basics of human rights. Zini was complicit in expelling Dr Norbert Preining the week before Christmas and also fabricating the rape accusations against Jacob Appelbaum. For Ulrike to give a talk with a gangster like this suggests that she has no understanding of the principles she claims to stand for.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 5th, 2021
This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but very interesting. We got a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for free software purists, an upgraded Linux laptop from System76, a new Armbian release for your ARM devices, and a lot of goodies for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, both on mobile and desktop. On top of that, we got new major releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions worth of installing on your personal computers, as well as many updated packages. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 5th, 2021, below!
