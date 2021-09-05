Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Free Software Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of September 2021 11:09:29 PM Filed under
Software

  • Maryland Today | $100K Mellon Grant Funds Continuation of Persian,…

    The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to support the continued development of user-friendly, open-source software capable of creating digital texts from Persian and Arabic books.

  • RSS Guard 4.0.1

    RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.

  • HarmonyOS 2.0 reaches 90 million users, 8 new users are added every second

    Huawei set an ambitious goal for HarmonyOS 2.0 – to reach 300 million devices by the end of the year. That’s a big number, but doesn’t sound impossible as the new OS is expanding quickly: it was at 10 million users in early June, 70 million at the end of August and days later it has shot up by another 20 million users.

    That brings the total to 90 million. Okay, we should clear some things up. First, these numbers actually count the devices running HarmonyOS, which may not correspond to users one to one (i.e. someone may have multiple devices). Still, that’s quite impressive.

    Also, 100 million of the 300 million total will be third party devices, so they will be Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart gadgets. That still leaves a long way to go, but as you can see the adoption is growing quickly.

  • Blender Movies: 10 Must-See Movies Made with Blender
  • Blender 2.93.4

    Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, even video editing and game creation. Through it's open architecture, Blender provides cross-platform interoperability, extensibility, an incredibly small footprint, and a tightly integrated workflow. Blender is one of the most popular Open Source 3D graphics application in the world.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security and Proprietary Software

Audiocasts/Shows/Video: Linux Lite 5.6, Playing 0 A.D. Alpha 25, and More

  • Linux Lite 5.6

    Today we are looking at Linux Lite 5.6. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.4, based on Ubuntu 20.04, XFCE 4.14, and uses about 600MB of ram when idling.

  • Linux Lite 5.6 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Linux Lite 5.6.

  • Playing 0 A.D. Alpha 25 - DT LIVE! - Invidious

    Today, I'm going to be playing one of my favorite free and open source games--0 A.D! This is areal time strategy game that is similar to Age of Empires. 0 A.D. can be found in almost every Linux distro's repositories.

  • Dealing With The Constant Burnout Struggle - Invidious

    Throughout my time at University I was almost constantly dealing with burnout and today I thought it would be a helpful experience to talk about how I personally dealt with burnout and the strategies I used to try and avoid it in the first place.

Ulrike Uhlig & Debian, the $200,000 woman who quit

From all those women and all that money, Debian only found one woman who became a Debian Developer, Ulrike Uhlig. Ulrike has quit Debian after just 4 years. Debian paid $200,000 to find this woman and she quit. Ulrike claims to be interested in human rights and mediation techniques. Yet she went to the online DebConf and gave a talk with the mafiosi Enrico Zini, this is the fascist who expels people on a whim without any due process or any other basics of human rights. Zini was complicit in expelling Dr Norbert Preining the week before Christmas and also fabricating the rape accusations against Jacob Appelbaum. For Ulrike to give a talk with a gangster like this suggests that she has no understanding of the principles she claims to stand for. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 5th, 2021

This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but very interesting. We got a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for free software purists, an upgraded Linux laptop from System76, a new Armbian release for your ARM devices, and a lot of goodies for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, both on mobile and desktop. On top of that, we got new major releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions worth of installing on your personal computers, as well as many updated packages. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 5th, 2021, below! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6